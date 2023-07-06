WATCH: 'Gaddar' posters emerge for Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel as Sharad Pawar in Delhi for NCP national executive meet

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has convened a national executive meeting on Thursday in New Delhi, a day after his nephew Ajit Pawar, who joined BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government in Maharashtra and staked claim to the party and symbol.

Ahead of Sharad Pawar’s meeting in the national capital, NCP workers removed old posters and hoardings that showed Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel.

New posters of Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule have been put up outside the NCP office at Ferozeshah Road in New Delhi.

A new poster with 'Gaddaar' (traitor) written on has also been put up outside NCP's office in New Delhi. The poster is designed on a scene from the film 'Baahubali - The Beginning', showing its character 'Kattappa' stabbing 'Amarendra Baahubali' in the back.

Posters saying "In the fight of truth and lie, the entire country is with Sharad Pawar" and "India's history is such that it has never forgiven those who have betrayed" have also been put up outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) removed posters and hoardings of Sharad Pawar that were put up in Maulana Azad Road circle and Janpath circle which are in close proximity to NCP's Delhi office.

The NDMC's action of taking down Sharad Pawar's promotional materials in Delhi adds to the ongoing political turmoil.

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday declared himself as NCP chief and wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and staked claim for party name and symbol ‘clock’.

The junior Pawar filed a petition before the ECI under the Symbols Order, 1968, along with affidavits of “40-odd MLAs/MLCs/MPs” and also a resolution unanimously electing him as the NCP President.

In response, Sharad Pawar filed a caveat with the ECI, saying no orders should be passed before the poll panel takes note of his contention on Ajit Pawar’s petition.

