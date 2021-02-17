West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Dinhata profile: TMC's Udayan Guha won constituency in 2016

With over 1 lakh votes, Udayan Guha of the All India Trinamool Congress won the Dinhata seat in the 2016 Assembly election

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Dinhata is located in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It falls under the Cooch Behar (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates, has 2,87,966 electors and 316 polling stations.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Dinhata in the previous Assembly election was 81.88 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Udayan Guha of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the Dinhata seat. The AITC and BJP got 45.04 percent and 11.42 percent votes respectively in the 2016 polls. Guha got 1,00,732 votes in the 2016 polls, followed by AIFB candidate who got 78,939 votes. He was also voted to power from the seat in the 2011 Assembly polls. Guha, the Forward Bloc MLA from Dinhata, Joined Trinamool Congress on 1 October, 2015.

The Dinhata Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The West Bengal Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

As per the estimates of 2011 Census, out of total 3,42,535-strong population, 88.18 percent is rural and 11.82 percent is urban. The Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are 41.42 and 0.42 percent respectively of the total population.