West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LIVE updates: Crude bomb explodes in Kolkata North's Girish Park area; first such incident in city

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: A crude bomb explosion took place in the Kolkata Uttar constituency in the Girish Park area, CNN-News18 reported. This is the first incident of a bomb-related incident in Kolkata, whereas at least two incidents of crude-bombs were reported in the Barasat and Basirhat constituencies in the morning.
Extra personnel of central security forces have been deployed in the city, the report said. The BJP blamed the TMC for the incidents of violence.
The BJP candidate from Jadavpur, Anupam Hazra, at a polling booth number in the constituency said that female TMC workers "with covered faces" were casting "proxy" votes. "it is difficult to establish their identity. When we raised an objection to it, they created a ruckus at the polling station," he said.
The BJP candidate from Jadavpur, Anupam Hazra, after his car was attacked near 24 South Parganas district said that the TMC "goons" had beaten up a BJP mandal president, driver, and then attacked the car.
"We also rescued our three polling agents.TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing people to vote," he said.
West Bengal is likely to have voted in the ongoing Lok Sabha election based largely on religious polarisation for the first time since 1952, a report said. It is expected that the pattern will continue as the state steps out to vote in the seventh and final phase on Sunday.
"The alleged discontent with the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement policies with the minorities especially the Muslims, is believed to have played a part," a report by Business Standard said.
Voters held a protest outside polling station number 189 in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday. They alleged that TMC workers were not allowing them to cast their vote. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu said, "100 people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote."
A bomb-related incident was reported in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency on the final phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday. The incident was reportedly outside Deganga's booth no 66/67. Allegations are that some unidentified men on a bike hurled minor bombs. As soon as the security forces rushed to the scene, they left the bike and fled.
The voter turnout in West Bengal till 10 am is 14.33 percent, which is inspite of EVM glitches being reported in multiple constituencies.
Voters and BJP workers have alleged that people are not being allowed to cast their votes at the Bhangar polling booth under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Voters also claim that the TMC is not allowing people to cast votes. Voters claimed that TMC leader Arabul Islam did not allow them to vote.
The BJP's candidate for the Kolkata Dakshin constituency and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew, CK Bose slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence in the state over the election season so far. He also said that the TMC chief engages in "jihadi politics".
"Mamata Banerjee's politics is only jihadi politics today. She only employs criminals in her party, the Trinamool Congress is a congregation of opportunists who have come together to loot the state of West Bengalm" Bose said.
An EVM was replaced by polling officials after a malfunction was reported in the Panihati area of the Dum Dum constituency.
Abhishek Banerjee, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "bua-bhatija" remark in the election rally on 15 May. Banerjee, who has just cast his vote, sent a defamation notice to the prime minister over the same on Saturday.
Outside the polling booth, as the final phase of the Lok Sabha election, Abhishek said, "Whatever he (PM) said in the (public) meeting on 15 May in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said. If he fails to do so, I'll sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I'll drag him to the court and do the needful."
The prime minister had said that the days of the "bua-bhatija" government in the state are numbered, a charge he has often made referring to Mamata and Abhishek.
The BJP's candidate for Kolkata North, Rahul Sinha cast his vote at a polling booth in a school in Jadavpur on Sunday, for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.
Voting has been delayed in the Kolkata Dakshin constituency, as polling got underway for the final phase of the Lok Sabha election. An EVM glitch was reported in a booth in the City college polling station.
The Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency will witness Mala Roy of the TMC battling it out against BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose. The CPM has nominated Nandini Mukherjee and the Congress Mita Chakraborty.
All seats, barring Jadavpur, are set to see a four-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front. Congress has decided not to field a candidate in the Jadavpur constituency.
An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will vote in the nine constituencies on Sunday, which will decide the fate of 111 candidates.
Preparations are in place for the seventh and final phase of the general elections in West Bengal, where nine Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on Sunday.
An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will decide the fate of 111 candidates in these nine seats, Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC). Eight seats, barring Jadavpur, will witness a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front.
The Congress has given the Jadavpur seat a miss. The prime minister held four poll meetings on the last two days of the campaign, while Banerjee took part in several road shows at different places in the metropolis in the run-up to this phase.
The high-voltage campaign for the final phase saw poll meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress
leader Sachin Pilot and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.
Shah's roadshow in the city on Tuesday was marred by violence and destruction of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust in a college in north Kolkata.
In a first such action in India's electoral history, the Election Commission ordered campaigning in the nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 pm on Thursday, instead of 6 pm on Friday, in the wake of the violence between the BJP and the TMC during Shah's roadshow.
