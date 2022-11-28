Watch: Congress chief Kharge hits out at PM Modi, calls him 'jhootho ke sardar' in poll-bound Gujarat

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘jhooto ke sardar’ who tries to gain sympathy by calling himself poor.

“…A person like you (PM Modi) claims to be poor. I’m (Kharge) one of the untouchables. People drank your tea, nobody would’ve had my tea… If you say it for sympathy, people are smart. How many times will you lie? He’s the leader of lies…,” said Kharge while addressing a rally at Dediapada in the tribal-dominated Narmada district in Gujarat.

#WATCH | Guj: Cong chief says,”…A person like you (PM Modi) claims to be poor. I’m (Kharge) one of the untouchables. People drank your tea, nobody would’ve had my tea…If you say it for sympathy, people are smart. How many times will you lie? He’s the leader of lies…”(27.11) pic.twitter.com/mfWFmNRiYc — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

The Congress chief said that PM Modi and Union minister Amit Shah ask what the grand old party did in 70 years?

“Had we not done anything in 70 years, you would not have got democracy,” he said.

Kharge said the people will listen if you lie once or twice but how many times have you lied?

He alleged PM Modi told a “lie after a lie” but is accusing Congress of looting the country whereas he rubs shoulders with the rich.

“How many times have you told a lie? Lie after lie. He (Modi) is ‘jhoothon ka sardar’. And on top of it, he says these Congress people looted the country. You are also looting the land of the poor, not giving land to the Adivasis.

“Who is destroying land, water and forest? You and the rich people with whom you stand, they are looting us,” the Congress leader alleged.

Kharge said PM Modi accused Congress of sidelining Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with the aim to divide the party.

“Until 20-30 years ago, the offices of BJP did not even have the photo of the Iron Man of India,” he claimed.

Kharge said the BJP “never liked” Babasaheb Ambedkar but is remembering him for votes.

“He (Modi) says these people (Congress leaders) sidelined Sardar Patel. Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi had worked together to win Independence for India and keep it safe,” he said.

“Did the photo of Sardar Patel find a place in the offices of RSS and BJP 20-30 years ago? Did they ever say he was good?” the Rajya Sabha MP asked.

Meanwhile, speaking at a rally in Kheda, the PM Modi said that the Congress president has said he will show Modi his “aukat”.

“I have no status. I was born as a common man. Let us see how he shows me my aukat,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.