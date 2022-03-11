Yogi Adityanath made several records as he and the BJP get back in power in Uttar Pradesh

Before Yogi Adityanath, the BJP had three chief ministers – Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta and Rajnath Singh. Neither were they able to complete the term, nor were they re-elected

As Yogi Adityanath and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are all set to ride back to power in Uttar Pradesh, the popular leader of the state has made several records in his first assembly election.

He won the Gorakhpur Urban seat.

Starting with being the first chief minister of the state who completed the tenure and came back to power, he is also the first BJP leader to get re-appointed as the chief minister.

Before him, the BJP had three chief ministers – Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta and Rajnath Singh. Neither were they able to complete the term, nor were they re-elected.

First Assembly Election: This was Adityanath’s first assembly election, even though he won the Lok Sabha polls and is a five-time Member of Parliament. In 2017, when the BJP swept the polls, he took the route to the chief minister’s chair through the legislative council. With the current victory, Adityanath is also the first MLA CM since 2007. Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Mayawati and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav were also MLCs when they took the charge of the state as the chief minister.

Completing The Tenure: With his current term coming to an end, Adityanath will become the third chief minister of Uttar Pradesh to complete the tenure. In Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed 18 assembly elections since Independence, including the ongoing one, BSP’s Mayawati was the first to complete the term when she was elected in 2007. Akhilesh Yadav became the second chief minister of the state who completed the term after his election in 2012.

Consecutive Terms: Adityanath is the fifth chief minister in the history of UP to win consecutive terms. However, Adityanath’s predecessors could not complete the five-year term. Before Adityanath, Congress’s ND Tiwari was re-elected in 1985. Tiwari was the CM of undivided UP, when elections were held in the state. The Congress won and Tiwari also retained the position for the second consecutive term. Apart from them, three other chief ministers, all from Congress, have returned to power in UP – Sampurnanand in 1957, Chandrabhanu Gupta in 1962 and Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna in 1974.

Noida Jinx: Yogi also broke the Noida jinx, said to be at play for at least three decades. In the late 1980s, two CMs — Vir Bahadur Singh and ND Tiwari — lost their jobs just after visiting Noida. However, Adityanath rejected this superstitious belief and repeatedly visited the area.