Besides general election observers and expenditure observers, the poll panel has for the first time deployed a special police observer and a special observer. VVPAT will be also be used in all the polling booths along with the EVMs, EC officials said.
Sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and considered the number two in the party, is seeking re-election from the Diamond Harbour seat, where he is pitted against BJP's Nilanjan Roy. The CPM has nominated Fuad Halim and the Congress Soumya Aich Roy for the seat.
In the Jadavpur seat, TMC's celebrity candidate Mimi Chakraborty will contest against Anupam Hazra of the BJP. The CPM has fielded senior leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.
Basirhat Lok Sabha seat will see another star TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan locking horns with BJP's Sayantan Basu. The Congress has nominated Quazi Abdur Rahim and the Left Front constituent CPI, Pallab Sengupta.
In the Dum Dum seat, the BJP has fielded Samik Bhattacharya against sitting TMC MP Saugata Ray. Left Front major CPM has nominated Nepaldeb Bhattacharya, while the Congress announced the name of Saurav Saha.
TMC MP Kakoli Ghoshdastidar is contesting against BJP's Mrinal Kanti Debnath in Barasat, where the Congress has nominated Subrata Dutta and Left Front Constituent All India Forward Bloc, Haripada Biswas. In the Jaynagar (SC) seat, TMC's Pratima Mondal will contest against Ashok Kandary of the BJP. The Congress has fielded Tapan Mondal and Left Front constituent RSP, Subhas Naskar.
Choudhury Mohan Jatua is the TMC candidate from the Mathurapur (SC) constituency against BJP's Shyama Prasad Halder. The Congress has named Krittibas Sardar and the CPI(M) fielded Sarat Chandra Haldar for the seat.
Kolkata South will witness Mala Roy of the TMC battling it out against BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose. The CPM has nominated Nandini Mukherjee and the Congress Mita Chakraborty.
In Kolkata North, Sudip Bandyopadhyay will contest against Rahul Sinha, the BJP national secretary. The CPI(M) has fielded Kaninika Bose and the Congress, Syed Shahid Imam. A total of 710 companies of central forces are being deployed by the Election Commission to cover 17,042 polling booths to ensure free and fair voting, officials said.
The nine constituencies are spread across the three districts of Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas.
With inputs from PTI
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 19, 2019 13:17:11 IST
Highlights
Dum Dum election voting latest updates
80-year-old woman carried by son to cast vote
In West Bengal's Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency, a man carried his 80-year-old mother to polling booth number-242 so that she could cast her vote in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.
Diamond Harbour election voting latest updates
Nilanjan Roy's car attacked allegedly by TMC
The BJP candidate for Diamond Harbour, Nilanjan Roy was allegedly attacked by TMC in the Budge Budge area in the 24 South Parganas district of West Bengal. His convoy was attacked and his car vandalised.
Input by A Ghose
Kolkata Uttar election voting latest updates
Crude bomb explosion in Girish Park
A crude bomb explosion took place in the Kolkata Uttar constituency in the Girish Park area, CNN-News18 reported. This is the first incident of a bomb-related incident in Kolkata, whereas at least two incidents of crude-bombs were reported in the Barasat and Basirhat constituencies in the morning.
Extra personnel of central security forces have been deployed in the city, the report said. The BJP blamed the TMC for the incidents of violence.
Kolkata Uttar election voting latest updates
EC to use two EVMs in every booth in Kolkata Uttar constituency
The Election Commission will on Sunday put to use two Electronic Voting Machines in each booth in the Kolkata North constituency, as the candidature of 21 nominees has surpassed the capacity of a single EVM, a senior official said on Saturday.
The poll panel has commissioned 2,000 extra EVMs and employed more personnel to man them, he said. "There are 21 candidates in the Kolkata Uttar constituency and the maximum one voting machine can accommodate is 16. This has necessitated two EVMs in each booth," the official told PTI.
Jadavpur election voting latest updates
Anupam Hazra rakes up 'covered' faces accusation against TMC
The BJP candidate from Jadavpur, Anupam Hazra, at a polling booth number in the constituency said that female TMC workers "with covered faces" were casting "proxy" votes. "it is difficult to establish their identity. When we raised an objection to it, they created a ruckus at the polling station," he said.
Several EVM glitches reported in first five hours of polling
Multiple incidents of EVM malfunctions were reported as the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election took place across nine constituencies in West Bengal on Sunday, even resulting in voters going back without having cast their votes.
