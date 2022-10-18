WATCH: With chappal in hand, Pawan Kalyan warns YSRCP 'goons' over 'package star' taunt

New Delhi: Lashing out at YSRCP, actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, threatened to beat up those who mock and call him “package star”, with chappals (slippers) in hand. Leaders of Jagan Reddy’s party have been allegedly using abusive language and questioning the popular actor’s income sources. He is also being trolled for allegedly working hand-in-glove with Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party.

Addressing a gathering in Guntur’s Mangalgiri, renowned actor Ram Charan’s uncle, in the middle of his speech, removed one of his slippers and waved it to the crowd, giving a strong warning to ‘YSRCP goons’.

“Once again you call me ‘package star’, I will beat you with these slippers left and right,” Pawan Kalyan said, while holding up his slippers.

The gathering, all Jana Sena leaders, workers and supporters, cheered after their party chief’s remark.

Pawan Kalyan barred from addressing meetings in Visakhapatnam

Pawan Kalyan returned from Visakhapatnam on Monday after the police barred him from addressing any meeting there. Upon his arrival, he addressed his party workers at Jana Sena party office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan was scheduled to conduct ‘Jana Vani’ programme, where he was supposed to listen to the grievances of the people, but he was stopped from venturing out of his hotel room after his supporters allegedly attacked ministers, civilians and police officials at the local airport. On Monday evening, he was also served a notice by the Vishakhapatnam Police.

Why YSRCP is calling Pawan Kalyan ‘package star’?

Some leaders of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, including Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, have been ridiculing Pawan Kalyan, who is known as ‘power star’ in Tollywood and reportedly termed him a ‘package star’, alleging that he takes ‘packages’ from parties like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

What did Pawan Kalyan say?

Intensifying his attack against YSRCP leaders, Pawan Kalyan used said that it was his patience which had saved them all till now. “You have so far seen only my patience … You just call for war. Do you want to come with rods or stones or hockey sticks or bare hands?” he challenged Reddy’s party.

"Who are the idiots who call them 'packages'? I will beat them up badly with my slippers, each of these YSRCP guys, till their jaws are swollen and teeth fall off.... Do you think I can’t abuse?” he added.

Responding of YSRCP's allegations of his income sources, Pawan Kalyan said: "When I purchased a Scorpio, they asked who gave me the money for it. I did six films in the last eight years. I earned Rs 100 crore to Rs 120 crore and paid Rs 33.37 crore in taxes."

He further said that he donated his children's fixed deposit to the party and donated Rs 12 crore for the chief minister's relief funds in both the states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). "I gave Rs 30 lakh for the Ram temple at Ayodhya," he added.

On Monday, Pawan Kalyan said 'YSRC-free Andhra Pradesh' would be his party's call for the 2024 elections.

With inputs from agencies

