West Bengal candidates list: BJP names Babul Supriyo, TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee among 63 for 3rd, 4th phases
The saffron party has also fielded former chief economic adviser to the government Ashok Lahiri from the Alipurduar seat and Swapan Dasgupta from the Tarakeshwar Assembly segment
The BJP released on Sunday announced its list of candidates for the third and fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, due on 6 and 10 April respectively. The saffron party also released names for the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam polls on Sunday.
The party, which is seeking to take control in West Bengal by ousting the incumbent TMC government in the state, has fielded 63 candidates for the third and fourth phase of elections. Of these, 27 names are for the third phase and 36 candidates are for the fourth phase.
In West Bengal, it has fielded former chief economic adviser to the government Ashok Lahiri from the Alipurduar seat, Union minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge, and Swapan Dasgupta from the Tarakeshwar Assembly segment.
Actor-turned-politician and sitting MP Locket Chatterjee has been fielded from Chunchura, while another MP Nishit Parmanik from Dinhata.
TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee will contest the election from the Domjur constituency as a BJP candidate.
A number of film personalities have also been nominated as candidates in the high-stakes battle for West Bengal.
Here is the complete list of BJP candidates released for phase three and four as well as phase one and two of West Bengal Assembly Election:
|BJP Candidates list for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021
|Phase One: 27 March 2021
|Constituency No
|Constituency Name
|Candidate Name
|212
|Patashpur
|Dr. Ambujaksha Mahanti
|213
|Kanthi Uttar
|Smt. Sunita Singha
|214
|Bhagabanpur
|Shri Rabindranath Maity
|215
|Khejuri (SC)
|Shri Santanu Pramanik
|216
|Kanthi Dakshin
|Shri Arup Kumar Das
|217
|Ramnagar
|Shri Swadesh Ranjan Nayak
|218
|Egra
|Shri Arup Das
|219
|Dantan
|Shri Sakti Pada Nayak
|220
|Nayagram (ST)
|Shri Bakul Murmu
|221
|Gopiballavpur
|Shri Sanjit Mahato
|222
|Jhargram
|Shri Sukhmoy Satpati
|223
|Keshiary (ST)
|Smt. Sonali Murmu
|228
|Kharagpur
|Shri Tapan Bhuiya
|233
|Garbeta
|Shri Madan Ruidas
|234
|Salboni
|Shri Rajib Kundu
|236
|Medinipur
|Shri Shamit Dash
|237
|Binpur (ST)
|Shri Palan Saren
|238
|Bandwan (ST)
|Shri Parsi Murmu
|239
|Balarampur
|Shri Baneswar Mahato
|240
|Baghmundi
|Seat Left for Ally AJSU
|241
|Joypur
|Shri Narahari Mahato
|242
|Purulia
|Shri Sudip Mukharjee
|243
|Manbazar (ST)
|Shri Gouri Singh Sardar
|244
|Kashipur
|Shri Kamalakanta Hansda
|245
|Para (SC)
|Shri Nadia Chand Bauri
|246
|Raghunathpur (SC)
|Adv. Bivekananda Bauri
|247
|Saltora (SC)
|Smt. Chandana Bauri
|248
|Chhatna
|Shri Satyanarayan Mukherjee
|249
|Ranibandh (ST)
|Shri Khudiram Tudu
|Raipur (ST)
|Shri Sudhangsu Hansda
|Phase Two: 1 April, 2021
|Constituency No
|Constituency Name
|Candidate Name
|127
|Gosaba (SC)
|Shri Chitta (Barun) Pramanik
|130
|Patharpratima
|Shri Ashit Haldar
|131
|Kakdwip
|Shri Deepankar Jana
|132
|Sagar
|Shri Bikash Kamila
|203
|Tamluk
|Dr. Harekrishna Bera
|204
|Panskura Purab
|Shri Debabrata Patnayak
|205
|Panskura Paschim
|Shri Shintu Senapati
|206
|Moyna
|Shri Ashok Dinda (Cricketer)
|207
|Nandakumar
|Shri Nilanjan Adhikari
|208
|Mahishadal
|Shri Biswanath Banarjee
|209
|Haldia (SC)
|Smt. Tapashi Mondal
