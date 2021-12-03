'Welcome to the fold': Singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress in Punjab

The Punjabi rapper, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, had earlier faced criticism for promoting violence and gun culture in his songs

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Friday joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Punjab Congress chief described Moosewala as a youth icon and an "international figure".

“Sidhu Moosewala is joining our family. I welcome him in the Congress fold,” Sidhu told reporters here.

Welcome to the fold champ @iSidhuMooseWala SIDHU square ek aur ek Giaran opposition 9/2/11 pic.twitter.com/kbWMAKDCgk — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 3, 2021

While welcoming the singer in the party fold, Channi said Moosewala became a "big artist with his sheer hard work and won hearts millions of people with his songs"'.

Welcoming young, passionate and talented, @iSidhuMooseWala, to Congress family. I am sure he will serve people to the best of his ability and will spread the message of Congress party at grass-root level pic.twitter.com/a7t8N00hqG — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) December 3, 2021

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, hails from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head.

The singer had earlier faced criticism for promoting violence and gun culture in his songs.

With inputs from PTI

