Voting Percentage Phase 7 Lok Sabha Election 2019 Updates: At 5 pm, overall voter turnout stands at 52.62%

May 19, 2019 17:10:42 IST
Voting Percentage Phase 7 Lok Sabha Election 2019 Updates: At 5 pm, overall voter turnout stands at 52.62%

  • 17:10 (IST)

    With the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election almost at an end...

  • 17:02 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise breakdown of the voter turnout till 5 pm

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 46.66%
    Chandigarh 51.18%
    Himachal Pradesh 56.67%
    Madhya Pradesh 59.47%
    Punjab 49.56%
    Uttar Pradesh 47.10%
    West Bengal 64.17%
    Jharkhand 66.64%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise breakdown of the voter turnout till 4.30 pm

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 46.66%
    Chandigarh 51.18%
    Himachal Pradesh 56.55%
    Madhya Pradesh 59.38%
    Punjab 48.74%
    Uttar Pradesh 46.58%
    West Bengal 63.66%
    Jharkhand 64.81%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 16:32 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise breakdown of the voter turnout till 4.30 pm

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 46.66%
    Chandigarh 51.18%
    Himachal Pradesh 56.55%
    Madhya Pradesh 59.38%
    Punjab 48.74%
    Uttar Pradesh 46.58%
    West Bengal 63.66%
    Jharkhand 64.81%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 16:16 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates

    At 4 pm, West Bengal's voter turnout reaches 63.66 percent mark

    West Bengal Voter Turnout
    Dum Dum 65.24%
    Barasat 65.38%
    Basirhat 69.89%
    Jaynagar 64.21%
    Mathurapur 69.39%
    Diamond Harbour 63.96%
    Jadavpur 60.59%
    Kolkata Dakshin 58.60%
    Kolkata Uttar 54.99%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 16:12 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates

    At 4 pm, Bihar yet to cross 50 percent mark

    Bihar Voter Turnout
    Nalanda 47.34%
    Patna Sahib 40.07%
    Pataliputra 47.51%
    Arrah 47.65%
    Buxar 48.31%
    Sasaram 47.23%
    Karakat 48.26%
    Jehanabad 48.03%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 16:10 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise breakdown of the voter turnout till 4 pm

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 46.66%
    Chandigarh 51.18%
    Himachal Pradesh 56.43%
    Madhya Pradesh 59.38%
    Punjab 48.74%
    Uttar Pradesh 46.58%
    West Bengal 63.66%
    Jharkhand 64.81%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 16:08 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Polling reaches to 52.89% at 4 pm

    At 4 pm, overall voting reached 52.89 percent. Bihar's turnout stood at 46.66 percent, Himachal Pradesh at 56.46 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 59.38 percent and Chandigarh at 51.18 percent.

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 15:59 (IST)

    Stay tuned for voter turnout at 4 pm

  • 15:54 (IST)

    With just over two hours of voting to go...

    Bihar, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are yet to cross the 50 percent mark. Will the three states see a late surge of voters turning up at polling booths? Keep watching this space to find out.

  • 15:44 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise breakdown of the voter turnout till 3.30 pm

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 46.66%
    Chandigarh 51.18%
    Himachal Pradesh 54.92%
    Madhya Pradesh 58.95%
    Punjab 48.78%
    Uttar Pradesh 46.58%
    West Bengal 63.66%
    Jharkhand 64.81%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 15:37 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Polling rises to 52.75% at 3.30 pm

    At 3.30 pm, the voter turnout rose to 52.75 percent. As seen in all the phases so far, West Bengal saw high polling of 63.66 percent. Madhya Pradesh (58.95 percent) and Chandigarh (51.18 percent) also saw high polling.

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 15:31 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates

    Comparatively low turnout of 36.20% in Bihar

    Bihar Voter Turnout
    Nalanda 36.21%
    Patna Sahib 35.69%
    Pataliputra 35.57%
    Arrah 35.69%
    Buxar 36.95%
    Sasaram 35.80%
    Karakat 37.14%
    Jehanabad 36.89%

  • 15:30 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

    46.51% polling in MP till 3 pm

    Madhya Pradesh Voter Turnout
    Dewas 56.16%
    Ujjain 46.92%
    Mandsaur 50.33%
    Ratlam 46.53%
    Dhar 47.93%
    Indore 38.11%
    Khargone 46.63%
    Khandwa 45.53%

  • 15:28 (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand voting percentage latest updates

    45.38% turnout in HP, 55.88% in Jharkhand till 2 pm

    Himachal Pradesh Voter Turnout
    Kangra 43.80%
    Mandi 44.04%
    Hamirpur 48.11%
    Shimla 45.60%
    Jharkhand Voter Turnout
    Rajmahal 59.34%
    Dumka 56.66%
    Godda 53.70%

  • 15:18 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates

    Bengal polls 51.59% till 3 pm

    West Bengal Voter Turnout
    Dum Dum 49.31%
    Barasat 53.59%
    Basirhat 58.12%
    Jaynagar 51.32%
    Mathurapur 54.23%
    Diamond Harbour 54.03%
    Jadavpur 57.37%
    Kolkata Dakshin 46.14%
    Kolkata Uttar 44.38%

  • 15:17 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

    38.01% turnout in UP, Varanasi polls 37.34%

    Uttar Pradesh Voter Turnout
    Maharajganj 41.81%
    Gorakhpur 41.47%
    Kushinagar 35.49%
    Deoria 43.36%
    Bansgaon 41.71%
    Ghosi 44.16%
    Salempur 36.43%
    Ballia 38.61%
    Ghazipur 35.69%
    Chandauli 40.06%
    Varanasi 37.34%
    Mirzapur 37.15%
    Robertsganj 39.63%

  • 15:11 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise polling figures at 3 pm

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 36.20%
    Chandigarh 37.50%
    Himachal Pradesh 45.38%
    Madhya Pradesh 46.51%
    Punjab 39.38%
    Uttar Pradesh 38.01%
    West Bengal 51.59%
    Jharkhand 55.88%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 15:09 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Polling at 42.52% at 3 pm

    The voter turnout rose to 42.52 percent at 3 pm, with West Bengal and Jharkhand polling the highest.

  • 14:36 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Higher voter turnout till 2 pm in Phase 7 in comparison to Phsae 6

    At 2 pm in Phase 6, polling was at 39.74 percent. In the last and final phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the turnout at 2 pm is higher at 41.41 percent.

  • 14:21 (IST)

    Punjab voting percentage latest updates

    Punjab sees 37.89% polling till 2 pm

    Punjab Voter Turnout
    Gurdaspur 39.75%
    Amritsar 32.50%
    Khadoor Sahib 35.04%
    Jalandhar 36.44%
    Hoshiarpur 36.59%
    Anandpur Sahib 37.15%
    Ludhiana 35.64%
    Fatehgarh Sahib 36.89%
    Faridkot 35.19%
    Firozpur 41.05%
    Bathinda 36.69%
    Sangrur 42.41%
    Patiala 43.62%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 14:19 (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand voting percentage latest updates

    43.68% turnout in HP, 52.89% in Jharkhand till 2 pm

    Himachal Pradesh Voter Turnout
    Kangra 40.45%
    Mandi 42.24%
    Hamirpur 44.96%
    Shimla 47.38%
    Jharkhand Voter Turnout
    Rajmahal 55.60%
    Dumka 53.15%
    Godda 50.38%

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

    UP sees 37% polling till 2 pm

    Uttar Pradesh Voter Turnout
    Maharajganj 41.81%
    Gorakhpur 38.04%
    Kushinagar 35.49%
    Deoria 36.64%
    Bansgaon 37.27%
    Ghosi 37.26%
    Salempur 34.68%
    Ballia 35.26%
    Ghazipur 35.69%
    Chandauli 35.48%
    Varanasi 37.34%
    Mirzapur 37.15%
    Robertsganj 38.33%

  • 14:16 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates

    49.79% turnout till 2 pm in Bengal

    West Bengal Voter Turnout
    Dum Dum 49.31%
    Barasat 53.59%
    Basirhat 54.11%
    Jaynagar 48.64%
    Mathurapur 53.78%
    Diamond Harbour 52.44%
    Jadavpur 48.09%
    Kolkata Dakshin 43.80%
    Kolkata Uttar 43.68%

