Woman accuses Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale of rape

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale has been accused of rape by a woman, informed police on Thursday.

The woman has filed a written complaint at the Sakinaka Police Station.

"There is a written complaint in this matter and FIR has not been registered yet. Police are probing the matter," an officer of Sakinaka Police Station said.

Further investigation is underway.

