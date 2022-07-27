WATCH: Congress protests in front of Gandhi statue after 23 Opposition lawmakers suspended from Parliament

The Opposition MPs have been suspended for disrupting the Monsoon Session of Parliament. They have been protesting over several issues, primarily inflation and rise in the price of essential commodities

New Delhi: Congress MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue against the suspension of 23 Opposition lawmakers from Parliament.

The Opposition MPs have been suspended for disrupting the Monsoon Session of Parliament. They have been protesting over several issues including primarily inflation and rise in the price of essential commodities.

MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha

On Tuesday, a record 19 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for a week, the highest number of parliamentarians barred in a single batch.

Seven Trinamool Congress lawmakers are among those against whom action has been taken on Tuesday. They have been accused of "unruly behaviour" in the House.

Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Dr Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Nadimal Haque, Abhi Ranjan Biswas, and Shanta Chhetri are the Trinamool Congress MPs who have been suspended.

AA Rahim of the CPI-M, Mohammad Abdullah of Left, and the DMK's Kanimozhi are others among those barred.

DMK leaders who have been suspended from Rajya Sabha are - M. Mohamed Abdulla, Kalyanasundaram, NR Elango, M Shanmugam.

Suspended Lok Sabha MPs

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speakers Om Birla suspended four MPs for the remaining part of the ongoing Monsoon session for "misconduct".

The Lok Sabha lawmakers suspended are - Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothiman.

Since the start of the Monsoon Session, Opposition has been protesting, not letting the House to function. It is worth mentioning that at the start of the session, an advisory was issued, which barred sloganeering, demonstrations, and use of placards in the premises of Parliament.

You can suspend us from Parliament but you cannot stop us from raising concerns on issues like GST & inflation. The 4 Lok Sabha MP's that were suspended continue to raise the voice of the people of India. pic.twitter.com/AjHxX9Lju9 — Congress (@INCIndia) July 27, 2022

The four Lok Sabha MP's who were suspended continued to raise the voice of the people of India.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.