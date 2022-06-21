Watch: Congress leader spits on cops during protest against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by ED

In a video, Netta D'Souza can be seen spitting at the security personnel from inside a bus, when the Congress workers were detained by the Delhi Police

Congress leader Netta D'Souza was seen spitting on police personnel during a protest in Delhi against Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case on Tuesday.

She is acting president of All India Mahila Congress.

In a video shared by ANI, Netta D'Souza can be seen spitting at the security personnel from inside a bus, when the Congress workers were detained by the Delhi Police.

#WATCH | Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza spits at police personnel during a protest with party workers in Delhi against ED for questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/cPBIntJq1p — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

"Shameful & Disgusting. After beating up cops in Assam, holding their collar on Hyderabad now Mahila Congress President Netta Dsouza spits at cops and women security personnel merely because Rahul is being questioned by ED for corruption. Will Sonia, Priyanka & Rahul act on her?" BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

Shameful & Disgusting After beating up cops in Assam, holding their collar on Hyderabad now Mahila Congress President Netta Dsouza spits at cops & women security personnel merely because Rahul is being questioned by ED for corruption Will Sonia,Priyanka & Rahul act on her? https://t.co/IP1gKibMR9 pic.twitter.com/F2pSSGx1jw — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 21, 2022

Defending herself, Netta D'Souza wrote, "A propaganda is running against me on media. Here is the video to understand how I was heckled during that mud unwanted particles like hair some dust went into my mouth. Which I threw out of my mouth. I had no intention to disrespect our security personals. SATYAMEV JAYETE!"

A propaganda is running against me on media. Here is the vedio to understand how I was hakled during that mud unwanted particles like hair some dust went into my mouth. Which I threw out of my mouth. I had no intention to disrespect our security personals. SATYAMEV JAYETE ! pic.twitter.com/NU6LmLijkY — Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) June 21, 2022

Several Mahila Congress leaders and party workers were on Tuesday detained after they staged a protest against the Enforcement Directorate for questioning Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. "The timing and intent of reopening this (National Herald) case is questionable. The central government should stop misusing its agencies," Delhi Mahila Congress chief Amrita Dhawan told PTI.

The Delhi and Gujarat Mahila Congress workers were detained and kept at Naraina police station, she said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Alka Lamba was allegedly manhandled by the police. Dhawan alleged that the police force deployed at the protest site have been "manhandling" the protesters. "Male policemen have been dealing with female protesters," she alleged.

The Mahila Congress workers were seen holding the Preamble of the Indian constitution and chanting slogans against the government. "We know that these are the attempts to silence the opposition. They have forgotten that our party is still the principal opposition party. Rahul Gandhi is a clean leader and he can be anything but corrupt. He is being harassed for no reasons. He is not a criminal or a terrorist, he is a law-abiding citizen of this country," Dhawan said.

(With inputs from agencies)

