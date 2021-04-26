West Bengal election phase 7 voting LIVE updates: A total of 86,78,221 voters — 44,44,634 male and 42,33,358 women and 229 from the third gender — are eligible to exercise their franchise

Auto refresh feeds

A total of 86,78,221 voters — 44,44,634 male and 42,33,358 women and 229 from the third gender — are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 34 constituencies spread across Malda (Part I), Kolkata Dakshin, Murshidabad (Part I), Paschim Bardhaman (Part 1) and Dakshin Dinajpur districts.

The seventh phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly election will be held today (26 April) amid tight security arrangements and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Amid a surge in cases and an Election Commission direction to hold rallies with less than 500 people in attendance, Modi had cancelled his public address in West Bengal on 23 April.

Taking to Twitter ahead of the commencement of polling for the seventh phase of elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise their franchise while following COVID-19 protocols.

He told ANI, "People will vote for Mamata Banerjee, her projects, her development has reached all homes. This election is being held on those issues. I have been in politics since 1962. This is the first time I am voting for myself."

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhowanipore, cast his vote in the 7th phase of polling today. He is contesting from the seat, where the sitting MLA is Mamata Banerjee, after the chief minister left her seat to contest protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

The Jamuria seat in Paschim Bardhaman will also witness an interesting battle as the Left-Congress-ISF alliance has fielded CPM face and JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh from the traditional Left stronghold.

The battle in the Asansol South seat where Tollywood actor Saayoni Ghosh fielded by TMC will lock horns with fashion designer Agnimitra Paul who is contesting on a BJP ticket is to be watched out for. TMC’s Tapas Banerjee had won from the constituency in 2011 and 2016.

The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols.

Amid a surge in cases and an Election Commission direction to hold rallies with less than 500 people in attendance, Modi had cancelled his public address in West Bengal on 23 April.

Taking to Twitter ahead of the commencement of polling for the seventh phase of elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise their franchise while following COVID-19 protocols.

People cast their votes for the seventh phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today. Visuals from Samsi Primary School - designated as booth number 142/142 A - in Ratua constituency of Malda district. pic.twitter.com/IhLUl6j147

Voting commenced in 34 seats in the seventh phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal.

2 phases still to go for polls in Bengal. 5 days still remain. 3 candidates dead. Lakhs of voters and poll workers exposed to Covid. 71 seats. The two Election Commissioners under the command of the duo MO-SHA have ignored multiple suggestions to club phases. pic.twitter.com/iz1LlxwUBc

TMC MP Derek O'Brien took to Twitter, hitting out at the decision to not club the remaining phases of the West Bengal elections. He pointed out that three candidates lost their lives to COVID and lakhs of voters and poll workers have already been exposed to the virus.

Derek O'Brien hits out at conduct of polling across phases despite COVID

Over 86 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates in this phase. Voting is being held at 12,068 polling stations spread over nine assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhabanipore.

The poll panel has deployed at least 796 companies of central forces in the seventh phase to ensure free and fair voting, he said. It has also put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health protocols during the election process, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar on 10 April, an Election Commission official said.

The voter helpline number 1950 will also help voters locate polling booth. You can call this number after adding the STD code (011 in this case) or get the details by sending an SMS to 1950 with <ECIP011> space <YourEPICNo>.

Android users can download the mobile application from Google Play Store iPhone users may visit the App Store and search for voter helpline.

SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as a Voter ID card). Example - If your EPIC is 12345678 then SMS ECI 12345678 to 1950

Log on to the Chief Electoral Officer's website of the respective state or UT and click on the Electoral Roll option The electoral roll is available in English, Hindi and the state's language Click on Main Roll Select your Assembly Constituency based on the part of the city you reside in (or the address mentioned in the documents submitted during registration) Select the exact area of the constituency or Part Number depending on your residence (or your registered address falls) Fill out the Captcha code and click on submit Click on the PDF link delivered after the search and scan for your name from the list arranged in alphabetical order Through landline/mobile phones

Kolkata: TMC candidate from Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay cast his vote for the seventh phase of #WestBengalPolls , at the polling booth at Manmatha Nath Nandan Boys And Girls School. CM Mamata Banerjee is the sitting MLA from the constituency. pic.twitter.com/fn4qPuYVhR

He told ANI, "People will vote for Mamata Banerjee, her projects, her development has reached all homes. This election is being held on those issues. I have been in politics since 1962. This is the first time I am voting for myself."