In Kolkata Dakshin's Thakurpukur Elizabeth School booth, the malfunctioning EVM stalled voting, even though initially voting had taken place for about an hour after the process began at 7 am.
In the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency's Shaltora Chatarmali booth, repolling took place in the morning on Sunday after voting was cancelled on 12 May. Voting was cancelled because the EVM was vandalised in the sixth phase of polling.
Input by A Ghose
First time since Independence, West Bengal likely to have voted on religious lines
West Bengal is likely to have voted in the ongoing Lok Sabha election based largely on religious polarisation for the first time since 1952, a report said. It is expected that the pattern will continue as the state steps out to vote in the seventh and final phase on Sunday.
"The alleged discontent with the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement policies with the minorities especially the Muslims, is believed to have played a part," a report by Business Standard said.
Jadavpur election voting latest updates
Anupam Hazra's car attacked near 24 South Parganas district
BJP's Jadavpur candidate Anupam Hazra's car was attacked near the South 24 Parganas district on Sunday. The car's glass was shattered, however. Hazra escaped with minor injuries. Hazra was travelling with BJP yuva morcha's people and their cars.
Input by A Ghose
Dum Dum election voting latest updates
Polling officer breaks down after incidents of violence in constituency
A polling officer broke down into tears at a polling booth in the Dum Dum constituency as incidents of violence were reported across the nine West Bengal seats that went to polls on Sunday, ABP News Hindi reported.
Kolkata Dakshin election voting latest updates
Journalists attacked by alleged TMC workers, one injured
Amid scattered incidents of violence in WestBengal during the final phase of the Lok Sabha election, journalists were allegedly attacked by TMC workers in the Kolkata Dakshin area. One mediaperson sustained an injury to his head.
Input by A Ghose
Kolkata Dakshin election voting latest updates
CK Bose argues with polling agents after BJP polling agent allegedly not allowed inside booth
In the Kolkata Dakshin constituency, the polling agent of the BJP was allegedly not allowed to sit inside the booth no 164. Party candidate CK Bose started arguing with the other polling agents at the booth.
Mala Roy obstructed from entering polling booth to visit
The TMC's Kolkata Dakshin candidate Mala Roy was stopped from entering the polling booth to visit. After an argument between her and the security forces in charge of the booth, she was allowed to enter.
Input by A Ghose
Basirhat election voting latest updates
Voters protest outside Basirhat polling booth
Voters held a protest outside polling station number 189 in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday. They alleged that TMC workers were not allowing them to cast their vote. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu said, "100 people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote."
Barasat election voting latest updates
BJP-TMC clashes in Barasat
Poll-day violence in West Bengal continued on the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday as bomb-related incidents were reported in Basirhat and clashes between BJP and TMC workers took place in Barasat, CNN-News18 reported.
Basirhat election voting latest updates
Violence reported in Basirhat constituency on Sunday
A bomb-related incident was reported in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency on the final phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday. The incident was reportedly outside Deganga's booth no 66/67. Allegations are that some unidentified men on a bike hurled minor bombs. As soon as the security forces rushed to the scene, they left the bike and fled.
Input by A Ghose
CPM candidate accuses TMC supporters of bullying at Kolkata booth
At Kolkata's Belgachia Academy School polling station, CPM candidate Kanika Ghosh accused TMC supporters of "bullying". Reportedly, two CPM candidates have been beaten up at the booth and a CPM polling agent was allegedly pushed out of polling booth.
Input by A Ghose
TMC compains to EC about Narendra Modi's Kedarnath Yatra
The TMC has complained to the Election Commission regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath on Saturday, one day before the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election. The Mamata Banerjee-led party alleged that the prime minister's Kedarnath Yatra was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, reports said.
"Election campaign for the last phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls is over, surprisingly Narendra Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is being widely covered by the media for the last two days. This is a gross violation of model code of conduct," the party's statement said.
Mathurapur election voting latest updates
Bomb blast reported in Mathurapur on Saturday
A bomb blast was reported in West Bengal's Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency's Raydighi area on Saturay. West Bengal police are probing the matter.
Input by A Ghose
Jadavpur election voting latest updates
Voters allege disruption in voting process in Jadavpur poll booth
Voters and BJP workers have alleged that people are not being allowed to cast their votes at the Bhangar polling booth under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Voters also claim that the TMC is not allowing people to cast votes. Voters claimed that TMC leader Arabul Islam did not allow them to vote.
