WATCH: Scuffle between Cong's Digvijaya Singh, BJP's Vishvas Sarang over 'bogus voting' in Bhopal Zilla Panchayat polls

Congress alleged that nine votes were cast with fake medical certificates and that police as well as administration were working under the pressure of government during the local body polls

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, a scuffle broke out between Congress MP Digvijaya Singh and BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang outside the District Panchayat office after Congress alleged that "nine votes were cast with fake medical certificates".

Congress in the state further alleged that police and administration were working under the pressure of government during the local body polls.

In Madhya Pradesh, election of District Panchayat President is underway in most districts including Bhopal.

#WATCH | A scuffle broke out between Congress MP Digvijaya Singh & BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang outside the District Panchayat office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh after Congress alleged that the police & administration were working under pressure of government during the local body polls pic.twitter.com/4ZcmmLoWBD — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 29, 2022

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh alleged that BJP is bringing government cars packed with people to cast votes.

"Anyone who is uneducated or not fit to cast their vote can get another family member to do it. But here nine votes were cast with fake medical certificates. They are bringing government cars full of people, who cast votes. It's a violation of election rules," news agency ANI Digvijaya Singh as saying.

BJP Minister Bhupendra Singh rushed to the District Panchayat office, where Congress workers were agitating. They did not let his vehicle enter the premises of the panchayat building.

Digvijaya Singh and MLA Kari Masood did not allow Singh's car to go inside the panchayat building and stood in front of the vehicle. "This is my personal car. I am a minister and have the security that is given to a minister," Singh said.

A large team of police force has been deployed outside the District Panchayat office.

With inputs from agencies

