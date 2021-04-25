Voting will be held at 12,068 polling stations spread over nine assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata

A total of 34 seats spread across West Bengal will vote tomorrow (Monday, 26 April) in phase seven of the eight-phased election.

Over 86 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 284 candidates on Monday, when 34 Assembly constituencies including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhabanipur, go to the polls amid a raging second wave of COVID-19 .

All eyes will be on the Bhabanipur constituency, of which TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the sitting MLA and a resident.

Banerjee, however, has opted for Nandigram to contest the elections this time and reposed faith in a veteran politician and state power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to make a hat-trick of wins for the party from Bhabanipur.

Campaigning for the seventh phase has been a low-key affair, following curbs imposed by the Election Commission in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Following the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the EC has banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state and noted that the COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning.

It also disallowed any public meeting with more than 500 people.

Here is the full list of 34 Assembly seats in Phase 7: