The Punjabi rapper, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, had earlier faced criticism for promoting violence and gun culture in his songs

FP Staff December 03, 2021 13:41:25 IST
'Welcome to the fold': Singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress in Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi welcome Sidhu Moosewala into the party. Image Courtesy: @CHARANJITCHANNI/Twitter

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Friday joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Punjab Congress chief described Moosewala as a youth icon and an "international figure".

“Sidhu Moosewala is joining our family. I welcome him in the Congress fold,” Sidhu told reporters here.

While welcoming the singer in the party fold, Channi said Moosewala became a "big artist with his sheer hard work and won hearts millions of people with his songs"'.

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, hails from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head.

The singer had earlier faced criticism for promoting violence and gun culture in his songs.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: December 03, 2021 13:41:25 IST

