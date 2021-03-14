West Bengal candidates list: BJP names Babul Supriyo, TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee among 63 for 3rd, 4th phases

The saffron party has also fielded former chief economic adviser to the government Ashok Lahiri from the Alipurduar seat and Swapan Dasgupta from the Tarakeshwar Assembly segment

The BJP released on Sunday announced its list of candidates for the third and fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, due on 6 and 10 April respectively. The saffron party also released names for the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam polls on Sunday.

The party, which is seeking to take control in West Bengal by ousting the incumbent TMC government in the state, has fielded 63 candidates for the third and fourth phase of elections. Of these, 27 names are for the third phase and 36 candidates are for the fourth phase.

In West Bengal, it has fielded former chief economic adviser to the government Ashok Lahiri from the Alipurduar seat, Union minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge, and Swapan Dasgupta from the Tarakeshwar Assembly segment.

Actor-turned-politician and sitting MP Locket Chatterjee has been fielded from Chunchura, while another MP Nishit Parmanik from Dinhata.

TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee will contest the election from the Domjur constituency as a BJP candidate.

A number of film personalities have also been nominated as candidates in the high-stakes battle for West Bengal.

Here is the complete list of BJP candidates released for phase three and four as well as phase one and two of West Bengal Assembly Election:

BJP Candidates list for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Phase One: 27 March 2021 Constituency No Constituency Name Candidate Name 212 Patashpur Dr. Ambujaksha Mahanti 213 Kanthi Uttar Smt. Sunita Singha 214 Bhagabanpur Shri Rabindranath Maity 215 Khejuri (SC) Shri Santanu Pramanik 216 Kanthi Dakshin Shri Arup Kumar Das 217 Ramnagar Shri Swadesh Ranjan Nayak 218 Egra Shri Arup Das 219 Dantan Shri Sakti Pada Nayak 220 Nayagram (ST) Shri Bakul Murmu 221 Gopiballavpur Shri Sanjit Mahato 222 Jhargram Shri Sukhmoy Satpati 223 Keshiary (ST) Smt. Sonali Murmu 228 Kharagpur Shri Tapan Bhuiya 233 Garbeta Shri Madan Ruidas 234 Salboni Shri Rajib Kundu 236 Medinipur Shri Shamit Dash 237 Binpur (ST) Shri Palan Saren 238 Bandwan (ST) Shri Parsi Murmu 239 Balarampur Shri Baneswar Mahato 240 Baghmundi Seat Left for Ally AJSU 241 Joypur Shri Narahari Mahato 242 Purulia Shri Sudip Mukharjee 243 Manbazar (ST) Shri Gouri Singh Sardar 244 Kashipur Shri Kamalakanta Hansda 245 Para (SC) Shri Nadia Chand Bauri 246 Raghunathpur (SC) Adv. Bivekananda Bauri 247 Saltora (SC) Smt. Chandana Bauri 248 Chhatna Shri Satyanarayan Mukherjee 249 Ranibandh (ST) Shri Khudiram Tudu Raipur (ST) Shri Sudhangsu Hansda Phase Two: 1 April, 2021 Constituency No Constituency Name Candidate Name 127 Gosaba (SC) Shri Chitta (Barun) Pramanik 130 Patharpratima Shri Ashit Haldar 131 Kakdwip Shri Deepankar Jana 132 Sagar Shri Bikash Kamila 203 Tamluk Dr. Harekrishna Bera 204 Panskura