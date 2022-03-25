Uttar Pradesh: Bigwigs who did not make it to Yogi Adityanath cabinet 2.0
A total of 52 MLAs were sworn in as ministers including two deputy chief ministers (Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak), 16 cabinet ministers and 34 ministers of state
Yogi Adityanath was sworn-in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second term on Friday at a mega event held at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
A total of 52 MLAs were also sworn in along with him as ministers. These included two deputy chief ministers (Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak), 16 cabinet ministers and 34 ministers of state.
According to almost 24 former ministers have been dropped in the new cabinet. Eleven former ministers had lost the Assembly elections.
Here is the full list:
Cabinet ministers: Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Kumar Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jayveer Singh, Dharampal Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta, Bhupendra Singh Choudhary Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasada, Rakesk Sachan, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Yogendra Upadhyay, Ashish Patel and Sanjay Nishad
Ministers of state (independent charge): Nitin Agrawal, Kapil Dev Agrawal, Ravindra Jaiswal, Sandeep Singh, Gulab Devi, Girish Chandra Yadav, Dharmveer Prajapati, Asim Arun, JPS Rathore, Dayashankar Singh, Narendra Kashyap, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Arun Kumar Saxena and Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu'.
Minister of state: Mayankeshwar Singh, Dinesh Khateek, Sanjeev Gond, Baldev Singh Olakh, Ajit Pal, Jaswant Saini, Ramkesh Nishad, Manohar Lal Mannu Kori, Sanjay Gangwar, Brijesh Singh, KP Malik, Rajni Tiwari, Suresh Rahi, Somendra Tomar, Anoop Pradhan 'Valmiki', Pratibha Shukla, Rakesh Rathore Guru, Satish Sharma, Danish Azad Ansari and Vijay Laxmi Gautam.
Names dropped: Dinesh Sharma, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon, Shrikant Sharma, Siddharth Nath Singh, Mohsin Raza, Jai Prakash Nishad, Ram Naresh, Agnihotri, Ashok Kataria, Jai Prakash Nishad, Ramapati Shastri, Neelkanth Tiwari, Dinesh Sharma, Mahendra Singh among others
Mahendra Singh was the jal shakti minister in the previous government, Shrikant Sharma was the state’s energy minister from Mathura, Ashutosh Tandon was urban development minister, Siddharth Nath Singh was the MSME minister and Jai Pratap Singh was the health minister. Ramapati Shastri, a BJP MLA from Mankapur in Gonda district, held the charge of the social welfare minister.
Neelkanth Tiwari from Varanasi held departments like charitable work and tourism. Narendra Modi's dream project Kashi Vishwanath corridor was built under his supervision. Vishwanath Temple corridor comes in the southern Varanasi city from where Neelkanth Tiwari is the MLA.
Dinesh Sharma, who previously served as the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has been dropped from the Yogi cabinet. In his place, Brajesh Pathak along with Keshav Prasad Maurya were sworn in as deputy chief minister.
The BJP also replaced Mohsin Raza, its lone Muslim face in the first Adityanath government, with Danish Azad Ansari, the state secretary of the party’s minority cell.
Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini and Dara Singh Chauhan, who were ministers in the previous BJP government, had quit the BJP just ahead of the Assembly polls and contested from the Opposition Samajwadi Party.
Ministers Mukut Bihari Verma and Swati Singh were not given ticket by the BJP in the just-concluded Assembly polls.
With input from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
BJP’s Uttar Pradesh legislature party likely to formally elect CM-designate Yogi Adityanath as its leader on 24 March
After leading the BJP to a thumping victory in the just-concluded elections, Adityanath will lead the country’s most populous and politically crucial state for the second time consecutively as its chief minister
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath elected as BJP's legislative party leader ahead of swearing-in tomorrow
Adityanath was elected as leader of the BJP legislature party in UP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Yogi Adityanath Oath ceremony: BJP supporters offer prayers at temples, perform 'aarti' of bulldozers across UP
Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and 70,000 party workers