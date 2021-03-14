Politics

West Bengal candidates list: BJP names Babul Supriyo, TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee among 63 for 3rd, 4th phases

The saffron party has also fielded former chief economic adviser to the government Ashok Lahiri from the Alipurduar seat and Swapan Dasgupta from the Tarakeshwar Assembly segment

FP Staff March 14, 2021 19:02:25 IST
File image of Union minister Babul Supriyo. PTI

The BJP released on Sunday announced its list of candidates for the third and fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, due on 6 and 10 April respectively. The saffron party also released names for the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam polls on Sunday.

The party, which is seeking to take control in West Bengal by ousting the incumbent TMC government in the state, has fielded 63 candidates for the third and fourth phase of elections. Of these, 27 names are for the third phase and 36 candidates are for the fourth phase.

In West Bengal, it has fielded former chief economic adviser to the government Ashok Lahiri from the Alipurduar seat, Union minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge, and Swapan Dasgupta from the Tarakeshwar Assembly segment.

Actor-turned-politician and sitting MP Locket Chatterjee has been fielded from Chunchura, while another MP Nishit Parmanik from Dinhata.

TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee will contest the election from the Domjur constituency as a BJP candidate.

A number of film personalities have also been nominated as candidates in the high-stakes battle for West Bengal.

Here is the complete list of BJP candidates released for phase three and four as well as phase one and two of West Bengal Assembly Election:

BJP Candidates list for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021
Phase One: 27 March 2021
Constituency No Constituency Name Candidate Name
212 Patashpur Dr. Ambujaksha Mahanti
213 Kanthi Uttar Smt. Sunita Singha
214 Bhagabanpur Shri Rabindranath Maity
215 Khejuri (SC) Shri Santanu Pramanik
216 Kanthi Dakshin Shri Arup Kumar Das
217 Ramnagar Shri Swadesh Ranjan Nayak
218 Egra Shri Arup Das
219 Dantan Shri Sakti Pada Nayak
220 Nayagram (ST) Shri Bakul Murmu
221 Gopiballavpur Shri Sanjit Mahato
222 Jhargram Shri Sukhmoy Satpati
223 Keshiary (ST) Smt. Sonali Murmu
228 Kharagpur Shri Tapan Bhuiya
233 Garbeta Shri Madan Ruidas
234 Salboni Shri Rajib Kundu
236 Medinipur Shri Shamit Dash
237 Binpur (ST) Shri Palan Saren
238 Bandwan (ST) Shri Parsi Murmu
239 Balarampur Shri Baneswar Mahato
240 Baghmundi Seat Left for Ally AJSU
241 Joypur Shri Narahari Mahato
242 Purulia Shri Sudip Mukharjee
243 Manbazar (ST) Shri Gouri Singh Sardar
244 Kashipur Shri Kamalakanta Hansda
245 Para (SC) Shri Nadia Chand Bauri
246 Raghunathpur (SC) Adv. Bivekananda Bauri
247 Saltora (SC) Smt. Chandana Bauri
248 Chhatna Shri Satyanarayan Mukherjee
249 Ranibandh (ST) Shri Khudiram Tudu
Raipur (ST) Shri Sudhangsu Hansda
Phase Two: 1 April, 2021
Constituency No Constituency Name Candidate Name
127 Gosaba (SC) Shri Chitta (Barun) Pramanik
130 Patharpratima Shri Ashit Haldar
131 Kakdwip Shri Deepankar Jana
132 Sagar Shri Bikash Kamila
203 Tamluk Dr. Harekrishna Bera
204 Panskura Purab Shri Debabrata Patnayak
205 Panskura Paschim Shri Shintu Senapati
206 Moyna Shri Ashok Dinda (Cricketer)
207 Nandakumar Shri Nilanjan Adhikari
208 Mahishadal Shri Biswanath Banarjee
209 Haldia (SC) Smt. Tapashi Mondal
210 Nandigram Shri Suvendu Adhikari
211 Chandipur Shri Pulak Kanti Guriya
225 Narayangarh Shri Ramprasad Giri
226 Sabang Shri Amulya Maity
227 Pingla Smt. Antara Bhattacharya
229 Debra Smt. Bharati Ghosh
230 Daspur Shri Prashanth Bera
231 Ghatal (SC) Shri Shital Kapat
232 Chandrakona (SC) Shri Shibram Das
235 Keshpur (SC) Shri Pritish Ranjan Kuar
251 Taldangra Shri Shyamal Kumar Sarkar
252 Bankura Shri Niladri Sekhar Dana
254 Onda Shri Amar Sakha
255 Bishnupur Shri Tanmoy Ghosh
256 Katulpur (SC) Shri Harkali Patihar
257 Indus (SC) Shri Nirmal Dhara
258 Sonamukhi (SC) Shri Dibakar Ghourmi
224 Kharagpur Sadar Shri Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya
253 Barjora Smt Supriti Chatterji
Phase Three: 6 April, 2021
Constituency No Constituency Name Candidate Name
128 Basanti (SC) Ramesh Maji
129 Kultali (SC) Mintu Haldar
133 Kulpi Pranab Malik
134 Raidighi Shantanu Bapuli
135 Mandirbazar Dilip Jatuwa
136 Joynagar Paschim (SC) Arnab Roy
139 Canning Purba Kalipada Naskar
140 Baruipur Paschim Debapam Chaatopadhyay
141 Magrahat Purba (SC) Chandan Naskar
142 Magrahat Pachim Manash Saha
143 Diamond Harbour Dipak Halder
145 Satgachhia Chandan Paul Das
146 BIshnupur (SC) Agnishwar Naskar
177 Uluberia Uttar (SC) Chiran Bera
179 Shyampur Tanushree Chakraborty
180 Bagnan Anupam Mallik
181 Amta Debtanu Bhattacharya
182 Udaynarayanpur Sumit Ranjan Karar
195 Jangipara Debjit Sarkar
196 Haripal Samiran Mitra
197 Dhanekhali (SC) Tushar Majumdar
198 Tarakeswar Swapan Das Gupta
199 Pursurah Biman Ghosh
200 Arambagh (SC) Madhusudhan Bag
201 Goghat (SC) Biswanath Karak
202 Khanakul Susanta Ghosh
Phase Four: 10 April, 2021
Constituency No Constituency Name Candidate Name
1 Mekliganj (SC) Dadhiram Ray
2 Mathabhanga (SC) Sushil Barman
3 Coochbehar Uttar (SC) Sukumar Roy
5 Sitalkuchi (SC) Baren Chandra Barman
6 Sitai (SC) Sipak Kumar Roy
7 Dinhata Nishit Pramanik
9 Tufanganj Maloti Rava Roy
10 Kumargram (ST) Manoj Oraon
11 Kalchini Bishal Lama
12 Alipurduars Ashoke Lahiri
14 Madarihat (ST) Manoj Tigga
147 Sonarpur Dakshin Anjana Basu
148 Bhangar Soumi Hati
149 Kasba Indranil Khan
150 Jadavpur Rinku Naskar
152 Tollyganj Babul Suprio
153 Behala Purba Payal Sarkar
155 Maheshtala Umesh Das
156 Budge Budge Tarun Adak
157 Metiaburuz Ramji Prasad
170 Howrah Uttar Umesh Roy
171 Howrah Madhya Sanjay Singh
173 Howrah Dakshin Rantideb Sengupta
174 Sankrail (SC) Prabakar Pandit
175 Panchla Mohit Ghanti
176 Uluberia Purba Pratyush Mondal
184 Domjur Rajib Banerjee
185 Uttarpara Prabir Ghoshal
186 Sreerampur Kabir Sankar Bose
187 Champdani Dilip Singh
188 Singur Rabindra Nath Battacharyay
189 Chandannagar Deepanjan Ghuha
190 Chunchura Locket Chatterjee
191 Balaghat (SC) Subhas Chandra Haldar
192 Pandua Partha Sharma
194 Chanditala Yash Dasgupta

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth phase on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth phase on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth phase for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.

Updated Date: March 14, 2021 19:04:47 IST

