Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: Extremism on decline in Assam, says Rajnath Singh at Biswanath rally

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: The defence minister said Sarbanada Sonowal-led state government has achieved success in terms of development which the Congress was unable to do in 15 years

I will be campaigning in Assam and West Bengal today. Here is my schedule, stay tuned! https://t.co/3NkPiAQjaG

"The country is passing through a strange situation. Our values and principles are in danger. The strength of democracy lies in the robustness of its institutions, and all the institutions have been weakened systematically," Sinha said. The bureaucrat-turned-politician said the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram on 10 March was the tipping point for his decision to join the ruling party in West Bengal.

Sinha, who served in the cabinet of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had quit the saffron party in 2018 after having serious differences with the party leadership. However, his son Jayant Sinha is the BJP MP from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, on Saturday joined Trinamool Congress days ahead of the high-octane West Bengal Assembly polls. He joined the party in the presence of party leaders Derek O'Brien, Sudip Bandopadhyay, and Subrata Mukherjee.

As a mark of respect and encouraged by my brothers and sisters of Nandigram, I am contesting #BengalElections2021 as @AITCofficial candidate from this historic place. It is my great honour to be here and work along with members of Shaheed families against anti-Bengal forces 3/3

has chosen to fight "anti-Bengal forces" in the constituency as a mark of respect to the martyrs. Banerjee, who is pitted against former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, said that farmers are the pride of West Bengal and the state government is working tirelessly for their development.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tributes to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007 and said she

Those who had forgotten Nandigram all these years now coming here to seek votes, PTI quotes BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari as saying. "Those who have given promotion to officers responsible for police firing have no right to observe 'Nandigram Divas'," he further says.

At a public meeting in Biswanath, Rajnath Singh said that no one can accuse chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal or any of the state ministers of corrpution. He also claims that extremism has been reduced to quite an extent in the state. Singh said Sarbanada Sonowal's govt has achieved success in terms of development which Congress was unable to do in 15 years

The defence minister says that he has been told that all districts of Assam are open defecation free. We understand the pain of the tea plantation workers and keep that in mind, the state government has approved the proposal to increase their wages to Rs 318 he says. Singh vows that his govt will take all steps possible to improve the lives of tea garden workers. He praises prime minister Narendra Modi and Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the fight against COVID-19 and congratulates scientists of the country for COVID-19 vaccine. India has sent vaccines to 70 countries, he says and asks the crowd for blessings for the BJP.

About one crore 84 lakh bank accounts were opened in Assam under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which is a huge achievement. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme, 35 lakh families in Assam have been given free gas connections, claimed Rajnath Singh

West Bengal: TMC leaders and supporters gather at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata from where CM Mamata Banerjee will begin her roadshow to Hazra on a wheelchair today. pic.twitter.com/jxGvrnw7dt

#WATCH : West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata on a wheelchair. She will hold a roadshow to Hazra shortly. pic.twitter.com/v5ZD5KQtNn

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tributes to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007 and said she has chosen to fight "anti-Bengal forces" in the constituency as a mark of respect.

Banerjee, who is pitted against former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, said that farmers are the pride of West Bengal and the state government is working tirelessly for their development.

The BJP has said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.

According to reports, the release of TMC's manifesto has been pushed to Wednesday. This is the second time that the manifesto release has been postponed.

Altogether 267 contestants are in the fray for the first phase of polling for 47 seats of the Assam Assembly, while 408 others filed nominations for 39 constituencies of the second phase, the CEO office said on Saturday.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Das said out of 295 nominations in the first phase, 10 were rejected and 18 candidates withdrew their papers.

The prominent candidates who will contest in the first phase from the BJP are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal(Majuli), Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ministers Ranjit Dutta (Behali), Naba Kumar Doley (Jonai) and Sanjoy Kishan (Tinsukia).

NDA alliance partner AGP ministers Atul Bora (Bokakhat) and Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor) will also try their political luck during the first phase of polling on 27 March.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), AICC secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and former ministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan (Naharkatiya) and Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) are contesting in the first phase.

The fate of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi from Duliajan and Naharkatiya seats, and jailed anti-CAA activist and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi from Sivasagar will be decided in the first phase.

Meanwhile, a total of 408 candidates filed nominations for the 2nd phase of Assembly elections during the stipulated time frame till Friday, Das said in an official release.

From the ruling BJP, ministers Parimal Suklabaidya (Dholai), Bhabesh Kalita (Rangia), Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad) and Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar (Sonai) have filed their papers for the second phase.

Other prominent BJP candidates are Diganta Kalita (Kamalpur), Rama Kanta Dewri (Morigaon), Jitu Goswami (Barhampur), Mihir Kanti Shome (Udharbond), Gautam Roy (Katigora), Nandita Garlosa (Haflong) and Jayanta Malla Baruah (Nalbari), the statement said.

AGP's Aziz Ahmed Khan (Karimganj South) also filed papers, while the Congress' Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Karimganj North), Ajit Singh (Udharbond), Sum Ronghang (Diphu), Kishor Kumar Bhattacharyya (Kamalpur) also submitted their nominations.

Zakir Hussain Laskar (Hailakandi) and Suzam Uddin Laskar (Katlicherra) from AIUDF, Rihon Daimari (Udalguri) and Durga Das Boro (Kalaigaon) from BPF, and Munin Mahanta (Morigaon) from CPI have also applied to contest in the second phase.

Former deputy speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, who resigned from the BJP after he was denied a ticket, is contesting as an Independent from Silchar.

The last date of nomination for 39 constituencies of the second phase was Friday, scrutiny is on 15 March and withdrawal is 17 March. Polling for this phase will be held on 1 April.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases with 40 seats in the third phase going to polls on 6 April.