With eyes on 2024, Sunil Bansal picked as new Bengal BJP chief; Kailash Vijayvargiya out

Sunil Bansal has been appointed as BJP's national general secretary in charge of West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana by party's national president JP Nadda on Wednesday

New Delhi: BJP's Sunil Bansal has been appointed as the party's national general secretary in charge of West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana, the three opposition-ruled states where the party has been putting all efforts to expand its footprints.

Bansal, the general secretary (organisation) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, has been allotted the new task on Wednesday by the party's national president JP Nadda.

Bansal will take charge from Kailash Vijayvargiya in West Bengal. Vijayvargiya is also a national general secretary.

Bansal will be replaced by Dharampal, who was the organisation secretary in charge of Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Karamveer Singh, who was the co-organisation secretary in Uttar Pradesh, will go to Jharkhand.

Notably, the development appears to be part of the crucial organisational changed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

What role does general secretary play in BJP?

A report by The Indian Express said that in any unit of BJP, the general secretary (organisation) or sangathan mahamantri is considered to be a crucial member as they are RSS appointees in the party.

Interestingly, if the BJP is in power in any state, the party general secretary (organisation) plays the key role of a communicator between the RSS and the government while being a part of the party and the government’s core group.

Who is Sunil Bansal?

Sunil Bansal who was the general secretary (organisation) of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, started his political voyage as an activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – the student outfit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)– in Rajasthan before being elevated to national joint organising secretary.

It was then that Union Home Minister Amit Shah picked him up to work on the 2014 elections in Uttar Pradesh.

As the organisation secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Bansal played a significant role in BJP winning the elections in the state.

Considered to be among the BJP's chief strategists, Bansal also is known for his key role in scripting the party's triumph in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, after which Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister, and then in 2022 when the BJP retained power in the state.

With inputs from agencies