Input by A Ghose
Kailash Vijayvargiya says TMC 'killing" democracy in West Bengal
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also at the helm of the saffron party's operations in West Bengal, said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration was made up by "goondas". He said, "In Mamata's administration, hooligans and the police are killing the democracy in the state."
CK Bose says Mamata Banerjee engages in 'jihadi' politics
The BJP's candidate for the Kolkata Dakshin constituency and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew, CK Bose slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence in the state over the election season so far. He also said that the TMC chief engages in "jihadi politics".
"Mamata Banerjee's politics is only jihadi politics today. She only employs criminals in her party, the Trinamool Congress is a congregation of opportunists who have come together to loot the state of West Bengalm" Bose said.
Rahul Sinha accuses TMC of influencing voters
BJP leader and the party's candidate for the Kolkata Dakshin constituency, Rahul Sinha accused the Trinamool Congress workers of "influencing" voters, Zee News Hindi reported.
Barasat election voting latest updates
Voters agitate after EVM glitch stalls voting
Voters expressed annoyance after an EVM malfunction was reported in one of the polling booths in the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, as the glitch delayed voting.
Input by A Ghose
Barasat election voting latest updates
Unidentified people set parts of BJP camp on fire
In the booth number 201 under the Barasat constituency in West Bengal, unidentified people set parts of a BJP camp on fire. No injuries or casualties were reported.
Input by A Ghose
Dum Dum election voting latest updates
EVM malfunction reported in Dum Dum constituency
An EVM was replaced by polling officials after a malfunction was reported in the Panihati area of the Dum Dum constituency.
Input by Tanmoy Bhaduri
Abhishek Banerjee says Modi 'must substantiate' statements made in Diamond Harbour rally
Abhishek Banerjee, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "bua-bhatija" remark made in the election rally on 15 May. Banerjee, who has just cast his vote, sent a defamation notice to the prime minister over the same on Saturday.
Outside the polling booth, as the final phase of the Lok Sabha election, Abhishek said, "Whatever he (PM) said in the (public) meeting on 15 May in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said. If he fails to do so, I'll sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I'll drag him to the court and do the needful."
The prime minister had said that the days of the "bua-bhatija" government in the state are numbered, a charge he has often made referring to Mamata and Abhishek.
Abhishek Banerjee casts vote in Kolkata Dakshin constituency
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC leader, Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at the polling booth no 208 in the South Kolkata constituency on Sunday.
Kolkata Dakshin election voting latest updates
BJP's CK Bose casts vote
The BJP Lok Sabha candidate from the South Kolkata parliamentary constituency, Chandra Kumar Bose — grand nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose — cast his vote at a polling booth in City College, in Kolkata.
Kolkata Uttar election voting latest updates
BJP's Rahul Sinha casts vote in Jadavpur
The BJP's candidate for Kolkata North, Rahul Sinha cast his vote at a polling booth in a school in Jadavpur on Sunday, for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.
Kolkata Dakshin election voting latest updates
Visuals of voters standing in line in Kolkata Dakshin constituency
People wait to cast their votes at the booth near Tribarna Sangha Kasba in the South Kolkata constituency.
Input by Puja Bhattacharjee
Barasat election voting latest updates
BJP camp office in Barasat constituency
The BJP camp office has been vandalised in the Barasat constituency within an hour into voting for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election, reports said. India Today also reported that the restive constituency is being monitored closely by security forces and state administration.
Young voters rue having to leave state for employment
One of the issues the main Opposition party, the Congress, targetted the ruling BJP over was that of employment. Prapan Kumar Guha, 30, standing in line to vote in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election, said he is concerned about jobs and the economy of the state.
He said that he works outside West Bengal and doesn't like that so many young people have to work outside the state. He wants a government that welcomes industry and says that the present government not working enough towards industrialisation of the state.
Input by Puja Bhattacharjee
Kolkata Dakshin seat to see BJP-TMC contest
The Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency will witness Mala Roy of the TMC battling it out against BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose. The CPM has nominated Nandini Mukherjee and the Congress Mita Chakraborty.
Tough fight for Jadavpur seat as TMC seeks third consecutive term from constituency
The prestigious Jadavpur parliamentary constituency in West Bengal has never blessed a political party for a third consecutive term. Can the Trinamool Congress buck the trend?
The TMC is banking on 30-year-old Bengali film-star Mimi Chakraborty for a third consecutive win in Jadavpur, where party chief Mamata Banerjee, then a feisty young Congress leader, had trounced CPI(M) veteran and noted lawyer Somnath Chatterjee in 1984.
