We're in favour of Uniform Civil Code, it's necessary for UP, people of the country: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uniform Civil Code is one of the main promises of Bharatiya Janata Party, said Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said the state government is in favour of Uniform Civil Code, adding that everyone should demand and welcome it.

"Everyone should demand and welcome Uniform Civil Code. Uttar Pradesh govt is also thinking in this direction. We're in favour of it and it is necessary for UP and the people of the country. This is also one of the main promises of BJP," Maurya told ANI.

Everyone should demand and welcome Uniform Civil Code. Uttar Pradesh govt is also thinking in this direction. We're in favour of it and it is necessary for UP and the people of the country. This is also one of the main promises of BJP: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/ry7SR2QzWR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 23, 2022

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state which is considered the 'spiritual and cultural hub' and a committee has been formed for it.

He said, "Uttarakhand is a state of Ganges. It is a spiritual and cultural hub. We aim to implement the Uniform Civil Code here. We have taken the decision of forming a committee including policy and law experts that will be forming a draft regarding the code."

"It is the people who have chosen to get the code implemented as they all voted the party to power, aware of the plans of implementing the same in the second term of the Dhami government," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.