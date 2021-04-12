West Bengal Assembly election: Amit Shah, Narendra Modi address rallies, hold roadshows
The voting for the fifth phase of elections in Bengal, in which 45 seats are up for grabs, will take place on 17 April
With the campaigning for the West Bengal polls entering the final stages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are campaigning in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state on Monday.
The prime minister started his day with a public meeting at noon in Bardhaman, followed by another one in Kalyani. The final one will be held in the afternoon in Barasat.
PM Shri @narendramodi will address public meetings on 12th April 2021 in West Bengal.
Watch on
• https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTu
• https://t.co/ZFyEVlvvQi
• https://t.co/lcXkSnweeN
• https://t.co/jtwD1yPhm4
Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE. pic.twitter.com/11dDChtCG3
— BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2021
Shah was slated to hold two roadshows — the first in Kalimpong and then another one to conclude his day in Siliguri. In between, he has a public meeting in Dhupguri, followed by another one in Hemtabad at 3:30 pm.
Schedule of HM Shri @AmitShah's public programs today in West Bengal.
Watch on
• https://t.co/vpP0MInUi4
• https://t.co/ZFyEVldUYK
• https://t.co/lcXkSnNPDn
• https://t.co/jtwD1z6SKE pic.twitter.com/tJ29Cp18Dv
— BJP (@BJP4India) April 12, 2021
The voting for the fourth phase concluded on Saturday but was marred by violence. Four people lost their lives as CISF personnel opened fire, allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles" in Cooh Behar's Sitalkuchi, the police had said. Another person was killed in a separate incident of violence.
The blame-game over the deaths is on with both Banerjee and Shah trading barbs and demanding each other's resignations. The home minister said that he will resign when people ask him to, but the Bengal chief minister should prepare herself, for she will have to resign on May 2, the day election results will be declared.
Banerjee referred to the Cooch Behar firing incident as "genocide” and also said it was a "result of a conspiracy" hatched by the saffron party to intimidate voters.
Shah, on the other hand, alleged that Banerjee's advice to gherao central forces had instigated people to attack the CISF personnel, which led to the deaths.
On Sunday, taking a dig at the Trinamool supremo, Shah said she deserved a big farewell, reported the Hindustan Times. At a poll rally in Basirhat Dakshin, he was there with one request. "Didi has ruled for 10 years. Would it look good to give her a small farewell? So you should give her a farewell by giving 200 seats to the BJP,” the report quoted Shah as saying.
The voting for the fifth phase of elections in Bengal in which 45 seats are up for grabs will take place on 17 April. The results will be declared on 2 May.
With inputs from PTI
also read
West Bengal polls: Mamata dismisses BJP's prediction of winning 26 of 30 seats in phase one of polls
The West Bengal chief minister also questioned how Union Home Minister Amit Shah could make such a claim just a day after the polling was held
Bengal polls: Mamata 'clean bowled' in Nandigram, her entire team asked to leave field, says Modi
Modi came down hard on the chief minister, accusing her of instigating people against central forces on election duty in the state
West Bengal polls 2021: 'Is he god or superhuman?' asks Mamata Banerjee after Modi predicts BJP's victory
The West Bengal chief minister addressed back-to-back rallies in Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas districts, where constituencies are set to go to polls on 6 April