Abhishek Banerjee seeks re-election from Diamond Harbour seat
Sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and is considered the number two in the party, is seeking re-election from the Diamond Harbour seat, where he is pitted against BJP's Nilanjan Roy. The CPM has nominated Fuad Halim and the Congress Soumya Aich Roy for the seat.
We have to choose 'best among the worst', say voters in Kolkata constituency
Tapan Chakraborty, 70, waiting in a queue at a booth in the Kolkata Dakshin constituency, said that he is casting a vote because he "has" to.
"Issues don't matter as whoever wins, common people will have to suffer," he said. He added that at this point, the voters have to choose the best among the worst.
Input by Puja Bhattacharjee
Kolkata Dakshin latest updates
EVM glitch reported in Kolkata Dakshin constituency
Voting has been delayed in the Kolkata Dakshin constituency, as polling got underway for the final phase of the Lok Sabha election. An EVM glitch was reported in a booth in the City college polling station.
Input by SS Parveen
Voters step out after high voltage clashes mar campaigning
Clashes between TMC and BJP workers have been reported during almost every phase of the Lok Sabha election so far, and the conflict spilled into the campaigning period too. To keep the violence in check, the Election Commission made an unprecedented move and curtailed campaigning in West Bengal two days ahead of the polls instead of the stipulated one day gap.
Reportedly, at least 800 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state for the final phase of polls. There have been more than 300 incidents of poll violence reported from West Bengal so far.
Kolkata Dakshin latest updates
Early voters line up to vote in the Kolkata South constituency
As voting begins for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal, voters queue up to cast their votes in Kolkata South Lok Sabha constituency.
The main candidates in the Kolkata Dakshin constituency are Mala Roy of the Trinamool Congress, Nandini Mukherjee of the CPM, and Chandra Kumar Bose of the BJP.
Input by SS Parveen
Eight seats to see four-cornered fight
All seats, barring Jadavpur, are set to see a four-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front. Congress has decided not to field a candidate in the Jadavpur constituency.
An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will vote in the nine constituencies on Sunday, which will decide the fate of 111 candidates.
Nine West Bengal Lok Sabha seats will go to polls today
In the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday, West Bengal will see nine seats — Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC) — go to the polls.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
13:17 (IST)
West Bengal voting percentage latest updates
High polling of 35.24% till 1 pm in Bengal
12:57 (IST)
Dum Dum election voting latest updates
80-year-old woman carried by son to cast vote
In West Bengal's Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency, a man carried his 80-year-old mother to polling booth number-242 so that she could cast her vote in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.
12:52 (IST)
Diamond Harbour election voting latest updates
Nilanjan Roy's car attacked allegedly by TMC
The BJP candidate for Diamond Harbour, Nilanjan Roy was allegedly attacked by TMC in the Budge Budge area in the 24 South Parganas district of West Bengal. His convoy was attacked and his car vandalised.
Input by A Ghose
12:36 (IST)
Kolkata Uttar election voting latest updates
Crude bomb explosion in Girish Park
A crude bomb explosion took place in the Kolkata Uttar constituency in the Girish Park area, CNN-News18 reported. This is the first incident of a bomb-related incident in Kolkata, whereas at least two incidents of crude-bombs were reported in the Barasat and Basirhat constituencies in the morning.
Extra personnel of central security forces have been deployed in the city, the report said. The BJP blamed the TMC for the incidents of violence.
12:29 (IST)
Kolkata Uttar election voting latest updates
EC to use two EVMs in every booth in Kolkata Uttar constituency
The Election Commission will on Sunday put to use two Electronic Voting Machines in each booth in the Kolkata North constituency, as the candidature of 21 nominees has surpassed the capacity of a single EVM, a senior official said on Saturday.
The poll panel has commissioned 2,000 extra EVMs and employed more personnel to man them, he said. "There are 21 candidates in the Kolkata Uttar constituency and the maximum one voting machine can accommodate is 16. This has necessitated two EVMs in each booth," the official told PTI.
12:23 (IST)
Jadavpur election voting latest updates
Anupam Hazra rakes up 'covered' faces accusation against TMC
The BJP candidate from Jadavpur, Anupam Hazra, at a polling booth number in the constituency said that female TMC workers "with covered faces" were casting "proxy" votes. "it is difficult to establish their identity. When we raised an objection to it, they created a ruckus at the polling station," he said.
