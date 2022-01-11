Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Voting Dates: Polling to be held in 7 phases; check key details here

According to the official schedule given by the Election Commission, the Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases from 10 February to 7 March this year.

The dates of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 were announced by the Election Commission recently. The EC also took to Twitter on 10 January to reveal the dates of the elections in five states- Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab.

According to the official schedule given by the Election Commission, the Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases from 10 February to 7 March this year.

The counting of votes will be held on 10 March, according to the EC.

Check out the poll schedule and other details of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand elections here👇#AssemblyElections2022 #ECI #ElectionCommissionOfIndia pic.twitter.com/IJfjeRjFSV

Uttar Pradesh will see a total of 403 legislative assembly seats go to polls. The total number of polling stations in the state will be 1,74,351, according to the EC’s tweet. Approximately over 15 crore voters will be eligible to cast their ballot this election.

As per the schedule released by the EC, the notification for the first phase of UP elections 2022 will be issued on 14 January. The last date of filling nominations for the first phase, which sees 58 constituencies go to polls, is 21 January. Polling for the seats will be held on 10 February.

In the first phase, the following constituencies will go to polls: Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Dhaulana, Garhmukteshwar, Sikandrabad, Anupshahr, Debai, Barauli, Koil, Mant, Baldev (SC) Etmadpur, Agra South, Agra North, Agra Cantt. (SC), Agra Rural (SC), Iglas (SC), Chhata, Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, Bah, Atrauli, Chharra, Goverdhan, Mathura, Aligarh, Syana, Bulandshahr, Shikarpur, Khurja (SC), Khair (SC), Jewar, Dadri, Noida, Hapur (SC), Shamli, Kairana, Sahibabad, Thana Bhawan, Sardhana, Loni, Hastinapur (SC), Kithore, Meerut Cantt., Meerut, Meerut South, Chhaprauli, Muradnagar, Baghpat, Baraut, Siwalkhas, Budhana, Purqazi(SC), Meerapur, Charthawal, Muzaffar Nagar and Khatauli.

For the second phase of elections, 55 assembly seats will go to polls on 14 February. The seats in the second phase include: Behat, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Maniharan (SC), Najibabad, Nagina (SC, Barhapur, Thakurdwara, Moradabad Rural, Moradabad Nagar, Chandausi (SC), Sambhal, Dhanaura (SC) Naugawan Sadat, Amroha, Badaun, Bilsi, Shahjahanpur, Hasanpur, Gunnaur, Bisauli (SC), Sahaswan, Dataganj, Baheri, Shekhupur, Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Jalalabad, Katra, Faridpur (SC), Powayan (SC), Bithari Chainpur, Rampur, Bilaspur, Suar, Chamraua, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt., Aonla, Tilhar, Dadrau, Asmoli, Bilari, Kundarki, Kanth, Noorpur, Bijnor, Chandpur, Milak (SC), Dhampur, Nehtaur (SC), Deoband, Gangoh and Nakur.

The polling for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, which includes 59 seats, will be done on 20 February. The seats going to polls in this phase include: Hathras (SC), Tundla (SC), Shikohabad, , Bithoor, Sirsaganj, Patiyali, Bhongaon, Kishni (SC), Karhal, Kaimganj (SC), Amritpur, Farrukhabad, Bhojpur, Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj (SC), Jaswantnagar, Akbarpur-Raniya, Sikandra, Sadabad, Dibiyapur, Auraiya (SC), Mainpuri, Rasulabad (SC), Firozabad, Jasrana, Bhognipur, Bilhaur (SC), Kalyanpur, Govindnagar, Sishamau, Kidwai Nagar, Bharthana (SC), Kanpur Cantt., Ghatampur (SC), Madhaugarh, Kalpi, Orai (SC), Babina, Mauranipur (SC), Lalitpur, Mehroni (SC), Hamirpur, Rath (SC), Mahoba, Charkhari, Kasganj, Jhansi Nagar, Garautha, Arya Nagar, Sikandra Rao, Jalesar (SC), Etawah, Etah, Marhara, Amanpur, Bidhuna, Maharajpur and Aliganj.

