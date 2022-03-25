Uttar Pradesh: Bigwigs who did not make it to Yogi Adityanath cabinet 2.0

A total of 52 MLAs were sworn in as ministers including two deputy chief ministers (Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak), 16 cabinet ministers and 34 ministers of state

Yogi Adityanath was sworn-in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second term on Friday at a mega event held at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

A total of 52 MLAs were also sworn in along with him as ministers. These included two deputy chief ministers (Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak), 16 cabinet ministers and 34 ministers of state.

According to almost 24 former ministers have been dropped in the new cabinet. Eleven former ministers had lost the Assembly elections.

Here is the full list:

Cabinet ministers: Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Kumar Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jayveer Singh, Dharampal Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta, Bhupendra Singh Choudhary Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasada, Rakesk Sachan, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Yogendra Upadhyay, Ashish Patel and Sanjay Nishad

Ministers of state (independent charge): Nitin Agrawal, Kapil Dev Agrawal, Ravindra Jaiswal, Sandeep Singh, Gulab Devi, Girish Chandra Yadav, Dharmveer Prajapati, Asim Arun, JPS Rathore, Dayashankar Singh, Narendra Kashyap, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Arun Kumar Saxena and Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu'.

Minister of state: Mayankeshwar Singh, Dinesh Khateek, Sanjeev Gond, Baldev Singh Olakh, Ajit Pal, Jaswant Saini, Ramkesh Nishad, Manohar Lal Mannu Kori, Sanjay Gangwar, Brijesh Singh, KP Malik, Rajni Tiwari, Suresh Rahi, Somendra Tomar, Anoop Pradhan 'Valmiki', Pratibha Shukla, Rakesh Rathore Guru, Satish Sharma, Danish Azad Ansari and Vijay Laxmi Gautam.

Names dropped: Dinesh Sharma, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon, Shrikant Sharma, Siddharth Nath Singh, Mohsin Raza, Jai Prakash Nishad, Ram Naresh, Agnihotri, Ashok Kataria, Jai Prakash Nishad, Ramapati Shastri, Neelkanth Tiwari, Dinesh Sharma, Mahendra Singh among others

Mahendra Singh was the jal shakti minister in the previous government, Shrikant Sharma was the state’s energy minister from Mathura, Ashutosh Tandon was urban development minister, Siddharth Nath Singh was the MSME minister and Jai Pratap Singh was the health minister. Ramapati Shastri, a BJP MLA from Mankapur in Gonda district, held the charge of the social welfare minister.

Neelkanth Tiwari from Varanasi held departments like charitable work and tourism. Narendra Modi's dream project Kashi Vishwanath corridor was built under his supervision. Vishwanath Temple corridor comes in the southern Varanasi city from where Neelkanth Tiwari is the MLA.

Dinesh Sharma, who previously served as the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has been dropped from the Yogi cabinet. In his place, Brajesh Pathak along with Keshav Prasad Maurya were sworn in as deputy chief minister.

The BJP also replaced Mohsin Raza, its lone Muslim face in the first Adityanath government, with Danish Azad Ansari, the state secretary of the party’s minority cell.

Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini and Dara Singh Chauhan, who were ministers in the previous BJP government, had quit the BJP just ahead of the Assembly polls and contested from the Opposition Samajwadi Party.

Ministers Mukut Bihari Verma and Swati Singh were not given ticket by the BJP in the just-concluded Assembly polls.

With input from agencies

