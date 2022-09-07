A war of words broke out between Assam Chief Minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over Sarma's remarks on where Rahul Gandhi should have started the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in a throwback to Partition.

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday came down heavily on senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh saying that he was never close to any man with such a name when he was in Congress.

Sarma was responding to Jairam Ramesh’s statement where in he called the Assam chief minister “boyish and immature” for his comments that Congress should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

“First, tell me who Jairam Ramesh is? Is he someone who lives in Assam? Who is he? I have no idea. Who will remember the name of a Congress leader? I was never very close to any man with such a name when I was in Congress. I don’t even know who he is,” said Sarma.

First, tell me who Jairam Ramesh is? Is he someone who lives in Assam? Who is he? I have no idea. Who will remember the name of a Congress leader? I was never very close to any man with such a name when I was in Congress. I don’t even know who he is: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma https://t.co/9Fivy6FwTK pic.twitter.com/MsVacGzyqJ — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

Sarma had taken a jibe at Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Tuesday saying that the party should conduct this campaign in Pakistan while stressing that “India is connected and united.”

The chief minister said that India was divided in 1947 and there is no benefit of starting the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in India.

“India was divided in 1947 during Congress. If they want to start ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra

programme to Pakistan,” Sarma said.

The statement didn’t go down well with the Congress leaders, who lashed out at Sarma for making comments only to prove his loyalty to his new masters.

“I think the Assam CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is boyish, immature and he makes statements only to prove his loyalty to his new masters,” said Ramesh.

I think the Assam CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is boyish, immature & he makes statements only to prove his loyalty to his new masters: Congress Gen Secy in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, on Assam CM’s remark stating “Congress should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra'” pic.twitter.com/eDQCUybE8N — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

Referring to Sarma’s remarks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that such opportunists shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“Such opportunists shouldn’t be taken seriously. It’s a different matter that he has become a Chief Minister,” he added.

Kanniyakumari, TN | Such opportunists (referring to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) shouldn’t be taken seriously. It’s a different matter that he has become a Chief Minister: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Assam CM’s remark – “Congress should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra'” https://t.co/CnihVeBCj5 pic.twitter.com/rN5CILPwdo — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slammed the Assam chief minister for spewing venom.

“He’s spewing venom. He must’ve visited RSS office and seen ‘Akhand Bharat’s map. BJP says Muslims should be sent to Pakistan and in the same breath say it should be merged for ‘Akhand Bharat’. What’s does it mean to send them and merge later?” he asked.

With inputs from agencies