Purab Shri Debabrata Patnayak 205 Panskura Paschim Shri Shintu Senapati 206 Moyna Shri Ashok Dinda (Cricketer) 207 Nandakumar Shri Nilanjan Adhikari 208 Mahishadal Shri Biswanath Banarjee 209 Haldia (SC) Smt. Tapashi Mondal 210 Nandigram Shri Suvendu Adhikari 211 Chandipur Shri Pulak Kanti Guriya 225 Narayangarh Shri Ramprasad Giri 226 Sabang Shri Amulya Maity 227 Pingla Smt. Antara Bhattacharya 229 Debra Smt. Bharati Ghosh 230 Daspur Shri Prashanth Bera 231 Ghatal (SC) Shri Shital Kapat 232 Chandrakona (SC) Shri Shibram Das 235 Keshpur (SC) Shri Pritish Ranjan Kuar 251 Taldangra Shri Shyamal Kumar Sarkar 252 Bankura Shri Niladri Sekhar Dana 254 Onda Shri Amar Sakha 255 Bishnupur Shri Tanmoy Ghosh 256 Katulpur (SC) Shri Harkali Patihar 257 Indus (SC) Shri Nirmal Dhara 258 Sonamukhi (SC) Shri Dibakar Ghourmi 224 Kharagpur Sadar Shri Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya 253 Barjora Smt Supriti Chatterji Phase Three: 6 April, 2021 Constituency No Constituency Name Candidate Name 128 Basanti (SC) Ramesh Maji 129 Kultali (SC) Mintu Haldar 133 Kulpi Pranab Malik 134 Raidighi Shantanu Bapuli 135 Mandirbazar Dilip Jatuwa 136 Joynagar Paschim (SC) Arnab Roy 139 Canning Purba Kalipada Naskar 140 Baruipur Paschim Debapam Chaatopadhyay 141 Magrahat Purba (SC) Chandan Naskar 142 Magrahat Pachim Manash Saha 143 Diamond Harbour Dipak Halder 145 Satgachhia Chandan Paul Das 146 BIshnupur (SC) Agnishwar Naskar 177 Uluberia Uttar (SC) Chiran Bera 179 Shyampur Tanushree Chakraborty 180 Bagnan Anupam Mallik 181 Amta Debtanu Bhattacharya 182 Udaynarayanpur Sumit Ranjan Karar 195 Jangipara Debjit Sarkar 196 Haripal Samiran Mitra 197 Dhanekhali (SC) Tushar Majumdar 198 Tarakeswar Swapan Das Gupta 199 Pursurah Biman Ghosh 200 Arambagh (SC) Madhusudhan Bag 201 Goghat (SC) Biswanath Karak 202 Khanakul Susanta Ghosh Phase Four: 10 April, 2021 Constituency No Constituency Name Candidate Name 1 Mekliganj (SC) Dadhiram Ray 2 Mathabhanga (SC) Sushil Barman 3 Coochbehar Uttar (SC) Sukumar Roy 5 Sitalkuchi (SC) Baren Chandra Barman 6 Sitai (SC) Sipak Kumar Roy 7 Dinhata Nishit Pramanik 9 Tufanganj Maloti Rava Roy 10 Kumargram (ST) Manoj Oraon 11 Kalchini Bishal Lama 12 Alipurduars Ashoke Lahiri 14 Madarihat (ST) Manoj Tigga 147 Sonarpur Dakshin Anjana Basu 148 Bhangar Soumi Hati 149 Kasba Indranil Khan 150 Jadavpur Rinku Naskar 152 Tollyganj Babul Suprio 153 Behala Purba Payal Sarkar 155 Maheshtala Umesh Das 156 Budge Budge Tarun Adak 157 Metiaburuz Ramji Prasad 170 Howrah Uttar Umesh Roy 171 Howrah Madhya Sanjay Singh 173 Howrah Dakshin Rantideb Sengupta 174 Sankrail (SC) Prabakar Pandit 175 Panchla Mohit Ghanti 176 Uluberia Purba Pratyush Mondal 184 Domjur Rajib Banerjee 185 Uttarpara Prabir Ghoshal 186 Sreerampur Kabir Sankar Bose 187 Champdani Dilip Singh 188 Singur Rabindra Nath Battacharyay 189 Chandannagar Deepanjan Ghuha 190 Chunchura Locket Chatterjee 191 Balaghat (SC) Subhas Chandra Haldar 192 Pandua Partha Sharma 194 Chanditala Yash Dasgupta

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth phase on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth phase on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth phase for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.