  • 14:10 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Latest state-wise polling figures from EC

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 36.20%
    Chandigarh 37.50%
    Himachal Pradesh 43.68%
    Madhya Pradesh 46.03%
    Punjab 37.89%
    Uttar Pradesh 37.00%
    West Bengal 49.79%
    Jharkhand 52.89%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Polling at 41.41% at 2 pm

    The voter turnout rose to 41.41 percent at 2 pm. The turnout jumped to 46.03 percent in Madhya Pradesh, 46.79 percent in West Bengal and 43.68 percent in Himachal Pradesh.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:01 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

    Rising heat keeping voters away from booths in Mandsaur

    Silence looms at voting centres in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, due to rising mercury levels. So far, Mandsaur has seen a voter turnout of 50.33 percent, while polling in Madhya Pradesh stands at 46.03 percent. 

    Nemichand Rathore/101Reporters

  • 13:42 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates

    Polling jumps to 36.20% in Bihar

    Bihar Voter Turnout
    Nalanda 36.21%
    Patna Sahib 35.69%
    Pataliputra 35.57%
    Arrah 35.69%
    Buxar 36.95%
    Sasaram 35.80%
    Karakat 37.14%
    Jehanabad 36.89%

  • 13:37 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise figures of voter turnout till 1.30 pm

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 36.20%
    Chandigarh 37.50%
    Himachal Pradesh 39.15%
    Madhya Pradesh 45.74%
    Punjab 37.86%
    Uttar Pradesh 37.00%
    West Bengal 49.79%
    Jharkhand 52.89%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    At 1.30 pm, voter turnout at 41.12%

    Polling, according to the Election Commission, is at 41.12 percent at 1.30 pm. West Bengal recorded 49.79 percent, Uttar Pradesh 37 percent and Madhya Pradesh 45.74 percent.

  • 13:22 (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand voting percentage latest updates

    28.77% turnout in HP, 32.17% in Jharkhand till 1 pm

    Himachal Pradesh Voter Turnout
    Kangra 27.34%
    Mandi 25.19%
    Hamirpur 29.76%
    Shimla 28.10%
       
    Jharkhand Voter Turnout
    Rajmahal 32.22%
    Dumka 32.06%
    Godda 30.15%

  • 13:21 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

    MP sees 30.59% turnout till 1 pm

    Madhya Pradesh Voter Turnout
    Dewas 39.85%
    Ujjain 29.35%
    Mandsaur 32.75%
    Ratlam 29.53%
    Dhar 31.01%
    Indore 23.40%
    Khargone 31.35%
    Khandwa 29.92%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Punjab voting percentage latest updates

    25.34% polling in Punjab till 1 pm

    Punjab Voter Turnout
    Gurdaspur 27.99%
    Amritsar 19.53%
    Khadoor Sahib 27.60%
    Jalandhar 25.59%
    Hoshiarpur 21.50%
    Anandpur Sahib 28.64%
    Ludhiana 21.14%
    Fatehgarh Sahib 27.66%
    Faridkot 25.57%
    Firozpur 25.59%
    Bathinda 30.37%
    Sangrur 29.93%
    Patiala 28.23%

  • 13:18 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates

    No change in Bihar's polling figures for three hours

    The Election Commission's Voter Turnout app has not updated its polling figures for Bihar in three hours. The figures mentioned below may be tentative.

    Bihar Voter Turnout
    Nalanda 18.59%
    Patna Sahib 18.84%
    Pataliputra 18.92%
    Arrah 19.09%
    Buxar 18.54%
    Sasaram 18.82%
    Karakat 19.21%
    Jehanabad 19.29%

  • 13:16 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates

    High polling of 35.24% till 1 pm in Bengal

    West Bengal Voter Turnout
    Dum Dum 36.12%
    Barasat 36.94%
    Basirhat 37.30%
    Jaynagar 34.49%
    Mathurapur 37.43%
    Diamond Harbour 39.19%
    Jadavpur 33.85%
    Kolkata Dakshin 29.63%
    Kolkata Uttar 25.41%