12:19 (IST)
West Bengal voting percentage latest updates
Bengal sees highest polling at 32.15% till noon
12:13 (IST)
Jadavpur election voting latest updates
Anpam Hazra alleges TMC workers were planning to carry out EVM 'rigging'
The BJP candidate from Jadavpur, Anupam Hazra, after his car was attacked near 24 South Parganas district said that the TMC "goons" had beaten up a BJP mandal president, driver, and then attacked the car.
"We also rescued our three polling agents.TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing people to vote," he said.
12:06 (IST)
Several EVM glitches reported in first five hours of polling
Multiple incidents of EVM malfunctions were reported as the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election took place across nine constituencies in West Bengal on Sunday, even resulting in voters going back without having cast their votes.
In Kolkata Dakshin's Thakurpukur Elizabeth School booth, the malfunctioning EVM stalled voting, even though initially voting had taken place for about an hour after the process began at 7 am.
In the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency's Shaltora Chatarmali booth, repolling took place in the morning on Sunday after voting was cancelled on 12 May. Voting was cancelled because the EVM was vandalised in the sixth phase of polling.
Input by A Ghose
11:48 (IST)
First time since Independence, West Bengal likely to have voted on religious lines
West Bengal is likely to have voted in the ongoing Lok Sabha election based largely on religious polarisation for the first time since 1952, a report said. It is expected that the pattern will continue as the state steps out to vote in the seventh and final phase on Sunday.
"The alleged discontent with the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement policies with the minorities especially the Muslims, is believed to have played a part," a report by Business Standard said.
11:39 (IST)
Jadavpur election voting latest updates
Anupam Hazra's car attacked near 24 South Parganas district
BJP's Jadavpur candidate Anupam Hazra's car was attacked near the South 24 Parganas district on Sunday. The car's glass was shattered, however. Hazra escaped with minor injuries. Hazra was travelling with BJP yuva morcha's people and their cars.
Input by A Ghose
11:36 (IST)
Dum Dum election voting latest updates
Polling officer breaks down after incidents of violence in constituency
A polling officer broke down into tears at a polling booth in the Dum Dum constituency as incidents of violence were reported across the nine West Bengal seats that went to polls on Sunday, ABP News Hindi reported.
11:34 (IST)
West Bengal voting percentage latest updates
So far, highest polling in Bengal at 15.56%
11:33 (IST)
Kolkata Dakshin election voting latest updates
Journalists attacked by alleged TMC workers, one injured
Amid scattered incidents of violence in WestBengal during the final phase of the Lok Sabha election, journalists were allegedly attacked by TMC workers in the Kolkata Dakshin area. One mediaperson sustained an injury to his head.
Input by A Ghose
11:19 (IST)
Kolkata Dakshin election voting latest updates
CK Bose argues with polling agents after BJP polling agent allegedly not allowed inside booth
In the Kolkata Dakshin constituency, the polling agent of the BJP was allegedly not allowed to sit inside the booth no 164. Party candidate CK Bose started arguing with the other polling agents at the booth.
11:04 (IST)
Mala Roy obstructed from entering polling booth to visit
The TMC's Kolkata Dakshin candidate Mala Roy was stopped from entering the polling booth to visit. After an argument between her and the security forces in charge of the booth, she was allowed to enter.
Input by A Ghose
10:54 (IST)
Basirhat election voting latest updates
Voters protest outside Basirhat polling booth
Voters held a protest outside polling station number 189 in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday. They alleged that TMC workers were not allowing them to cast their vote. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu said, "100 people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote."
10:51 (IST)
Barasat election voting latest updates
BJP-TMC clashes in Barasat
Poll-day violence in West Bengal continued on the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday as bomb-related incidents were reported in Basirhat and clashes between BJP and TMC workers took place in Barasat, CNN-News18 reported.
10:43 (IST)
Basirhat election voting latest updates
Violence reported in Basirhat constituency on Sunday
A bomb-related incident was reported in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency on the final phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday. The incident was reportedly outside Deganga's booth no 66/67. Allegations are that some unidentified men on a bike hurled minor bombs. As soon as the security forces rushed to the scene, they left the bike and fled.
Input by A Ghose
10:18 (IST)
West Bengal voting percentage latest updates
14.33% turnout in West Bengal till 10 am
10:15 (IST)
CPM candidate accuses TMC supporters of bullying at Kolkata booth
At Kolkata's Belgachia Academy School polling station, CPM candidate Kanika Ghosh accused TMC supporters of "bullying". Reportedly, two CPM candidates have been beaten up at the booth and a CPM polling agent was allegedly pushed out of polling booth.
