Uttar Pradesh polls: Aparna should have understood and stayed with the family and SP, says Shivpal Singh Yadav

The brother-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP patriarch, also took on Home Minister Amit Shah for his 'goondaraj' claims, saying that the BJP always 'spoke lies and did no work'

Aparna Yadav should have stayed with the family and the Samajwadi Party (SP), although her exit will not impact the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, Shivpal Singh Yadav told CNN-NEWS18 in an exclusive interview on Friday.

Shivpal is the brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav who has a grassroot grip over Uttar Pradesh.

Shivpal spoke to CNN-NEWS18 in his native Saifai village before going to file his nomination from the Jaswantnagar seat on the Samajwadi Party symbol.

He has won the seat five times and his new party is in an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s SP in these elections, bringing back the much-needed family unity that the party missed in the 2017 elections.

“We have always been together but in the 2017 elections, there was some misunderstanding in the family. I am fighting on cycle symbol like the last time. My experience will help Akhilesh Yadav in these elections. My appeal to people is that the alliance should get a big win and the government be formed with an absolute majority in 2022 under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav as the chief minister,” Shivpal Yadav told CNN-NEWS18.

At his residence in Saifai, slogans of “chacha-bhatija” rent the air, in reference to Shivpal and Akhilesh Yadav.

When asked about family members like daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav and close relatives Hariom Yadav and Pramod Gupta leaving the party for the BJP, Shivpal said it will have no impact.

Asked if Aparna’s exit nevertheless sends a wrong message, Shivpal said: “Aparna should have understood this… she should have stayed with the family and party. Pramod Gupta should have also showed more patience as he was part of Samajwadi Party ideology. He too should not have gone.

“Samajwadi Party is an old party, which was set up and nurtured by Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav has made an alliance in which we are there. There is an ideology of SP and when we follow that ideology, that ideology will win. So these exits will have no impact,” Shivpal Yadav said.

He also took on Home Minister Amit Shah for saying that an SP win would bring back goondaraj in the state. “The BJP people always speak lies. They have done no work, only spoken lies. The SP has never protected criminals and we are still saying — no criminal will be spared and we will never shelter criminals,” Shivpal said.

Asked about chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s “80 versus 20” comment stressing that a majority population was with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shivpal said this was something that the result will tell and people will give the verdict.

“The CM is a sant, babaji hain, but he has not done anything for the people. The BJP keeps speaking lies and they have made life difficult for people in UP. Their schemes are a failure…look at the inflation, corruption, unemployment – they have only looted and destroyed the country. In the 2022 elections, the public will teach them a lesson,” Shivpal said.

Shivpal said he was fighting on cycle symbol like the last time, but his party, the PSP, will remain.

“We are fighting on the symbol because it is our old symbol and our party’s symbol of key was not given — after two years, it should have been given to us,” Shivpal said.

The leader added that he was confident that he would win his sixth election too and by a bigger margin than last time’s 53,000 from Jaswantnagar.

