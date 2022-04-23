We're in favour of Uniform Civil Code, it's necessary for UP, people of the country: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Politics

FP Staff April 23, 2022 15:09:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya: ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said the state government is in favour of Uniform Civil Code, adding that everyone should demand and welcome it.

"Everyone should demand and welcome Uniform Civil Code. Uttar Pradesh govt is also thinking in this direction. We're in favour of it and it is necessary for UP and the people of the country. This is also one of the main promises of BJP," Maurya told ANI.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state which is considered the 'spiritual and cultural hub' and a committee has been formed for it.

He said, "Uttarakhand is a state of Ganges. It is a spiritual and cultural hub. We aim to implement the Uniform Civil Code here. We have taken the decision of forming a committee including policy and law experts that will be forming a draft regarding the code."

"It is the people who have chosen to get the code implemented as they all voted the party to power, aware of the plans of implementing the same in the second term of the Dhami government," he added.