|210
|Nandigram
|Shri Suvendu Adhikari
|211
|Chandipur
|Shri Pulak Kanti Guriya
|225
|Narayangarh
|Shri Ramprasad Giri
|226
|Sabang
|Shri Amulya Maity
|227
|Pingla
|Smt. Antara Bhattacharya
|229
|Debra
|Smt. Bharati Ghosh
|230
|Daspur
|Shri Prashanth Bera
|231
|Ghatal (SC)
|Shri Shital Kapat
|232
|Chandrakona (SC)
|Shri Shibram Das
|235
|Keshpur (SC)
|Shri Pritish Ranjan Kuar
|251
|Taldangra
|Shri Shyamal Kumar Sarkar
|252
|Bankura
|Shri Niladri Sekhar Dana
|254
|Onda
|Shri Amar Sakha
|255
|Bishnupur
|Shri Tanmoy Ghosh
|256
|Katulpur (SC)
|Shri Harkali Patihar
|257
|Indus (SC)
|Shri Nirmal Dhara
|258
|Sonamukhi (SC)
|Shri Dibakar Ghourmi
|224
|Kharagpur Sadar
|Shri Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya
|253
|Barjora
|Smt Supriti Chatterji
|Phase Three: 6 April, 2021
|Constituency No
|Constituency Name
|Candidate Name
|128
|Basanti (SC)
|Ramesh Maji
|129
|Kultali (SC)
|Mintu Haldar
|133
|Kulpi
|Pranab Malik
|134
|Raidighi
|Shantanu Bapuli
|135
|Mandirbazar
|Dilip Jatuwa
|136
|Joynagar Paschim (SC)
|Arnab Roy
|139
|Canning Purba
|Kalipada Naskar
|140
|Baruipur Paschim
|Debapam Chaatopadhyay
|141
|Magrahat Purba (SC)
|Chandan Naskar
|142
|Magrahat Pachim
|Manash Saha
|143
|Diamond Harbour
|Dipak Halder
|145
|Satgachhia
|Chandan Paul Das
|146
|BIshnupur (SC)
|Agnishwar Naskar
|177
|Uluberia Uttar (SC)
|Chiran Bera
|179
|Shyampur
|Tanushree Chakraborty
|180
|Bagnan
|Anupam Mallik
|181
|Amta
|Debtanu Bhattacharya
|182
|Udaynarayanpur
|Sumit Ranjan Karar
|195
|Jangipara
|Debjit Sarkar
|196
|Haripal
|Samiran Mitra
|197
|Dhanekhali (SC)
|Tushar Majumdar
|198
|Tarakeswar
|Swapan Das Gupta
|199
|Pursurah
|Biman Ghosh
|200
|Arambagh (SC)
|Madhusudhan Bag
|201
|Goghat (SC)
|Biswanath Karak
|202
|Khanakul
|Susanta Ghosh
|Phase Four: 10 April, 2021
|Constituency No
|Constituency Name
|Candidate Name
|1
|Mekliganj (SC)
|Dadhiram Ray
|2
|Mathabhanga (SC)
|Sushil Barman
|3
|Coochbehar Uttar (SC)
|Sukumar Roy
|5
|Sitalkuchi (SC)
|Baren Chandra Barman
|6
|Sitai (SC)
|Sipak Kumar Roy
|7
|Dinhata
|Nishit Pramanik
|9
|Tufanganj
|Maloti Rava Roy
|10
|Kumargram (ST)
|Manoj Oraon
|11
|Kalchini
|Bishal Lama
|12
|Alipurduars
|Ashoke Lahiri
|14
|Madarihat (ST)
|Manoj Tigga
|147
|Sonarpur Dakshin
|Anjana Basu
|148
|Bhangar
|Soumi Hati
|149
|Kasba
|Indranil Khan
|150
|Jadavpur
|Rinku Naskar
|152
|Tollyganj
|Babul Suprio
|153
|Behala Purba
|Payal Sarkar
|155
|Maheshtala
|Umesh Das
|156
|Budge Budge
|Tarun Adak
|157
|Metiaburuz
|Ramji Prasad
|170
|Howrah Uttar
|Umesh Roy
|171
|Howrah Madhya
|Sanjay Singh
|173
|Howrah Dakshin
|Rantideb Sengupta
|174
|Sankrail (SC)
|Prabakar Pandit
|175
|Panchla
|Mohit Ghanti
|176
|Uluberia Purba
|Pratyush Mondal
|184
|Domjur
|Rajib Banerjee
|185
|Uttarpara
|Prabir Ghoshal
|186
|Sreerampur
|Kabir Sankar Bose
|187
|Champdani
|Dilip Singh
|188
|Singur
|Rabindra Nath Battacharyay
|189
|Chandannagar
|Deepanjan Ghuha
|190
|Chunchura
|Locket Chatterjee
|191
|Balaghat (SC)
|Subhas Chandra Haldar
|192
|Pandua
|Partha Sharma
|194
|Chanditala
|Yash Dasgupta
Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on 27 March.
The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for 1 April and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on 6 April for 31 seats, the fourth phase on 10 April for 44 constituencies, the fifth phase on 17 April for 45 seats, sixth phase for 43 seats on 22 April, seventh phase on 26 April for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on 29 April for 35 seats.
