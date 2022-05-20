Visa scam: Delhi Court directs CBI to give three-day prior notice to Karti Chidambaram in case of arrest

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order while dismissing his anticipatory bail plea as withdrawn

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to give a three-day prior notice to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram if it required to arrest him in connection with an alleged visa scam case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order while dismissing his anticipatory bail plea as withdrawn, PTI reported.

Noting that Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram, was currently abroad, the court further directed that he shall be joining the investigation within 16 hours after he reaches India.

The plea was filed after the arrest of his aide S Bhaskararaman, who is presently in CBI custody. The case came to be registered by the CBI after a search and seizure inquiry was conducted at the residence of P Chidambaram on 14 May. It was alleged that Karti Chidambaram was facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh, according to Bar and Bench.

Appearing for Karti, senior advocate Kapil Sibal contended that prima facie, illegality had not been established. "This would happen in the normal course of events. Nothing to show the applicant is involved, other than the bare statement," Sibal argued.

The CBI opposed the application, stating there was no apprehension of arrest. It further stated that it would give 48 hours' notice in the event they wanted to arrest.

However, the Special Judge was of the opinion that 48 hours was too little a time as notice, reports said.

"...time of 48 hours of giving written notice to applicant...is less. At least 3 working days time may be given to the applicant for having recourse to legal remedies in case CBI intends to arrest him," the court recorded in the order.

