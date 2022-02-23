Why NCP's Nawab Malik has been arrested in connection with money laundering case

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

According to a report by NDTV, Malik was grilled over alleged transactions with Ibrahim and land deals with him. The ED said that Malik was evasive and did not cooperate during the investigation.

Let's examine the money laundering case and why Nawab Malik has found himself embroiled in it:

The money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating a money laundering case against Ibrahim, his sister Haseena Parkar and his aides Iqbal Mirchi, Chhota Shakeel, and Javed Chikna.

According to the Indian Express, the ED found several hawala transactions linked to illegally obtained money through extortion, drug trafficking, sale of real estate in Nagpada and Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai among other unlawful activities.

On 15 February, at least 70 officers of the ED searched 10 premises in Mumbai, including residences of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of Dawood Ibrahim, Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of Chhota Shakeel, and Parkar’s son in connection with its investigation.

The ED raids were conducted in the light of the National Investigation Agency’s {NIA} recently registered case against Ibrahim under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

As per an India Today report, NIA officials also mentioned that Ibrahim pumped money through hawala channels to finance those working for him to create unrest across India.

Ibrahim, along with several of his aides, has been named by the NIA in connection with his role in terror activities, including hawala transactions, against India.

On 18 February, a special court remanded Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar to ED custody for seven days in the same case.

Case against Nawab Malik

In the arrest order of Nawab Malik, ED assistant director Niraj Kumar said, “Mohammed Nawab Mohammed Islam Malik @ Nawab Malik… has been found to be guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003).”

As per The Wire, while seeking 15 days custody of Malik, the ED, represented by additional solicitor general Anil Singh, told the court that Malik’s company was involved in buying a property illegally from Parkar in Kurla at a price much lower than the actual price.

The ED claimed that the property would have cost anything above Rs 3.3 crore, but was bought for Rs 55 lakh.

The Indian Express reported that the ED is probing a Rs 80 lakh payment by Malik to Parkar to acquire the three-acre land in Kurla. It said that out of the Rs 80 lakh, around Rs 25 lakh was paid through check and Rs 55 lakh in cash.

ED has alleged that the Kurla land that Malik bought belonged to one Munira Plumber and was acquired by Hassena Parkar through a forged power of attorney, wherein all the powers to sell the land was given to Parkar’s driver and bodyguard Salim Patel.

NCP leaders slammed the Centre and called Malik’s arrest as a “misuse of power” by Central agencies.

NCP MP Supriya Sule called it “an insult to Maharashtra”.

For many days people of BJP were tweeting that ED notice will come against Nawab Malik and Maha Vikas Aghadi. They directly took him to the ED office without any notice. I don't know what new type of politics they have started. It's an insult to Maharashtra: NCP MP Supriya Sule pic.twitter.com/W4cVeLD8I0 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

State NCP President Jayant Patil said that it was “yet another instance of misuse of power”.

“No notice was given to him. The ED, by picking up a minister of a state (MoS) early in the morning without giving any prior notice, has flouted all the laid down rules,” said Patil.

“Nawab Malik had, in the past, exposed the misdoings of certain people. What has happened today is an attempt to entrap him. We do not know why he has been picked up. This incident is an attempt to deliberately target Malik for the work he has done in the past which has angered some people,” he added.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said his party had anticipated such an action against Malik as he "speaks openly".

"Which case have they dug up? It is simple. They take the name of Dawood, especially if there is a Muslim activist (against whom a case is dug up). There is no relation (between the activist concerned and underworld), but it is done." Pawar said.

He recalled that he too was "targeted similarly" in the early 90s when he was the chief minister of Maharashtra.

"Twenty-five years have passed since then. Similarly, names (of underworld) are being taken to defame people, trouble them and misuse the power.people who take positions against the Centre or the misuse of probe agencies are being troubled and this is what has happened here," he said.

With inputs from agencies

