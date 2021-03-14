live

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: Extremism on decline in Assam, says Rajnath Singh at Biswanath rally

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: The defence minister said Sarbanada Sonowal-led state government has achieved success in terms of development which the Congress was unable to do in 15 years

FP Staff March 14, 2021 14:00:58 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: Extremism on decline in Assam, says Rajnath Singh at Biswanath rally

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Mar 14, 2021 - 14:02 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Mamata Banerjee arrives at Kolkata's Gandhi Murti on wheechair

Mar 14, 2021 - 13:43 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

TMC workers gather in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee's road show

Mar 14, 2021 - 13:33 (IST)

Assam Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Rajnath Singh lists govt's achievements

 
About one crore 84 lakh bank accounts were opened in Assam under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which is a huge achievement. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme, 35 lakh families in Assam have been given free gas connections, claimed Rajnath Singh

Mar 14, 2021 - 13:18 (IST)

 All districts open defecation free, says Rajnath Singh

The defence minister says that he has been told that all districts of Assam are open defecation free. We understand the pain of the tea plantation workers and keep that in mind, the state government has approved the proposal to increase their wages to Rs 318  he says. Singh vows that his govt will take all steps possible to improve the lives of tea garden workers. He praises prime minister Narendra Modi and Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the fight against COVID-19 and congratulates scientists of the country for COVID-19 vaccine. India has sent vaccines to 70 countries, he says and asks the crowd for blessings for the BJP.

Mar 14, 2021 - 13:15 (IST)

Assam Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Rajnath Singh addresses meeting in Biswanath

 
At a public meeting in Biswanath, Rajnath Singh said that no one can accuse chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal or any of the state ministers of corrpution. He also claims that extremism has been reduced to quite an extent in the state. Singh said Sarbanada Sonowal's govt has achieved success in terms of development which Congress was unable to do in 15 years

Mar 14, 2021 - 12:46 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Those who had forgotten Nandigram now coming to seek votes, says Suvendu Adhikari

Those who had forgotten Nandigram all these years now coming here to seek votes, PTI quotes BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari as saying. "Those who have given promotion to officers responsible for police firing have no right to observe 'Nandigram Divas'," he further says.

Mar 14, 2021 - 12:30 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Chose to fight anti-Bengal forces in Nandigram as mark of respect, says Mamata

 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tributes to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007 and said she
has chosen to fight "anti-Bengal forces" in the constituency as a mark of respect to the martyrs. Banerjee, who is pitted against former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, said that farmers are the pride of West Bengal and the state government is working tirelessly for their development.

Mar 14, 2021 - 12:15 (IST)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

DMK MLA joins BJP

 
DMK MLA P Saravanan joins BJP in Chennai, reports news agency ANI. According to reports, Saravanan, who won the by-election of Tirupparankundram constituency, did not find his name in the list of DMK candidates.

Mar 14, 2021 - 11:53 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Recap: Yashwant Sinha joins TMC

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, on Saturday joined Trinamool Congress days ahead of the high-octane West Bengal Assembly polls. He joined the party in the presence of party leaders Derek O'Brien, Sudip Bandopadhyay, and Subrata Mukherjee.
 

Sinha, who served in the cabinet of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had quit the saffron party in 2018 after having serious differences with the party leadership. However, his son Jayant Sinha is the BJP MP from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

"The country is passing through a strange situation. Our values and principles are in danger. The strength of democracy lies in the robustness of its institutions, and all the institutions have been weakened systematically," Sinha said. The bureaucrat-turned-politician said the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram on 10 March was the tipping point for his decision to join the ruling party in West Bengal.

Read full story here

Mar 14, 2021 - 11:22 (IST)

Amit Shah's campaign schedule in Assam, Bengal

Load More

Assembly Election 2021 Latest updates:  At a meeting in Assam's Biswanath, Rajnath Singh said that no one can accuse chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal or any of the state ministers of corrpution. He also claims that extremism has been reduced to quite an extent in the state and the state was on the path of progress.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tributes to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007 and said she has chosen to fight "anti-Bengal forces" in the constituency as a mark of respect.

