WATCH: 'Ask Mallikarjun Kharge,' Rahul Gandhi announces new Congress chief even before votes were counted
Rahul Gandhi observed that Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are people with experience and understanding. 'They do not need my advice,' he added
Adoni: “It is for (Mallikarjun) Kharge to decide”, said Rahul Gandhi when he was asked about his role after Congress gets its new non-Gandhi president after 24 years. He later corrected himself and said “whoever gets elected, that gentleman will decide”.
Responding to a query during his interaction with media during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Andhra Pradesh, Rahul said, “The Congress president will decide what my role is and how I am to be deployed.
He went on to say that president is the supreme authority in the Congress and “everyone reports to him”. “My role I am very clear Congress president will decide what my role is and how I will be deployed,” he remarked.
Rahul observed that Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are people with experience and understanding. "They do not need my advice," he added.
When asked about Tharoor's allegation of irregularities in the Congress president election in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said the party had an institutional framework to deal with it.
"We are the only party that has an election commission inside it with a TN Seshan-type of person. Mistry is an absolutely fair person. Our EC will take a decision on the irregularities," Rahul added.
With inputs from agencies
