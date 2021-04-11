Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: EC trying to suppress facts by restricting entry in Cooch Behar, alleges Mamata Banerjee

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: At a press meet in Siliguri, the TMC chief also called Home Minister Amit Shah and the Central government as 'incompetent'

Auto refresh feeds

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will hold three roadshows, address two townhall meetings and one public meeting at various places in West Bengal on Sunday, the party said in a tweet.

EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct! BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people & sharing their pain. They can restrict me from visiting my brothers & sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day!

The poll panel on Saturday barred the entry of politicians in Cooch Behar district for 72 hours to prevent any possible law and order flare-up, after four people were killed in the district as central forces opened fire allegedly when they were attacked by locals who "attempted to snatch their rifles" during the fourth phase of voting. Banerjee has been accusing the EC of " working at the behest of the BJP" and has also accused central forces of intimidating voters "under instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah". The poll panel had issued notice to Banerjee for her "completely false, provocative and intemperate statements" against central forces performing election duty. It had in March pulled up the TMC chief , saying it is not proper to belittle the institution by calling it as being close to the ruling party.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday tweeted," EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct! BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people and sharing their pain. They can restrict me from visiting my brothers and sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day!"

Condoling the deaths in Cooch Behar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the Election Commission to take stern action against those responsible for the incident and blamed the ruling TMC for perpetrating violence during the polls. He also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of instigating people against the central forces, sensing defeat. The chief minister, who rushed to North Bengal and said she will meet the bereaved families, demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and a reply from him on firing by the central forces which led to the death of people "standing in the queue to vote".

door 72 hours before the end of the polling hour instead of the usual 48 hours prior to the conclusion of the exercise. It also barred the entry of politicians in Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours to prevent any possible law and order flare-up and directed the union home ministry to deploy an additional 71 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) for the next four phases of the polling.

violence, the worst since the Assembly polls got underway. In a rare order, the Election Commission put in place restrictions, including extending the "silence period" from 48 hours to 72 hours, for the fifth phase of polling after the violence. Candidates will now not be allowed to canvass door to

Election Commission to bar entry of political leaders from outside in the troubled Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours. The deaths, all in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi, set off a political firestorm in the politically volatile state, with the ruling TMC and challenger BJP blaming each other for the

West Bengal plunged into chaos on Saturday when five people were killed, including four in CISF firing, during the fourth phase of polling, pushing the

Four people were killed in the Cooch Behar district on Saturday as CISF personnel opened fire allegedly when they were attacked by locals who "attempted to snatch their rifles" during the fourth phase of voting on Saturday, police had said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday termed the violence in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of Assembly polls on Saturday as "genocide" and claimed the people who died in the CISF firing were "shot in the chest" , reports NDTV . "This is unprecedented. All the people shot were shot in the chest. This is genocide", the news channel quotes her as saying. Futher, Banerjee also alleged that the CISF was not trained to handle mob. "CISF not trained to handle mob. Why did they fire on upper side of the body? They could have shot on the leg or the lower body but every bullet hit them in the neck or chest area": the news channel quotes her as saying.

According to news agency PTI, Mamata Banerjee accused the EC of trying to suppress facts by barring entry og politicians in Cooch Behar. She also termed the barring of entry of netas in Cooch Behar district as an "unprecedented move", and said she wants to visit Sitalkuchi on 14 April. The Election Commission on Saturday barred the entry of political leaders from outside in the troubled Cooch Behar district for the 72 hours.

EC’s servitude towards @narendramodi & @AmitShah is now disgustingly vulgar. BJP’s lust for power has blinded them. At least, EC can PRETEND to be impartial! @MamataOfficial can be stopped from meeting her own people for 3 days but how will they take her out from people’s hearts?