    Follow LIVE updates from West Bengal here

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

    24.42% polling till 1 pm in UP

    Uttar Pradesh Voter Turnout
    Maharajganj 26.64%
    Gorakhpur 26.24%
    Kushinagar 21.59%
    Deoria 27.21%
    Bansgaon 26.23%
    Ghosi 20.89%
    Salempur 28.78%
    Ballia 21.16%
    Ghazipur 22.77%
    Chandauli 22.80%
    Varanasi 25.22%
    Mirzapur 25.32%
    Robertsganj 22.97%

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Here are the latest state-wise figures on voter turnout

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 18.90%
    Chandigarh 22.30%
    Himachal Pradesh 28.77%
    Madhya Pradesh 30.59%
    Punjab 25.35%
    Uttar Pradesh 24.42%
    West Bengal 34.25%
    Jharkhand 32.17%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Voter turnout jumps marginally to 26.73% at 1 pm from noon

    Polling at 1 pm saw a very minor jump to 26.73 percent from 25.47 percent at 12 pm. West Bengal has had a decent voter turnout — 34.25 percent till 1 pm — despite intermittent reports of violence.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand voting percentage latest updates

    31.39% polling in Jharkhand, 27.62% in Himachal Pradesh

    Himachal Pradesh Voter Turnout
    Kangra 27.34%
    Mandi 25.19%
    Hamirpur 29.76%
    Shimla 28.10%​
    Jharkhand Voter Turnout
    Rajmahal 32.22%
    Dumka 32.06%
    Godda 30.15%

  • 12:16 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates

     

    Bengal sees highest polling at 32.15% till noon

    West Bengal Voter Turnout
    Dum Dum 34.10%
    Barasat 36.94%
    Basirhat 33.96%
    Jaynagar 29.60%
    Mathurapur 34.90%
    Diamond Harbour 34.40%
    Jadavpur 31.59%
    Kolkata Dakshin 27.69%
    Kolkata Uttar 25.41%

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

     

    UP sees 23.16% polling till 12 pm

    Uttar Pradesh Voter Turnout
    Maharajganj 26.64%
    Gorakhpur 23.44%
    Kushinagar 21.59%
    Deoria 21.42%
    Bansgaon 23.12%
    Ghosi 20.89%
    Salempur 23.57%
    Ballia 21.16%
    Ghazipur 22.77%
    Chandauli 22.80%
    Varanasi 25.22%
    Mirzapur 25.32%
    Robertsganj 22.97%

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Bihar voting percentage latest updates

    Low 18.90% turnout in Bihar till 12 pm

    Bihar Voter Turnout
    Nalanda 18.59%
    Patna Sahib 18.84%
    Pataliputra 18.92%
    Arrah 19.09%
    Buxar 18.54%
    Sasaram 18.82%
    Karakat 19.21%
    Jehanabad 19.29%

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

    29.48% turnout till noon in MP

    Madhya Pradesh Voter Turnout
    Dewas 34.61%
    Ujjain 29.35%
    Mandsaur 32.78%
    Ratlam 29.63%
    Dhar 31.01%
    Indore 23.40%
    Khargone 29.10%
    Khandwa 28.20%

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Here are the state-wise figures at noon

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 18.90%
    Chandigarh 22.30%
    Himachal Pradesh 27.62%
    Madhya Pradesh 29.48%
    Punjab 23.45%
    Uttar Pradesh 23.16%
    West Bengal 32.15%
    Jharkhand 31.39%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    Polling stands at 25.47% at 12 pm

    The voter turnout at noon was recorded at 25.47 percent, with West Bengal, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh recording the highest polling.

    Data from the Election Commission's official app.

  • 11:42 (IST)

    West Bengal voting percentage latest updates

    Highest overall turnout recorded in eastern state — 32.15%

    West Bengal Voter Turnout
    Dum Dum 34.10%
    Barasat 36.94%
    Basirhat 33.96%
    Jaynagar 29.60%
    Mathurapur 34.90%
    Diamond Harbour 34.40%
    Jadavpur 31.59%
    Kolkata Dakshin 27.69%
    Kolkata Uttar 25.41%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise polling figures till 11.30 am

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 18.90%
    Chandigarh 22.30%
    Himachal Pradesh 24.68%
    Madhya Pradesh 28.40%
    Punjab 23.36%
    Uttar Pradesh 21.89%
    West Bengal 32.15%
    Jharkhand 30.33%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    24.78% polling till 11.30 am

    The voter turnout rose to 24.78 percent at 11.30 am, according to the Election Commission's official app.

