Won't join any other party, will remain independent: Yashwant Sinha after losing presidential polls to Droupadi Murmu
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha said that nobody from Trinamool Congress has spoken to him and he has not been in contact with any of the leaders of the party on a personal basis
Kolkata: Will not join any other party and will remain independent, Yashwant Sinha, who lost the presidential election 2022 to Droupadi Murmu, said.
Yashwant Sinha, 84, who had recently quit as Trinamool Congress national vice-president ahead of the presidential poll, told PTI: "I have to see what role I will play (in public life), how active I will be. I am 84 now, so these are issues. I have to see how long I can carry on," the former Union Minister said.
Sinha was the joint nominee of non-BJP parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress.
When asked if he is in touch with the Trinamool leadership, Sinha replied in the negative. "Nobody has spoken to me; I have not spoken to anyone," he said, adding, he has been in contact with a TMC leader on a personal basis.
Sinha, a bitter critic of the BJP, had joined the TMC in March 2021, days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls. He had quit BJP in 2018.
NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, who won the presidential poll, took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.
With inputs from PTI
