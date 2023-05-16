'Will not backstab, blackmail...': DK Shivakumar before flying to Delhi for next Karnataka CM talks

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, one of the frontrunners for the post of chief minister in the southern state, on Tuesday made it clear that he will not backstab or blackmail his party regardless of the decision it takes for the top post in the state and stated that his next challenge would be to win 20 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Winning 20 seats (in Lok Sabha polls) is our next challenge… Ours is a united house, I don’t want to divide anyone here. I am a responsible man… I will not backstab also and I will not blackmail also. I don’t want to go to the wrong history, I don’t want to go with a bad remark,” said DK Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi.

#WATCH | “Winning 20 seats (in Lok Sabha polls) is our next challenge…Ours is a united house, I don’t want to divide anyone here. I am a responsible man…I will not backstab also and I will not blackmail also. I don’t want to go to the wrong history, I don’t want to go with a… pic.twitter.com/Ex8XDcY0VS — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

He said that the Congress is a one united family and so everyone’s interest has to be kept in mind.

“Sonia Gandhi is our role model…Congress is family for everyone. Our constitution is very much important, so we have to protect everyone’s interest,” said the Karnataka Congress chief.

The Congress won 135 seats in the recently held election to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

Shivakumar earlier today arrived at the Bengaluru airport ahead of his departure for Delhi amid ongoing talks in the Congress party for the next Karnataka CM.

The Karnataka Congress president will meet the party’s high command ahead of the party’s announcement on the top post.

“The party is my god…We have built this party, I am a part of it and I am not alone in this,” he said, adding, “We have built this party (Congress), we have built this house. I am a part of it… A mother will give everything to her child.”

Asked about his expectations as the state party president, Shivakumar said,” I don’t want to comment on what has happened earlier. How it happened. That is a closed chapter we formed the government we lost the government, we lost a coalition government. Who is responsible for the victory and loss there is no use of talking about it now. Let us not sell this story… let us sell the future.”

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the other frontrunner for the chief minister’s post, arrived in the national capital on Monday.

Shivakumar, who celebrated his birthday on Monday had stayed behind in Bengaluru citing a stomach infection. Both he and Siddaramaiah had been called to Delhi by the top leadership of the AICC for a discussion.

The party’s central observers for Karnataka had on Monday briefed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the views of the newly-elected MLAs. According to party sources, Kharge will consult Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra before announcing a final decision.

“The name of the next Karnataka CM will be announced in the coming 24 hours,” they said.

The Congress legislative party had met late evening on Sunday in Bengaluru and passed a one-line resolution empowering Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the head of the legislative party.

On Monday, Shivakumar said that all the MLAs are together and the party’s high command will take the call on the chief minister.

“The party high command will take a call. I don’t want to comment or speak anything more. Whatever I had to speak, I have spoken already. I do not want MLAs (support)…that is not important to me. Ours is a Congress block. 135 is the number and one more ally member. We all are one and will work together,” said Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, Congress veteran Siddaramaiah met with the top leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at Delhi’s Lodhi Hotel late on Monday night.

With inputs from agencies