Input by A Ghose
10:08 (IST)
TMC compains to EC about Narendra Modi's Kedarnath Yatra
The TMC has complained to the Election Commission regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath on Saturday, one day before the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election. The Mamata Banerjee-led party alleged that the prime minister's Kedarnath Yatra was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, reports said.
"Election campaign for the last phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls is over, surprisingly Narendra Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is being widely covered by the media for the last two days. This is a gross violation of model code of conduct," the party's statement said.
10:05 (IST)
No difference between terrorist organisation and TMC: CK Bose
CK Bose, who is taking the opportunity to target the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC over the violence in the state, said that there was "no difference" between a terrorist organisation and the Trinamool Congress.
He was quoted by ANI as saying, "Last night, I was getting calls from my workers from different booths that they have been threatened by TMC's 'jihadi' brigade, that if you sit as booth agents for BJP, you'll be murdered. There's no difference between a terrorist organisation and TMC."
10:02 (IST)
Mathurapur election voting latest updates
Bomb blast reported in Mathurapur on Saturday
A bomb blast was reported in West Bengal's Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency's Raydighi area on Saturay. West Bengal police are probing the matter.
Input by A Ghose
09:55 (IST)
West Bengal voting percentage latest updates
14.22% turnout in West Bengal amid reports of EVM malfunctions
09:45 (IST)
Jadavpur election voting latest updates
Voters allege disruption in voting process in Jadavpur poll booth
Voters and BJP workers have alleged that people are not being allowed to cast their votes at the Bhangar polling booth under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Voters also claim that the TMC is not allowing people to cast votes. Voters claimed that TMC leader Arabul Islam did not allow them to vote.
Input by A Ghose
09:35 (IST)
Kailash Vijayvargiya says TMC 'killing" democracy in West Bengal
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also at the helm of the saffron party's operations in West Bengal, said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration was made up by "goondas". He said, "In Mamata's administration, hooligans and the police are killing the democracy in the state."
09:31 (IST)
CK Bose says Mamata Banerjee engages in 'jihadi' politics
The BJP's candidate for the Kolkata Dakshin constituency and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew, CK Bose slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence in the state over the election season so far. He also said that the TMC chief engages in "jihadi politics".
"Mamata Banerjee's politics is only jihadi politics today. She only employs criminals in her party, the Trinamool Congress is a congregation of opportunists who have come together to loot the state of West Bengalm" Bose said.
09:21 (IST)
Rahul Sinha accuses TMC of influencing voters
BJP leader and the party's candidate for the Kolkata Dakshin constituency, Rahul Sinha accused the Trinamool Congress workers of "influencing" voters, Zee News Hindi reported.
09:19 (IST)
Barasat election voting latest updates
Voters agitate after EVM glitch stalls voting
Voters expressed annoyance after an EVM malfunction was reported in one of the polling booths in the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, as the glitch delayed voting.
Input by A Ghose
09:06 (IST)
Barasat election voting latest updates
Unidentified people set parts of BJP camp on fire
In the booth number 201 under the Barasat constituency in West Bengal, unidentified people set parts of a BJP camp on fire. No injuries or casualties were reported.
Input by A Ghose
08:52 (IST)
Dum Dum election voting latest updates
EVM malfunction reported in Dum Dum constituency
An EVM was replaced by polling officials after a malfunction was reported in the Panihati area of the Dum Dum constituency.
Input by Tanmoy Bhaduri
08:37 (IST)
Abhishek Banerjee says Modi 'must substantiate' statements made in Diamond Harbour rally
Abhishek Banerjee, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "bua-bhatija" remark made in the election rally on 15 May. Banerjee, who has just cast his vote, sent a defamation notice to the prime minister over the same on Saturday.
Outside the polling booth, as the final phase of the Lok Sabha election, Abhishek said, "Whatever he (PM) said in the (public) meeting on 15 May in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said. If he fails to do so, I'll sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I'll drag him to the court and do the needful."
The prime minister had said that the days of the "bua-bhatija" government in the state are numbered, a charge he has often made referring to Mamata and Abhishek.
08:26 (IST)
Abhishek Banerjee casts vote in Kolkata Dakshin constituency
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC leader, Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at the polling booth no 208 in the South Kolkata constituency on Sunday.
08:22 (IST)
Kolkata Dakshin election voting latest updates
BJP's CK Bose casts vote
The BJP Lok Sabha candidate from the South Kolkata parliamentary constituency, Chandra Kumar Bose — grand nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose — cast his vote at a polling booth in City College, in Kolkata.
