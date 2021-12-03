'Welcome to the fold': Singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress in Punjab
The Punjabi rapper, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, had earlier faced criticism for promoting violence and gun culture in his songs
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Friday joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
The Punjab Congress chief described Moosewala as a youth icon and an "international figure".
“Sidhu Moosewala is joining our family. I welcome him in the Congress fold,” Sidhu told reporters here.
Welcome to the fold champ @iSidhuMooseWala SIDHU square ek aur ek Giaran opposition 9/2/11 pic.twitter.com/kbWMAKDCgk
— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 3, 2021
While welcoming the singer in the party fold, Channi said Moosewala became a "big artist with his sheer hard work and won hearts millions of people with his songs"'.
Welcoming young, passionate and talented, @iSidhuMooseWala, to Congress family. I am sure he will serve people to the best of his ability and will spread the message of Congress party at grass-root level pic.twitter.com/a7t8N00hqG
— Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) December 3, 2021
Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, hails from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head.
The singer had earlier faced criticism for promoting violence and gun culture in his songs.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Arvind Kejriwal praises Navjot Singh Sidhu, claims both Amarinder and Channi tried to suppress him
Kejriwal also hit out at Channi, alleging that he has not fulfilled till now any of his promises to people, like that of giving ree electricity or building mohalla clinics
Sidhu threatens CM Channi's govt with hunger strike over desecration case and drug menace report
The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president announced that if the Punjab government does not take action, he would keep raising his voice
Why blanket bail to ex-DGP was never challenged, Sidhu asks Punjab govt
Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Sidhu questioned the government over the steps taken in desecration cases and not making public the STF report on the drug issue