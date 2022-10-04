WATCH: TRS distributes liquor, chicken ahead of KCR's national party announcement

Warangal: A day ahead of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launching a national party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Rajanala Srihari on Tuesday distributed liquor bottles and chicken to locals here.

In a video shared by ANI, Srihari can be seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken to people.

#WATCH | TRS leader Rajanala Srihari distributes liquor bottles and chicken to locals ahead of Telangana CM KC Rao launching a national party tomorrow, in Warangal pic.twitter.com/4tfUsPgfNU — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

TRS’ general body meeting will be held on Dussehra, 5 October at Telangana Bhavan, an official release from K Chandrashekar Rao’s office said on Monday.

Though the release did not mention about the agenda, it is expected that the TRS president Rao, popularly known as KCR, may reveal the details of his approach towards national politics and will discuss it with the rank and file of his party.

“The Chief Minister reiterated that, as announced earlier, the party general meeting will be held at 11 AM on 5 October in Telangana Bhavan. Leaders are requested to attend the meeting within the specified time,” it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