Banerjee, who is pitted against former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, said that farmers are the pride of West Bengal and the state government is working tirelessly for their development.

The BJP has said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.

According to reports, the release of TMC's manifesto has been pushed to Wednesday. This is the second time that the manifesto release has been postponed.

Altogether 267 contestants are in the fray for the first phase of polling for 47 seats of the Assam Assembly, while 408 others filed nominations for 39 constituencies of the second phase, the CEO office said on Saturday.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Das said out of 295 nominations in the first phase, 10 were rejected and 18 candidates withdrew their papers.

The prominent candidates who will contest in the first phase from the BJP are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal(Majuli), Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ministers Ranjit Dutta (Behali), Naba Kumar Doley (Jonai) and Sanjoy Kishan (Tinsukia).

NDA alliance partner AGP ministers Atul Bora (Bokakhat) and Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor) will also try their political luck during the first phase of polling on 27 March.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), AICC secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and former ministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan (Naharkatiya) and Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) are contesting in the first phase.

The fate of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi from Duliajan and Naharkatiya seats, and jailed anti-CAA activist and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi from Sivasagar will be decided in the first phase.

Meanwhile, a total of 408 candidates filed nominations for the 2nd phase of Assembly elections during the stipulated time frame till Friday, Das said in an official release.

From the ruling BJP, ministers Parimal Suklabaidya (Dholai), Bhabesh Kalita (Rangia), Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad) and Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar (Sonai) have filed their papers for the second phase.

Other prominent BJP candidates are Diganta Kalita (Kamalpur), Rama Kanta Dewri (Morigaon), Jitu Goswami (Barhampur), Mihir Kanti Shome (Udharbond), Gautam Roy (Katigora), Nandita Garlosa (Haflong) and Jayanta Malla Baruah (Nalbari), the statement said.

AGP's Aziz Ahmed Khan (Karimganj South) also filed papers, while the Congress' Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Karimganj North), Ajit Singh (Udharbond), Sum Ronghang (Diphu), Kishor Kumar Bhattacharyya (Kamalpur) also submitted their nominations.

Zakir Hussain Laskar (Hailakandi) and Suzam Uddin Laskar (Katlicherra) from AIUDF, Rihon Daimari (Udalguri) and Durga Das Boro (Kalaigaon) from BPF, and Munin Mahanta (Morigaon) from CPI have also applied to contest in the second phase.

Former deputy speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, who resigned from the BJP after he was denied a ticket, is contesting as an Independent from Silchar.

The last date of nomination for 39 constituencies of the second phase was Friday, scrutiny is on 15 March and withdrawal is 17 March. Polling for this phase will be held on 1 April.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases with 40 seats in the third phase going to polls on 6 April.

Updated Date: March 14, 2021 14:01:20 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Elections 2021 Updates: Mamata Banerjee 'attacked' in Nandigram, ECI seeks report; PC Chacko quits Congress
Politics

Elections 2021 Updates: Mamata Banerjee 'attacked' in Nandigram, ECI seeks report; PC Chacko quits Congress

For the West Bengal Assembly election, the BJP released on Wednesday the list of star campaigners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari and Mithun Chakraborty are among the star campaigners of the party

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Harur profile: AIADMK fields sitting MLA V Sampathkumar from seat
Politics

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Harur profile: AIADMK fields sitting MLA V Sampathkumar from seat

Harur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu

Assembly Elections 2021: Priyanka and Rahul kick off Congress campaign in Assam, Tamil Nadu
Politics

Assembly Elections 2021: Priyanka and Rahul kick off Congress campaign in Assam, Tamil Nadu

After concluding his visits to Kerala and Puducherry, Rahul, at a rally in Kanyakumari, said that 'only a person who truly represents the Tamil people can be a chief minister of Tamil Nadu'