Describing the firing in Cooch Behar as a "genocide", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to "suppress facts". The TMC supremo, while addressing a press meet in Siliguri, claimed that central forces "sprayed bullets aiming at the torso of the victims" in Sitalkuchi area, when the fourth phase of polling was underway in the state. "There was genocide at Sitalkuchi. I would like to visit Sitalkuchi by April 14. The EC is trying to suppress facts by restricting entry in Cooch Behar. We have an incompetent home minister and an incompetent Central government," Banerjee said. "The CISF doesn't know how to handle situations. Since the first phase of elections, I had been saying that a section of the central forces are committing atrocities on people. I had flagged the issue in Nandigram, but none paid attention to my words," she said. PTI

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to the families of people, who had died in a firing incident at Cooch Behar, over a video call during her press conference in Siliguri "I will come to meet you on April 14," she told them pic.twitter.com/NIHbn0CCnz

Banerjee asked a local TMC leader, who made arrangements for the video chat from Sitalkuchi, to send her a copy of the FIR filed in connection with the incident.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee also spoke to the brother of one of the deceased over a video call, in the midst of the press meet, and promised all help to the bereaved family, reported news agency PTI. According to the news agency, the man, on his part, was heard saying that the jawans had opened fire on the voters. "He (one of the four killed in firing) was standing in a queue when the jawans opened fire. His wife is pregnant. They also have a three-year-old child. Our parents are shocked and devastated," the man told the chief minister.

Tomorrow (April 11) I will be participating in various campaign #MegaPublicRally events of the @BJP4Bengal . Will start my day with a Rally in #Kaliaganj AC (11am) before proceeding to #Karandighi AC (12:30pm). Later, will join a Rally in #Chopra AC (2pm) and #Jalpaiguri AC (4pm). pic.twitter.com/krimvYAGkL



Assembly Elections 2021 Latest Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to "suppress facts". The TMC supremo, while addressing a press meet in Siliguri, claimed that central forces "sprayed bullets aiming at the torso of the victims" in Sitalkuchi area, when the fourth phase of polling was underway in the state.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday termed the violence in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of Assembly polls on Saturday as "genocide".

Four people were killed in the Cooch Behar district as CISF personnel opened fire allegedly when they were attacked by locals who "attempted to snatch their rifles" during the fourth phase of voting on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday tweeted," EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct! BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people and sharing their pain. They can restrict me from visiting my brothers and sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day!"

The poll panel on Saturday barred the entry of politicians in Cooch Behar district for 72 hours to prevent any possible law and order flare-up, after four people were killed in the district as central forces opened fire allegedly when they were attacked by locals who "attempted to snatch their rifles" during the fourth phase of voting.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will hold three roadshows, two townhall meetings and one public meeting at various places in West Bengal on Sunday, the party said in a tweet.

Invoking its Constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday put in place certain restrictions, including extending the "silence period" from 48 hours to 72 hours, for the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal after violence in Cooch Behar district.

It also barred the entry of politicians in Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours to prevent any possible law and order flare-up.

The decision came after four people were killed in the district as central forces opened fire allegedly when they were attacked by locals who "attempted to snatch their rifles" during the fourth phase of voting on Saturday.

"The Election Commission of India further directs that the silence period for phase 5 (i.e. for polls scheduled on 17 April) shall be extended to 72 hours and no campaigning shall be permitted during 72 hours before the close of the poll in order to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections," an EC order said.

A total of 45 seats will go to the polls in the fifth phase in West Bengal.

The silence period — when public campaigning including rallies, meetings and press conferences cannot take place — is generally for 48 hours.

The order also said that in Cooch Behar, comprising nine assembly constituencies (AC numbers 1 to 9) where voting will be over by Saturday, no political leader from any national, state or other party should be allowed to enter the geographical boundaries of the district for the next 72 hours.

"This comes into force with immediate effect," the poll panel said.

The commission said it is issuing the order using its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India. It also cited some Supreme Court rulings to support its decision to use constitutional powers.

The order also cited a joint report of its two special observers Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dube.

The report said that recourse to open fire by the CISF personnel became "absolutely necessary" in order to save the lives of the voters lined up at the polling booth, those of other polling personnel and their own lives as the mob had attempted snatching their weapons also.

The order also said the special observers had not received the reports of the district magistrate and the superintendent of police (SP) of Cooch Behar well after 5 pm though TV channels had been quoting the SP as saying since 3 pm that the CISF men opened fire "purely" in self defence.

The order said it has been brought to the EC's notice that the last rites of the four persons killed in firing had still not been completed and that some political leaders may visit the area "with the ostensible purpose of condoling the bereaved families which however, has the potent to cause a law and order problem of major proportions in this place as well as the adjoining places".

It also said since the firing happened in a confrontation with CISF, "the chances of central forces deployed in this area becoming or being made the butt of further grave provocation by groups of people cannot also be ruled out".