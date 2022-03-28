Watch: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav smile, greet each other in UP Assembly

This was the first meeting between the two political leaders after their high-decibel political campaign in the state assembly elections, which concluded with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) return to power in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav met at the state's Vidhan Bhavan today, 28 March, with cameras capturing the two leaders greeting each other with a smile of their faces and also, shaking hands.

The surprising moment of political bonhomie took place during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Uttar Pradesh legislators. Both Adityanath and Yadav also took oath as first-time MLAs. While the Uttar Chief Minister was a member of the legislative council in his previous term, Yadav won the Karhal Assembly seat and then resigned from his post as the Azamgarh MP.

This was the first meeting between the two political leaders after their high-decibel political campaign in the state assembly elections, which concluded with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Shared by news agency ANI, the video captured Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav greeting each other with broad smiles and shaking hands on the floor of the Assembly. Further in the clip, Adityanath is also seen patting Yadav on his shoulder before walking away.

While speaking in the Assembly, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister congratulated the selected ministers and extended his good wishes. “The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members for the 18th Assembly session will start today onwards. I congratulate them and extend my good wishes,” Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI.

In the recently-concluded assembly polls in the state, the BJP and its allies retained power by winning 273 seats. With this sweep, Adityanath became the first Chief Minister of the state in 37 years to retain his seat.

Yadav's Samajwadi Party finished a distant second and won 111 seats in the 403-member assembly. Following this, his party has chosen him unanimously as the leader, paving the way for him to become the Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh.