08:13 (IST)
Kolkata Uttar election voting latest updates
BJP's Rahul Sinha casts vote in Jadavpur
The BJP's candidate for Kolkata North, Rahul Sinha cast his vote at a polling booth in a school in Jadavpur on Sunday, for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.
08:10 (IST)
Kolkata Dakshin election voting latest updates
Visuals of voters standing in line in Kolkata Dakshin constituency
People wait to cast their votes at the booth near Tribarna Sangha Kasba in the South Kolkata constituency.
Input by Puja Bhattacharjee
08:07 (IST)
Barasat election voting latest updates
BJP camp office in Barasat constituency
The BJP camp office has been vandalised in the Barasat constituency within an hour into voting for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election, reports said. India Today also reported that the restive constituency is being monitored closely by security forces and state administration.
08:00 (IST)
Young voters rue having to leave state for employment
One of the issues the main Opposition party, the Congress, targetted the ruling BJP over was that of employment. Prapan Kumar Guha, 30, standing in line to vote in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election, said he is concerned about jobs and the economy of the state.
He said that he works outside West Bengal and doesn't like that so many young people have to work outside the state. He wants a government that welcomes industry and says that the present government not working enough towards industrialisation of the state.
Input by Puja Bhattacharjee
07:49 (IST)
Kolkata Dakshin seat to see BJP-TMC contest
The Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency will witness Mala Roy of the TMC battling it out against BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose. The CPM has nominated Nandini Mukherjee and the Congress Mita Chakraborty.
07:44 (IST)
Tough fight for Jadavpur seat as TMC seeks third consecutive term from constituency
The prestigious Jadavpur parliamentary constituency in West Bengal has never blessed a political party for a third consecutive term. Can the Trinamool Congress buck the trend?
The TMC is banking on 30-year-old Bengali film-star Mimi Chakraborty for a third consecutive win in Jadavpur, where party chief Mamata Banerjee, then a feisty young Congress leader, had trounced CPI(M) veteran and noted lawyer Somnath Chatterjee in 1984.
07:41 (IST)
Abhishek Banerjee seeks re-election from Diamond Harbour seat
Sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and is considered the number two in the party, is seeking re-election from the Diamond Harbour seat, where he is pitted against BJP's Nilanjan Roy. The CPM has nominated Fuad Halim and the Congress Soumya Aich Roy for the seat.
07:39 (IST)
We have to choose 'best among the worst', say voters in Kolkata constituency
Tapan Chakraborty, 70, waiting in a queue at a booth in the Kolkata Dakshin constituency, said that he is casting a vote because he "has" to.
"Issues don't matter as whoever wins, common people will have to suffer," he said. He added that at this point, the voters have to choose the best among the worst.
Input by Puja Bhattacharjee
07:33 (IST)
Kolkata Dakshin latest updates
EVM glitch reported in Kolkata Dakshin constituency
Voting has been delayed in the Kolkata Dakshin constituency, as polling got underway for the final phase of the Lok Sabha election. An EVM glitch was reported in a booth in the City college polling station.
Input by SS Parveen
07:25 (IST)
Voters step out after high voltage clashes mar campaigning
Clashes between TMC and BJP workers have been reported during almost every phase of the Lok Sabha election so far, and the conflict spilled into the campaigning period too. To keep the violence in check, the Election Commission made an unprecedented move and curtailed campaigning in West Bengal two days ahead of the polls instead of the stipulated one day gap.
Reportedly, at least 800 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state for the final phase of polls. There have been more than 300 incidents of poll violence reported from West Bengal so far.
07:09 (IST)
Kolkata Dakshin latest updates
Early voters line up to vote in the Kolkata South constituency
As voting begins for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal, voters queue up to cast their votes in Kolkata South Lok Sabha constituency.
The main candidates in the Kolkata Dakshin constituency are Mala Roy of the Trinamool Congress, Nandini Mukherjee of the CPM, and Chandra Kumar Bose of the BJP.
Input by SS Parveen
06:59 (IST)
Eight seats to see four-cornered fight
All seats, barring Jadavpur, are set to see a four-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front. Congress has decided not to field a candidate in the Jadavpur constituency.
An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will vote in the nine constituencies on Sunday, which will decide the fate of 111 candidates.
06:55 (IST)
Nine West Bengal Lok Sabha seats will go to polls today
In the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday, West Bengal will see nine seats — Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC) — go to the polls.