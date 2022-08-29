Addressing an event in Nagpur, Gadkari said, “I had an offer to join the Congress party from my friend and late Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar. I told him I will jump into a well but not join the Congress because I do not like the ideology of the Congress.”

New Delhi: Days after being dropped from the BJP Parliamentary Board, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that he would rather jump into a well than join the Congress.

Addressing a corporate event in Nagpur, Gadkari said, “I had an offer to join the Congress party from my friend and late Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar. I told him I will jump into a well but not join the Congress because I do not like the ideology of the Congress.”

#WATCH | My friend once advised me to join the Congress, I said, I’d rather drown in a well than join the Congress party. I don’t like the ideology of the Congress: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (27.08) (Source: Union Minister’s social media handle) pic.twitter.com/NpHU5YQdg8 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

While Gadkari has not yet reacted to the party’s decision to drop him from its highest decision-making body, he indicated that he would continue in the BJP and had no plans of joining the Congress or any other party.

Gadkari said that it is wrong to use someone and throw them away after the need is over.

“If you have held someone’s hand and if he is your friend then never let him go. One should not follow the policy of worshipping the rising sun,” he said.

Citing Richard Nixon, the Union minister said a person is not finished when he is defeated but he is finished when he quits.

“So fight with positivity. Also, there is a difference between ego and self-confidence. One should be self-confident and positive but not be an egoist,” he added.

The BJP leadership on 17 August dropped Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the party’s parliamentary board. On the other hand, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was brought on board the party’s central election committee along with a few other leaders. Both these panels are crucial to the party’s organisational set-up.

Three days ago, Gadkari’s had slammed unnamed detractors for carrying out a “nefarious and fabricated” campaign against him for political mileage.

“Today, once again, efforts are being made to continue the nefarious and fabricated campaign against me for political mileage by a section of the mainstream media, social media and some persons in particular by concocting my statements at public programmes without context or reference,” the minister had tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.