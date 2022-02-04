Yogi Adityanath interview LIVE Updates: No question of disagreement with PM Modi, he is our guardian, says UP CM

Yogi Adityanath interview LIVE updates: On his chemistry with PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath told News18, 'Modi ji is country's leaders and his patronage as PM is available. There is no point of disagreement'

Taking a potshot at Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi Adityanath told News18, "We talk about nationalism, they talk about castes. We take up issues related to development, but they talk about their family. Their may call themselves 'Samajwadis', but they think like 'Parivarwadis' and 'Dangawadis'."

"There is Muslim Minister in my cabinet, one muslim minister in Union Cabinet, Arif Mohd Khan is serving as Governor in Kerala. We are not focused on faces but on development and harmony. Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, we are not against any religion, we are against anti-national forces," said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in an exclusive interview with News18.

"But there will be no appeasement. We will run administration based on the Constitution," he said.

"How many houses did poor get in SP government, 18,000. And in BJP's double engine govt, more than 33.5 lakh houses were built for all sections of society, including Muslims," said Adityanath.

"The alliance in 2019 was bigger than the alliance in 2022. That time also people had different predictions. But reality is BJP won 64 seats in 2019. BSP got 10 and SP was on third position. All these parties were united then and now. It will not make any difference. The election has moved beyond alliances now. Let the first phase election be over, you will see tsunami of support for BJP," the chief minister said.

"There is a match fixing between the SP and Congress. That is why the Congress doesn't field candidates against Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav," the chief minister said.

Talking about Kairana exodus, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, "No one will forgive Samajwadi Party for Kairana exodus. All surveys were proven wrong in 2019 elections. It is SP who believes in violence. No one will forgive SP for firing on Ram devotees. SP believes in riots."

Talking about Amit Shah’s caution to Jayant Choudhary over tie-up with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath said, "Chaudhary Charan Singh was a respectable leader. Everyone knows RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary never moved out of Delhi. Home minister Amit Shah gave a useful advice to Jayant, but he misconstrued his advice. Jayant might be a good person but is in a wrong alliance. We have huge respect of Chowdhury Charan Singh ji, and the legacy he has left."

"Every Indian acknowledges that India will become a global leader under PM Modi's leadership," he added.

On his chemistry with Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath told News18, "Modi ji is country's leaders and his patronage as PM is available. There is no point of disagreement. Whatever has been done has been achieved under his patronage."

On Priyanka Gandhi and Congress trying hard to come to power in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath said, "Every one has the right to contest election, but we still need to see how many people end up with her. Congress’s fate will be sealed on 10 March. I belong to the Shaivite tradition, so I can drink poison and distribute nectar. This is our way of working, and we will keep working."

Taking a potshot at Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi Adityanath told News18, "We talk about nationalism, they talk about castes. We take up issues related to development, but they talk about their family.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has begun his interview with Network18's editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi. On being asked why he was given the ticket from Gorakhpur instead of Ayodhya, Adityanath said, "Gorakhpur, or the state is not unfamiliar to me. Our party is a democratic party. I am thankful to the party to nominate me from the seat."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed nomination from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After a rally, Shah and Adityanath went to the collectorate office for submission of papers for the election.

Adityanath is fighting the Assembly election for the first time. He had represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat for five times in the past.

He received Union ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan at the airport. A group of senior BJP leaders, that included state president Swatantra Dev Singh, later addressed a public gathering.

Shah, Pradhan and Singh accompanied Yogi to room number 24 in the collectorate where UP CM filed his papers. The group arrived around 12.45pm after addressing a gathering.

Gorakhpur Urban seat will go to vote in the sixth phase on 3 March.

Adityanath freed UP from criminals: Amit Shah

The home minister credited the Uttar Pradesh CM with freeing the state from criminals, who he said can now only be found in jails or Samajwadi Party's candidate lists for the Assembly polls.

The BJP leader made the remark at an election rally in Gorakhpur, after which he accompanied Adityanath to the collectorate, where the chief minister filed his papers for the Assembly polls from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly segment.

Besides top BJP leaders, chiefs of allies Apna Dal and NISHAD Party were present on the occasion.

"I can say with pride that Yogiji has freed UP from mafias. He has established the rule of law in true sense after 25 years in the state," Shah said praising the CM at the rally.

The Union home minister mockingly said now criminals can only be found at three places--jails, out of UP and in the candidate lists of the Samajwadi Party.

He claimed that out of fear of the Adityanath government, criminals are running to police stations to surrender.

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP), he said the days of Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar (Ansari) are over and they cannot frighten people any longer.

Shah said earlier Gorakhpur was known for criminals and deaths due to encephalitis disease.

Now, alphabet G in its name stands for Ganga Expressway, O for organic farming, R for road, A for AIIMS, KH for khad' (fertiliser) and karkhana' (factory), PU for Purvanchal Expressway and R for regional medical research centre."

Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in development in UP.

"Modiji started 73 schemes for the poor and women," Shah said.

He said 1.73 crore families got gas connections and 82 lakh beneficiaries received houses.

"Yogi ji provided pulses, oil and salt with a 5-kg free ration every month to every poor," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath praised Shah for the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He praised Shah for his astute election strategy, which resulted in a massive victory for the BJP in General Election of 2014 and 2019.

With inputs from agencies

