Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

A well-known name in the Indian corporate and social sectors with over three decades of experience, Saxena was the chairman of Khadi Village Industries Commission since October 2015

Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi on Monday, after, Anil Baijal resigned from his position last week citing personal reasons.

Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office, reads a statement of Press Secretary to the President — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

As per a report by ANI, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Baijal's resignation and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor.

Saxena was the chairman of Khadi Village Industries Commission since 27 October 2015.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," reads the statement.

A well-known name in the Indian corporate and social sectors with over three decades of experience, Saxena made KVIC the best performing government institution in the country.

Education and career

As per CNN-News18, he was born in Uttar Pradesh and completed his graduation from Kanpur University in 1981. Saxena also holds a pilot license.

He started his career in 1984 as an assistant officer in Rajasthan with JK Group. After working for 11 years in different capacities with its White Cement plant, he was promoted in 1995 as general manager to look after the proposed port project in Gujarat. He then rapidly rose to become the CEO and later, director of the Dholera Port Project. He founded a widely acclaimed NGO, National Council for Civil Liberties (NCCL), in 1991 with its headquarters at Ahmedabad.

In October 2015, Saxena was appointed as the chairman of KVIC. Under his leadership, the turnover of KVIC grew by a massive 248 per cent and 40 lakh new jobs were created in just seven years. It was during his tenure that for the first time KVIC clocked a historic turnover of Rs 1.15 lakh crore in 2021-22, as per CNN-News18.

Awards and recognition

On 5 March 2021, he was appointed as member of the national committee to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. In November 2020, Saxena was nominated as a member of the High Powered Padma Awards Selection Committee for the year 2021. From 2016 to 2022, he was nominated every year as a member of the empowered committee for evaluation of "Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration".

On 9 September 2020, Saxena was nominated as a member of the governing council of prestigious Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). On 18 March 2019, Kovind in his capacity as visitor of the university, nominated Saxena as a "member of university court" of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), CNN-News18 reported.

In May 2008, he won International Felicitation by United Nations Decade of Sustainable Development (UNDESD) in association with UNESCO, UNICEF and UNDP for “Outstanding Contribution to Environment Protection and Water Security” in Gujarat.

As per CNN-News18, in May 2007, Saxena’s NGO-NCCL won the prestigious UN-HABITAT supported Dubai International Award for Best Practices for its unique project “Mission ENDURE” to reduce dust pollution in Ahmedabad City.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.