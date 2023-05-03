World must respect Myanmar’s sovereignty, says China
Since the military toppled an elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in 2001 and suppressed widespread pro-democracy protests that erupted after the coup, Myanmar had been mostly ostracised by Western nations
China wants the international community to respect Myanmar’s sovereignty and assist it in achieving peace and reconciliation while encouraging Myanmar to choose its own path towards development. This was stated by China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday.
Since the military toppled an elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in 2001 and suppressed widespread pro-democracy protests that erupted after the coup, Myanmar had been mostly ostracised by Western nations.
However, neighbouring China has kept close ties with Myanmar’s generals, and on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who was visiting Myanmar for the first time as a senior foreign official, met Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw.
Related Articles
“China supports Myanmar in exploring a development path with Myanmar characteristics that suits to its national conditions,” Qin’s ministry cited him as saying in the talks.
“China supported Myanmar in advancing its political transition process and backs relevant parties … to properly address differences and seek national reconciliation under the constitutional and legal framework”, Qin said.
According to him, the international community should respect Myanmar’s sovereignty and work to aid it in bringing about peace and reconciliation.
Since the coup, violence in Myanmar has increased as pro-democracy activists have taken up arms to fight the well-equipped army, in some cases alongside ethnic minority forces fighting for self-determination.
Southeast Asian neighbours of Myanmar have made vain attempts to start a dialogue.
China is a significant consumer of Myanmar’s natural resources, such as jade, tin, and lumber, and on occasion has had to take in refugees who have fled violence between insurgents and government troops in Myanmar across the border.
Regarding economic development, Qin declared that China would push ahead with projects in agriculture, education, and health care as well as investments related to a China-Myanmar Economic Corridor.
The Chinese foreign minister stated that China assisted Myanmar in enhancing its ties with its western neighbour, Bangladesh.
According to MRTV, conversations covered expanding border trade and collaborating on energy.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
China developing new supersonic drone to target Taiwan, Japan, US
Leaked documents of the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency claim that China may deploy the new WZ-8 supersonic drones to attack military assets belonging to target Taiwan, Japan and the United States (US) in the Pacific region
Pakistan: Insurgents destroy several Chinese mobile towers along CPEC route in Balochistan
Several Baloch groups have claimed that the Pakistan administration is deceiving the locals in order to prolong its occupancy of the territory and plunder the people and their resources by promoting the CPEC projects as being essential to the development of the Baloch people and Balochistan
China to consider giving single women IVF access to mitigate drop in population
The new rules would allow unmarried women to take paid maternity leave and receive child subsidies previously only available to married couples