Watch: Congress chief Kharge hits out at PM Modi, calls him 'jhootho ke sardar' in poll-bound Gujarat
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'jhootho ke sardar' who tries to gain sympathy by calling himself poor
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘jhooto ke sardar’ who tries to gain sympathy by calling himself poor.
“…A person like you (PM Modi) claims to be poor. I’m (Kharge) one of the untouchables. People drank your tea, nobody would’ve had my tea… If you say it for sympathy, people are smart. How many times will you lie? He’s the leader of lies…,” said Kharge while addressing a rally at Dediapada in the tribal-dominated Narmada district in Gujarat.
#WATCH | Guj: Cong chief says,”…A person like you (PM Modi) claims to be poor. I’m (Kharge) one of the untouchables. People drank your tea, nobody would’ve had my tea…If you say it for sympathy, people are smart. How many times will you lie? He’s the leader of lies…”(27.11) pic.twitter.com/mfWFmNRiYc
— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022
The Congress chief said that PM Modi and Union minister Amit Shah ask what the grand old party did in 70 years?
“Had we not done anything in 70 years, you would not have got democracy,” he said.
Kharge said the people will listen if you lie once or twice but how many times have you lied?
He alleged PM Modi told a “lie after a lie” but is accusing Congress of looting the country whereas he rubs shoulders with the rich.
“How many times have you told a lie? Lie after lie. He (Modi) is ‘jhoothon ka sardar’. And on top of it, he says these Congress people looted the country. You are also looting the land of the poor, not giving land to the Adivasis.
“Who is destroying land, water and forest? You and the rich people with whom you stand, they are looting us,” the Congress leader alleged.
Kharge said PM Modi accused Congress of sidelining Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with the aim to divide the party.
“Until 20-30 years ago, the offices of BJP did not even have the photo of the Iron Man of India,” he claimed.
Kharge said the BJP “never liked” Babasaheb Ambedkar but is remembering him for votes.
“He (Modi) says these people (Congress leaders) sidelined Sardar Patel. Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi had worked together to win Independence for India and keep it safe,” he said.
“Did the photo of Sardar Patel find a place in the offices of RSS and BJP 20-30 years ago? Did they ever say he was good?” the Rajya Sabha MP asked.
Meanwhile, speaking at a rally in Kheda, the PM Modi said that the Congress president has said he will show Modi his “aukat”.
“I have no status. I was born as a common man. Let us see how he shows me my aukat,” he said.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Gujarat’s industrial sector emerged stronger after COVID-19: Bhupendra Patel
"Gujarat is the first state in the country where health card of pregnant women is being prepared," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said
Ajay Maken quits as Congress in-charge of Rajasthan, cites unresolved issues in state leadership
Ajay Maken has written a letter to Mallikarjun Kharge in which he expressed his unwillingness to continue as Congress in-charge of Rajasthan since no action has been taken against the three loyalist of CM Ashok Gehlot who were given show-cause notices
'Terrorism is Congress' vote bank': PM Modi attacks grand-old party for shielding terrorists
"Congress was at the centre then, we asked them to target terrorism but they targeted me instead. Terrorism was at its peak in the country," PM Modi said