The fourth phase of UP assembly elections will see 59 seats vote on 23 February. The following seats will go to polls in the fourth phase: Pilibhit, Barkhera, Bisalpur, Palia, Lakhimpur, Kasta (SC), Puranpur (SC), Nighasan, Gola Gokrannath, Sri Nagar (SC), Dhaurahra, Mohammdi, Biswan, Banda, Khaga (SC), Fatehpur, Baberu, Bindki, Sandila, Maholi, Biswan, Hargaon (SC), Laharpur, Mahmoodabad, Misrikh (SC), Sidhauli (SC), Sitapur, Balamau (SC), Bangermau, Safipur (SC), Unnao, Purwa, Sandi (SC), Hardoi, Sarojini Nagar, Mohan (SC), Bhagwantnagar, Malihabad (SC), Bakshi Kaa Talab, Lucknow West, Lucknow Cantt., Lucknow Central, Lucknow North, Lucknow East, Sevata, Mohanlalganj (SC), Bachhrawan (SC), Gopamau (SC), Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni, Unchahar, Shahabad, Fatehpur, Sawayazpur, Bilgram-Mallanwan, Tindwari, Naraini (SC), Jahanabad, Ayah Shah and Husainganj.

The fifth phase will see 61 seats vote on 27 February. The seats voting in this phase are: Ayodhya, Tiloi, Salon (SC), Jagdishpur (SC), Amethi, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua, Kunda , Kadipur (SC), Chitrakoot, Patti, Manikpur, Rampur Khas, Babaganj (SC), Vishwanath Ganj, Pratapgarh, Sirathu, Manjhanpur (SC), Chail, Isauli Gauriganj Phaphamau, Matera, Raniganj, Bahraich, Soraon (SC), Pratappur, Handia, Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Allahabad West, Bara (SC), Koraon (SC),Ram Nagar, Kursi, Barabanki, Katra Bazar, Phulpur, Dariyabad, Rudauli, Haidergarh (SC), Milkipur (SC), Goshainganj, Balha (SC), Nanpara, Mahasi, Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Bhinga, Shrawasti, Mehnaun, Gonda, Bikapur, Colonelganj, Tarabganj, Mankapur (SC), Zaidpur (SC) and Gaura.

As per the EC, 57 seats will go to polls during the sixth phase on 3 March, while the final phase of polls will see 54 seats vote on 7 March.

The sixth phase of polls will include these seats: Tulsipur, Jalalpur, Katehari, Tanda, Alapur (SC), Itwa ,Akbarpur, Gainsari, Utraula, Balrampur (SC), Kapilvastu (SC), Bansi, Shohratgarh, Domariyaganj, Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar, Siswa, Mahadewa (SC), Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata (SC), Pharenda, Nautanwa, Deoria, Pipraich, Maharajganj (SC), Paniyra, Caimpiyarganj, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa, Khajani (SC), Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon (SC), Chillupar, Khadda, Hata, Rasara, Sikanderpur, Bairia, Ramkola (SC), Padrauna, Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Kushinagar, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana, Bhatpar Rani, Salempur (SC), Barhaj, Belthara Road (SC), Phephana, Ballia Nagar, Bansdih, and Rudrapur.

The seats in the seventh and final phase are: Mau, Didarganj, Atrauliya, Gopalpur, Mohammadabad, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phoolpur-Pawai, Lalganj (SC), Saidpur (SC) Mehnagar (SC), Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna (SC), , Badlapur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Malhani, Mungra Badshahpur, Machhlishahr (SC), Mariyahu, Zafrabad, Kerakat (SC), Jakhanian (SC), Jangipur, Zahoorabad., Pindra, Marihan, Chunar, Ajagara (SC), Zamania, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saiyadraja, Chakia (SC), Shivpur, Bhadohi, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt., Sevapuri, Gyanpur, Aurai (SC), Chhanbey (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra (ST), Duddhi (ST) and Ghazipur.

The counting of votes for all seven phases will be done on 10 March. The UP assembly polls will see the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government try to come back for a second term. The Samajwadi Party, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party are some of the other key players in the elections.

