WATCH: West Bengal BJP MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue against Partha Chatterjee's alleged role in Bengal SSC scam

Sacked Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee has been denying his involvement in the Bengal SSC scam. He also claims that the money recovered from his close aide Arpita Mukherjee's apartments during the ED searches does not belong to him

New Delhi: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Monday protested in Parliament against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged involvement of sacked Trinamool Congress minister Partha Chatterjee in the Bengal SSC scam.

The Bengal BJP lawmakers were protesting infront of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament holding placards and raising slogan demanding arrests and investigation of those involved in the Bengal school teachers' recruitment scam.

#WATCH | Delhi: West Bengal BJP MPs protest in Parliament against CM Mamata Banerjee over the alleged involvement of former state minister Partha Chatterjee in the SSC recruitment scam pic.twitter.com/1AjOd6QNzr — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee are currently in the Enforcement Directorate' (ED) custody. During raids, cash worth over 50 crore was seized from the Mukherjee's flats in Kolkata.

On Sunday, Chatterjee again denied his involvement in the Bengal SSC scam and said that the money recovered from model-actor Arpita Mukherjee's flats during ED searches does not belong to him.

"When the time comes, you will know...the money does not belong to me," the former West Bengal minister said.

On Friday, Chatterjee asserted that he was being victim of a conspiracy and expressed his dissatisfaction over the Trinamool Congress' decision to suspend him.

Arpita Mukherjee told ED that she was not aware of the amount of money and stated that Chatterjee's man used to come and keep money in her flat, but she was not allowed to go inside those rooms.

Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested and taken into ED custody on 23 July, a day after the probe agency raided a flat of the model-actor and recovered Rs 21 crore. In the subsequent raid at a different flat of Mukherjee, the officials unearthed another tranche of Rs 29 crore.

From Partha Chatterjee's flat, ED recovered documents, deeds among others.

The 69-year-old former West Bengal politician, was relieved of his duties as minister-in-charge of various departments and suspended from the TMC on Thursday. Later in the day, he was removed from all party posts.

A five-time MLA, Chatterjee was appointed as the minister-in-charge of higher education and school education in 2014 and he held the post till 2021.

