WATCH: Black flags, 'go back Asaduddin Owaisi' chants welcome AIMIM chief in Surat ahead of Gujarat polls
Assembly polls in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on 1 and 5 December. Elections to the 182-member state assembly are being deemed a three-cornered contest among the ruling BJP, the Congress and the AAP
Surat: Asaduddin Owaisi, who was in Surat to campaign for his party AIMIM for the Gujarat Assembly election 2022, was left red-faced as he was greeted with black flags and chants of ‘Modi Modi’ on Sunday.
Owaisi was in Surat East constituency to campaign for AIMIM candidate contesting from the seat. A viral video from the poll-bound Gujarat shows that as soon as the Hyderabad MP took the dais, people from the crowd, including some Muslim men, started chanting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name.
They also waved black flags in opposition to Owaisi’s visit to Surat and can be heard saying “wapas jao (go back)”.
#WATCH | Black flags shown and ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans raised by some youth at a public meeting addressed by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Gujarat’s Surat yesterday pic.twitter.com/qXWzxvUc5V
— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022
Owaisi claims Congress supported BJP in bringing UAPA
On Saturday, Owaisi, who was in Gujarat campaigning for the the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, told India Today: "Congress supported BJP in bringing UAPA because of which many young people are in jail today."
Earlier, Owaisi announced that AIMIM is looking to contest in the polls from 30 seats out of the total 182. He has been frequently visiting Gujarat to garner Muslim votes.
In a total population of 6.5 crore in Gujarat, Muslims account for roughly 11 per cent and have a sizeable presence in about 25 Assembly seats.
For the unversed, the BJP has been been ruling the state for more than two decades now.
In 2017, the Congress had given tickets to six Muslims candidates in the state as against seven in 2012.
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022
Assembly polls in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on 1 and 5 December. Elections to the 182-member state assembly are being deemed a three-cornered contest among the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The Owaisi-led AIMIM is one of the smaller parties in the fray.
With inputs from agencies
