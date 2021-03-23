West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Udayan Guha profile: Two-time TMC MLA from Dinhata to take on BJP's Nisith Pramanik

In the previous election, Guha received 1,00,732 votes as against 78,939 votes won by his main opponent Akshay Thakur of All India Forward Bloc

Two-time MLA Udayan Guha will be contesting from the Dinhata constituency as a Trinamool Congress candidate in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

Guha will take on Lok Sabha MP Nisith Pramanik, who switched over from the TMC to the BJP last year, on 10 April in the fourth of the eight-phased Assembly election.

Of the seven districts in Coochbehar — Mekliganj, Mathabhanga, Sitalkuchi, Sitai, Dinhata, Tufanganj, and Coochbehar Uttar — the TMC had won six Assembly segments in the 2016 polls, except for the last.

In the previous election, Guha received 1,00,732 votes as against 78,939 votes won by his main opponent Akshay Thakur of All India Forward Bloc. The AITC and BJP got 45.04 percent and 11.42 percent votes respectively in the 2016 polls.

Guha was also voted to power from the seat in the 2011 Assembly polls. A Forward Bloc MLA from Dinhata, Guha joined Trinamool Congress on 1 October, 2015.

The Assembly constituency of Dinhata is located in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It falls under the Cooch Behar (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

Guha holds a Bachelor in Science degree and graduated from Dinhata College, North Bengal University in 1975.

Voting for the West Bengal election will begin on 27 March, with Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till 29 April. Including Dinhata, 43 Assembly seats will go to polls in the fourth phase. The results of the election will be declared on 2 May.

The state is held by the AITC with an absolute majority, with Mamata Banerjee on her second consecutive term as chief minister. The ruling party is fighting a pitched battle with archrival BJP, while the Congress-led alliance is also a key player in the fray.