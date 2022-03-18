Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath to take oath as chief minister on 25 March
The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the state capital on 25 March, a senior government official said on Friday.
The ceremony will take place at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ikana stadium in Lucknow at 4 pm on 25 March, he said.
Before the ceremony, Yogi Adityanath, will be elected as the leader of the House, party sources said.
Senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J P Nadda, are likely to attend the event, sources said.
Besides chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states are also expected to attend the function, they said, adding that top leaders of Opposition parties will also be extended the invitations.
Massive preparations for the function have already started wherein beneficiaries of various schemes of the previous Yogi Adityanath government, including women, will be invited, they said.
BJP's core committee held a six-hour-long crucial meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the formation of government in the state. Names of 36 candidates for Uttar Pradesh legislative council were also discussed in the meeting attended by the party's national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Yogi Adityanath among others.
Several rounds of meetings have taken place within the party after poll results on 10 March. Yogi Adityanath has made at least two visits to the national capital after the election results to meet top leaders of the party.
The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.
Adityanath will be the first chief minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.
Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections.
With input from agencies
