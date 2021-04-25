Politics

West Bengal Election 2021 Voting: Full list of 34 Assembly seats that go to polls in phase 7 tomorrow

Voting will be held at 12,068 polling stations spread over nine assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata

FP Staff April 25, 2021 19:32:55 IST
Representational Image. Twitter @CEOWestBengal

A total of 34 seats spread across West Bengal will vote tomorrow (Monday, 26 April) in phase seven of the eight-phased election.

Over 86 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 284 candidates on Monday, when 34 Assembly constituencies including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhabanipur, go to the polls amid a raging second wave of COVID-19 .

All eyes will be on the Bhabanipur constituency, of which TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the sitting MLA and a resident.

Banerjee, however, has opted for Nandigram to contest the elections this time and reposed faith in a veteran politician and state power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to make a hat-trick of wins for the party from Bhabanipur.

Campaigning for the seventh phase has been a low-key affair, following curbs imposed by the Election Commission in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Following the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the EC has banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state and noted that the COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning.

It also disallowed any public meeting with more than 500 people.

Here is the full list of 34 Assembly seats in Phase 7:

Sr No Constituency Name District
1 Kushmandi (SC)
Dakshin Dinajpur
2 Kumarganj
Dakshin Dinajpur
3 Balurghat
Dakshin Dinajpur
4 Tapan (ST) Dakshin Dinajpu
5 Gangarampur (SC) Dakshin Dinajpu
6 Harirampur Dakshin Dinajpu
7 Habibpur (ST) Malda
8 Gazole (SC) Malda
9 Chanchal Malda
10 Harischandrapur Malda
11 Malatipur Malda
12 Ratua Malda
13 Farakka Murshidabad
14 Suti Murshidabad
15 Raghunathganj Murshidabad
16 Sagardighi Murshidabad
17 Lalgola Murshidabad
18 Bhagawangola Murshidabad
19 Raninagar Murshidabad
20 Murshidabad Murshidabad
21 Nabagram (SC) Murshidabad
22 Kolkata Port Kolkata
23 Bhabanipur Kolkata
24 Rashbehari Kolkata
25 Ballygunge Kolkata
26 Pandabeswar
Paschim Bardhaman
27 Durgapur Purba
Paschim Bardhaman
28 Durgapur Paschim
Paschim Bardhaman
29 Raniganj
Paschim Bardhaman
30 Jamuria
Paschim Bardhaman
31 Asansol Dakshin
Paschim Bardhaman
32 Asansol Uttar
Paschim Bardhaman
33 Kulti
Paschim Bardhaman
34 Barabani
Paschim Bardhaman

Updated Date: April 25, 2021 19:32:55 IST