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Chandigarh voting percentage latest updates

    No change in Chandigarh's voter turnout since 9 am

    According to the Election Commission's official Voter Turnout app, the polling percentage has seen no change since 9 am. It is still at 10.40 percent.

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh voting percentage latest updates

    MP sees 13.96% turnout till 11 am

    Madhya Pradesh Voter Turnout
    Dewas 19.14%
    Ujjain 14.60%
    Mandsaur 15.98%
    Ratlam 16.00%
    Dhar 13.37%
    Indore 10.84%
    Khargone 16.09%
    Khandwa 13.45%

Voting Percentage Phase 7 Lok Sabha Election 2019 Latest Updates: At 5 pm, overall voter turnout stood at 52.62%

At 4 pm, overall voting reached 52.89 percent. Bihar's turnout stood at 46.66 percent, Himachal Pradesh at 56.46 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 59.38 percent and Chandigarh at 51.18 percent.

At 3.30 pm, the voter turnout rose to 52.75 percent. As seen in all the phases so far, West Bengal saw high polling of 63.66 percent. Madhya Pradesh (58.95 percent) and Chandigarh (51.18 percent) also saw high polling.

The voter turnout rose to 42.52 percent at 3 pm, with West Bengal and Jharkhand polling the highest.

The voter turnout rose to 41.41 percent at 2 pm. The turnout jumped to 46.03 percent in Madhya Pradesh, 49.79 percent in West Bengal and 43.68 percent in Himachal Pradesh.

Polling is at 41.12 percent at 1.30 pm. West Bengal recorded 49.79 percent, Uttar Pradesh 37 percent and Madhya Pradesh 45.74 percent.

The voter turnout rose to 24.78 percent at 11.30 am from 12.23 percent at 11 am. At 10.40 am, polling was at 11.76 percent, and at 9.20 am it was 6 percent.

Only 0.26 percent of voters exercised their franchise till 9 am, according to the Election Commission's official app.

Only 0.03 percent of the electorate voted till 8.45 am. However, in the early hours of voting, official numbers trickle in slowly.

Polling began on Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls to decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking to retain the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Voting Percentage Phase 7 Lok Sabha Election 2019 Updates: At 5 pm, overall voter turnout stands at 52.62%

Follow LIVE updates on the voter turnout in Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha election here. Reuters

Voting is underway in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.

Over 10.01 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations and has deployed security personnel for smooth conduct of polls.

A bypoll is being held in Panaji, necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March. Bye-elections are also be held in four assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu -- Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram -- and the Dehri assembly seat in Bihar.

In Uttar Pradesh, all eyes are on Varanasi, where besides Modi, 25 other candidates are in the fray. Modi's main challengers are Congress's Ajay Rai and the SP-BSP grand alliance's nominee Shalini Yadav.

Union minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are seeking re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli respectively.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 278 candidates including 24 women whose fate is being decided in Punjab.

Besides Punjab, more than 6 lakh voters in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will choose between sitting MP and BJP candidate Kirron Kher and former railway minister and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann are among other prominent candidates in the fray.

An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will decide the fate of 111 candidates in nine seats of West Bengal — Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).

As many as four Union ministers — Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, RK Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey — are among the 157 candidates in Bihar.

The electoral fortunes of 42 candidates, including that of former chief minister and Union minister Shibu Soren, are being decided in Jharkhand.

Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa seats in Madhya Pradesh, all currently held by the BJP, are going to polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Polling is also being held in all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh.

An average of 66.88 percent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases. The whole elections were spread over 38 days. Counting of votes will be taken up on 23 May.

An average of 66.88 percent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases. The whole elections were spread over 38 days. Counting of votes will be taken up on 23 May.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 17:10:42 IST

