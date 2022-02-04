Yogi Adityanath interview with News18: UP Assembly polls 2022 a 80:20 fight, BJP to win over 300 votes, claims CM

Yogi Adityanath interview with News18: The 'double engine' government will win with majority because women, children and people of all sections have benefitted under this government, the Uttar Pradseh CM said

In an exclusive interview to News18 on Friday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath placing confidence in BJP's 'double-engine government' said that the electoral battle in UP polls this year will be of 80:20 ratio.

"The 'double engine' government will win with majority because women, children and people of all sections have benefitted under this government. The Bharatiya Janata Party's 'double engine' government will get more than 300 votes this time. There's no doubt in that. It's a competition of 80:20 — BJP will get 80 percent of seats and other parties will get 20 percent," Yogi told Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in an interview in Gorakhpur.

Attack on Owaisi's vehicle 'unacceptable': Yogi

In his first interview after filing nomination for the Gorakhpur Assembly seat, Adityanath said that the firing on Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle on Thursday was "intolerable and unacceptable".

Condemning the attack on the AIMIM president convoy in the poll-bound state, Adityanath also added that leaders should be cautious not to hurt religious sentiments in election speeches.

BJP believes on ballot, not bullet

"In a democracy, we believe in the ballot and not the bullet. This kind of incident is intolerable and unacceptable. We have our ideological differences but my government won’t allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. The police have been swift in taking action against the perpetrators," the chief minister said.

Adityanath, however, added that political leaders should also be mindful of their elections speeches. "I appeal to leaders of all political parties to keep in mind while making election speeches not to hurt the sentiments of any group. I appeal to them to not toy with beliefs for vote bank as it will provoke reactions," Adityanath said during the interview at Gorakhpur Temple.

Akhilesh's party called 'Samajwadi' but real agenda is 'Parivarwadi, Dangawadi'

Taking a potshot at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi told News18, "We talk about nationalism, they talk about castes. We take up issues related to development, but they talk about their family. They may call themselves 'Samajwadis', but they think like 'Parivarwadis' and 'Dangawadis'."

"Look at the tickets distribution of the BJP and compare it with other parties. SP, BSP and other parties have given tickets to history sheeters," he said.

'No one will forgive SP for Kairana exodus': Yogi

He also alleged a "match fixing" between the SP and Congress. "That is why the Congress doesn't field candidates against Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav," the chief minister said.

Talking about the Kairana exodus, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "No one will forgive Samajwadi Party for the Kairana exodus. All surveys were proven wrong in the 2019 elections. It is SP who believes in violence. No one will forgive SP for firing on Ram devotees. SP believes in riots."

Speaking on repeated reference to the criminal cases against Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari, Yogi said, "When professional criminals are from the same community, where do you get criminals from. The government is committed to act against criminals. That is what we did."

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary may be a good person, but in alliance with the wrong party: Yogi

On Chaudhary Charan Singh's legacy, Adityanath said, "He was a big farmer leader. We respect him. No one did what he did in western UP. But if Jayant had taken forward his grandfather's legacy, things would have been better. You cannot compare the two."

Talking about Amit Shah's caution to Jayant Choudhary over a tie-up with Samajwadi Party, Yogi said, "Chaudhary Charan Singh was a respectable leader. Everyone knows RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary never moved out of Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah gave a piece of useful advice to Jayant, but he misconstrued his advice.."

Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat, his home turf, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. This is the first time that Yogi, a five-time former Lok Sabha MP, is contesting the state Assembly elections as a candidate.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 will be held in seven phases on the following dates: 10 February (Thursday), 14 February (Monday), 20 February (Sunday), 23 February (Wednesday), 27 February (Sunday), 3 March (Thursday) and 7 March (Monday).

The Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 will be declared on 10 March when counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh takes place along with four other poll-bound states – Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

