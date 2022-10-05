With Uddhav Thackeray's brother by his side, CM Shinde says his Sena faction is real inheritor of Balasaheb's legacy
Jaidev Thackeray who is believed to share a strained relationship with his younger brother Uddhav Thackeray urged people to support Shinde
Mumbai: Jaidev Thackeray, the elder brother of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday evening shared the stage with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the rebel faction’s Dussehra rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.
Jaidev Thackeray who is believed to share a strained relationship with his younger brother Uddhav Thackeray urged people to support Shinde.
Jaidev Thackeray’s estranged wife Smita was also present at the MMRDA ground in BKC, the rally site in suburban Mumbai, along with Nihar, the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray’s eldest brother.
Maharashtra | Balasaheb Thackeray's son Jaidev Thackeray comes to show his support and shares the stage with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during #Dussehra rally at Mumbai's BKC ground
— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022
Champa Singh Thapa, a trusted aide of the late Bal Thackeray who served the Shiv Sena founder for 27 years, was also present at the event.
Talking to reporters, Smita Thackeray said she was invited to the rally by Shinde, who heads the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena.
Addressing the rally, Shinde said the massive crowds are proof enough to show who are true inheritors of Bal Thackeray’s legacy.
“We are being called, traitors but the actual deception happened in 2019. People voted for you as a coalition partner. You are the real traitors. What we did is revolt,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has organised its own Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.
Both Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray claim their faction is the “real” Shiv Sena.
Shinde’s rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership had led to the collapse to the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June.
With inputs from agencies
