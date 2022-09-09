Watch: Angry TRS worker takes mic away from Himanta Biswa Sarma during Hyderabad rally

Following the incident, the Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly Numal Momin demanded a probe into the matter. He also sought Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's apology over the matter

New Delhi: During a rally in Hyderabad on Friday, a man tried to confront Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mic installed on the stage. However, the people on the stage quickly overpowered the man.

#WATCH | Telangana: A man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/HFX0RqVEd8 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

The man identified as Nand Kishore Vyas was taken into preventive custody by Hyderabad Police.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Vyas said, "He can have Ganesh darshan and give speech but when he used derogatory language for the chief minister, we could not tolerate it. If someone says something wrong about our chief minister, it will not be tolerated."

Sarma is on a visit to Hyderabad to participate in various programmes including Ganesh immersion Shobhayatra.

Following the incident, the Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly Numal Momin demanded a probe into the matter. He also sought Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's apology over the matter.

"Today's event is a complete failure of the Telangana government. I demand fair inquiry into it. Telangana chief minister should apologise to the people of Assam for this incident," Momin told ANI.

Very saddened to get the news of security breach of honorable CM of Assam Dr @himantabiswa Sarma meeting in Hyderabad I strongly condemned the incident and demand Telangana CM @TelanganaCMO to take strong action and provide adequate security to our leaders. pic.twitter.com/lWiMvOACYS — Dr Numal Momin MD. (@DrNumal) September 9, 2022

Blaming TRS for the ruckus, Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash said the party was disturbed by the growing popularity of the BJP in the state.

"A TRS activist grabbed the mike so CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will not be able to address the gathering. This shows how the TRS party is becoming intolerant by the growing popularity of the BJP in their state," NV Subhash told ANI.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar also took to Twitter to condemn the incicent:

Strongly condemn security breach at Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa ji by Pink Goons during Ganesh Shobayatra at Hyderabad. Evidently TRS leaders wanted to create unrest in a peaceful procession as TS police remained mute spectators to the heckling of Hon'ble CM. pic.twitter.com/4hbhqjYocf — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) September 9, 2022

Earlier, Sarma had hit out at KCR and said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has only been involved in dynasty politics.

"Chief Minister KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. Country's politics should be free from dynastic politics," Sarma told ANI.

"A government should be for the country, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one and polarisation between the two has always existed," he added.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti had invited Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari to visit Hyderabad for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

Earlier, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Tuesday staged a bike rally in Tankbund in Secunderabad as a mark of protest against the Telangana government for preventing the immersion of Ganesh idols on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

With input from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.