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhowanipore, cast his vote in the 7th phase of polling today. He is contesting from the seat, where the sitting MLA is Mamata Banerjee, after the chief minister left her seat to contest protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

The Jamuria seat in Paschim Bardhaman will also witness an interesting battle as the Left-Congress-ISF alliance has fielded CPM face and JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh from the traditional Left stronghold.

The battle in the Asansol South seat where Tollywood actor Saayoni Ghosh fielded by TMC will lock horns with fashion designer Agnimitra Paul who is contesting on a BJP ticket is to be watched out for. TMC’s Tapas Banerjee had won from the constituency in 2011 and 2016.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote for 7th phase of #WestBengalElections at Mitra Institution in Bhowanipore, Kolkata. He says, "Extremely confident that Mamata Banerjee will be back with 2/3rd majority...People are dying but EC is conducting 8-phase polls to benefit a party" pic.twitter.com/KOL3QfQc7J

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at Mitra Institution in Bhowanipore, Kolkata. He told ANI, "I am extremely confident that Mamata Banerjee will be back with two-thirds majority." He also hit out at the Election Commission for not clubbing poll phases "to benefit a party".

1. Passport 2. Driving licence 3. Service identity card of the state government or the central government 4. PAN card 5. Aadhar card 6. Passbook issued by bank or post office 7. MGNREGA job card 8. Health insurance card issued by the Ministry of Labour 9. Pension document with a photograph 10. Authenticated photo voter slip issued by the Election Commission 11. Public limited companies 12. Passbooks issued by banks or post office 13. Pension document with photograph and official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

Here's a list of documents that voters can use instead of a Voter ID card as a photo identity proof to cast vote:

West Bengal election phase 7 voting LATEST News and Updates: The seventh phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly election will be held today (26 April) amid tight security arrangements and COVID-19 safety protocols.

A total of 86,78,221 voters — 44,44,634 male and 42,33,358 women and 229 from the third gender — are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 34 constituencies spread across Malda (Part I), Kolkata Dakshin, Murshidabad (Part I), Paschim Bardhaman (Part 1) and Dakshin Dinajpur districts.

Polling will be held between 7 am to 6.30 pm as in other phases at 12,068 polling stations in nine Assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda districts four in Kolkata Dakshin.

Polling for two Assembly seats in Samserganj and Jangipur has been declared void following the deaths of two candidates there.

The Election Commission has fixed 16 May for the polling in these two seats.

Key candidates

The focus in this phase of polling will be on seats in the southern part of the city, mainly Bhabanipore which is the stronghold of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

While the fiery Banerjee has contested from Nandigram this time, she nominated one of her senior most party leaders Sovandeb Chattopadhyay from Bhabanipore. BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh from the seat.

From Rashbehari the saffron party has named Lt Gen (Dr) Subrata Saha against TMC's Debasish Kumar. The state minister and city mayor Firhad Hakim will test his luck from Kolkata Port constituency where he will lock horns with BJP's Awadh Kishore Gupta and Congress' Mohammed Mukhtar.

Focus will also be on polling at Balurghat, Malda, Chanchal, Harishchandrapur as well as in Lalgola, Murshidabad and Farakka seats.

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the EC has banned road shows and vehicle rallies in the state with immediate effect. It also noted that COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning.

It also disallowed any public meeting with more than 500 people.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is the party MP, cancelled all their scheduled rallies and held them on the virtual platform as did Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 April.

During the physical campaign rallies rivals TMC and BJP hit out at each other.

The BJP leaders in their campaigns attacked Banerjee, her nephew Abhishek alleging involvement of party leaders in the Saradha and Narada tapes scams to the recent allegations of siphoning of funds allocated for Amphan cyclone and the COVID-19 pandemic relief.

The BJP leaders maintained that corruption and anarchy are prevalent in West Bengal and that the party will put an end to it after coming to power in the state.

Top BJP leaders such as Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda, Smriti Irani held several rallies and public meetings in different parts of the Assembly constituencies for this phase of poll.

With inputs from PTI