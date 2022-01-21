Why is #JusticeforLavanya trending: Tamil Nadu student kills self after facing 'abuse' from hostel warden

The death of a class 12 student, Lavanya, in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur has taken a political turn as her family and the BJP alleged that the girl ended her life as she was constantly being pressured to convert to Christianity.

The death of a class 12 student, Lavanya, in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur has taken a political turn as her family and the BJP alleged that the girl ended her life as she was constantly being pressured to convert to Christianity.

Let’s find out why her suicide in the backdrop of forced conversion has caused a stir and become a trending topic on social media with netizens asking for #JusticeforLavanya::

What happened

The 17-year-old Lavanya was staying in a boarding house called St Michael’s Girls’ Home in Thanjavur.

Lavanya was admitted to the hospital on 9 January after she started vomiting and complained of stomach ache, according to a report by India Today. Her father in Ariyalur was informed about her condition on 10 January.

A video has surfaced, purportedly shot prior to 9 January, in which she confessed to being constantly scolded and also made to clean all the rooms in the hostel by the hostel warden.

She alleged in the video that she was being forced to take up Christianity.

It is believed she consumed pesticide in an attempt to end her life after getting disturbed by these incidents.

Her father then transferred Lavanya to the Tanjore Medical College Hospital, where she reportedly regained consciousness and told the doctors about her ordeal at the hostel and her attempted suicide.

The girl succumbed after failing to respond to treatment on 19 January.

As per a The News Minute report, the parents filed an FIR on 15 January and on 16 January, Lavanya's last declaration was recorded on video by the Judicial Magistrate.

It was only on 20 January that the parents again approached the police with the video.

The Thanjavur Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni told The News Minute that there was no clarity on who shot the video and when.

"They asked my parents even in front of me once, 'shall I convert your daughter to Christianity, get her education?'" the girl can be heard saying in the video.

She later names a nun named Rachel Mary, as her alleged harasser.

The SP added that it was unclear when the video was taken, before or after the magistrate recorded the statement.

“We have asked the parents to respond. Once we have clarity, we will investigate that angle too,” she said.

The police have so far arrested hostel warden Sakayamari in the case.

Twitter outburst



Members of Tamil Nadu BJP and some other prominent people have taken to Twitter to express their anger over the girl’s death.

BJP chief K Annamalai said that it was a sad day to see the Tamil Nadu police “losing its hard earned reputation by its irresponsible statements”.

Very sad day to see @tnpoliceoffl losing all its hard earned reputation by its irresponsible statements. When there is a clear video testimony by the girl of forced conversion, the local police is hell bent on changing the course of the case of Lavanya.#JusticeforLavanya https://t.co/VdgLdldFzw — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) January 20, 2022

BJP’s youth leader Amar Prasad Reddy criticised the media for being biased with his tweet.

Former CBI director M Nageswara Rao too came down upon the SP for “shielding the accused”.

A video dying declaration (32 IEA), yet SP @ThanjavurPolice gave clean chit! SP liable for action under 217, 218 IPC & AIS(Conduct)Rules for shielding accused. Only thorough impartial investigation by CID or CBI will give #JusticeforLavanya@tnpoliceoffl@CMOTamilnadu@HMOIndia https://t.co/aXJT1byUa4 — M. Nageswara Rao IPS(R) (@MNageswarRaoIPS) January 21, 2022

