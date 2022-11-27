'Women look good even without clothes': Ramdev's remarks sparks controversy

New Delhi: Patanjali Ayurved’s Ramdev has landed into fresh controversy with his indecent remarks on women’s attire. The Yoga teacher, at an event in Maharashtra’s Thane, said that women can look good in anything- saree, salwar kameez or even when they wear nothing.

The video of the speech made by Ramdev on Friday was shared by Delhi Women’s Commission chief Swati Maliwal, who condemned his comments and said that he should “apologise to the country.”

In the video, Ramdev is heard saying with a smile, “I see everyone looks very happy. You have a happy fortune too. Those in front got a chance to wear sarees. Those at the back did not get a chance. They probably packed and brought sarees from home but did not have time to change.”

“You look beautiful in saree. You also look good in salwar suits, like Amruta ji. And if like me, someone does not wear it, that also looks good,” he added. The camera panned the audience where women were seen looking at each other in consternation.

Ramdev continued, laughing, “You wear clothes for social norms. Children don’t have to wear any. We used to roam naked till the age of eight or ten years. It is only in these days that children wear five layers of clothes.”

महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री जी की पत्नी के सामने स्वामी रामदेव द्वारा महिलाओं पर की गई टिप्पणी अमर्यादित और निंदनीय है। इस बयान से सभी महिलाएँ आहत हुई हैं, बाबा रामदेव जी को इस बयान पर देश से माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/1jTvN1SnR7 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 26, 2022

The event was also attended by Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde’s son, Shrikant Shinde.

Tweeting the video, Maliwal said, “The remarks made by Swami Ramdev on women in front of the wife of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra are indecent and condemnable. All women have been hurt by this statement, Baba Ramdev ji should apologise to the country for this statement.”

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra also slammed Ramdev for his indecent remarks. “Now I know why Patanjali baba ran away from Ramlila Maidan in women’s clothes. He says he likes sarees, salwars and… Clearly got a strabismus in his brain that makes his views so lop-sided.

The TMC leader referred to the incident in 2012 when the yoga teacher was caught trying to dodge the police in a white salwar kameez.

Now I know why Patanjali baba ran away from Ramlila Maidan in women’s clothes. He says he likes sarees, salwars and …… Clearly got a strabismus in his brain that makes his views so lop-sided. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 26, 2022

Additionally, the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray also questioned why Amruta Fadnavis did not protest against his remarks. While speaking to the reporters, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said, “The government remains silent when the Governor makes an insulting remark on Shivaji, when Karnataka CM threatens to take Maharashtra villages to Karnataka and now when BJP campaigner Ramdev insults women. Has the government mortgages its tongue to Delhi?”

The saffron party has not yet responded to the comments and Ramdev has also not issued any clarification yet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.