Vice Presidential polls: Opposition parties to hold meet on joint candidate on 17 July

The ruling BJP-led NDA has not announced its candidate yet. However, speculation has been rife that former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and ex-Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi are the frontrunners in the race

New Delhi: Opposition parties will meet on 17 July to discuss the joint candidate for the vice presidential election.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said all parties will meet on Sunday and will hold a discussion on who will be their joint candidate for the post of vice president.

The tenure of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on 10 August. The election has already been notified by the Election Commission and the last date for filing nominations is 19 July. The election for the post of vice president will be held on 6 August.

The presidential polls

The joint Opposition nominated former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its candidate. The BJP-led NDA named former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu as its candidate. Voting will take place on 18 July.

