Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan resign from Lok Sabha after being elected as MLAs

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav quit as the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh on Tuesday, days after winning from the Karhal seat in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Yadav submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla in New Delhi.

It was mandatory for Yadav to resign as an MP to continue as an MLA.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister is likely to become the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly.

The move signals Yadav's plan to take on the BJP in the 2027 UP polls, as well as the 2024 general elections.

#WATCH Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav hands over his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from his membership of the House. pic.twitter.com/BNxpZUWKwJ — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

With 80 Lok Sabha seats, UP sends the highest number of MPs to the lower house of Parliament.

This was the first time Yadav contested the Assembly elections.

He defeated BJP leader and Union minister SP Singh Baghel from Samajwadi bastion Karhal by a margin of 67,504 votes.

Azam Khan also resigns

According to ANI, senior SP leader Azam Khan too resigned as the Lok Sabha MP from Rampur on the same day as Yadav.

Khan had won the recent Assembly polls from Rampur seat. He defeated BJP's Akash Saxena by a margin of 55,000 votes.

Khan is currently in jail, ANI has reported.

The UP government has slapped a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, against him.

With the two resignations, the seats of the Samajwadi Party in the Lok Sabha will come down to three. It had won five seats in the 2019 general elections.

SP's performance in 2022 UP polls

The Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav emerged as BJP's main challenger ahead of the elections.

The party won 111 of the total 403 Assembly seats while the BJP led by Yogi Adityanath retained power with a majority.

The saffron party alone won 255 seats. The tally touched 273 when seats won by its allies were taken into account.

However, the BJP-led alliance had won 325 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls while SP saw a significant improvement in its performance this year.

The party had won 47 seats in the 2017 elections.

