US slams China for threatening Philippines in South China Sea

Throwing its weight behind the Philippines, the United States (US) government has asserted that remains deeply concerned about “intimidation” by Chinese coast guard vessels in the disputed South China Sea.

According to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to the US this week shows how solid and lasting the two nations’ friendship is.

In a new maritime dispute between the two nations, the Philippines accused China’s coast guard on Friday of “dangerous manoeuvres” and “aggressive tactics” in the South China Sea. China claimed that the Philippine boats made “deliberate provocative moves”.

“We remain deeply concerned by (China’s) continued intimidation and harassment of Philippine vessels as they continue to undertake really routine patrols within the Philippine exclusive economic zone,” he said in a teleconference from the United States.

“Such actions and behaviour on the part of Beijing are truly unacceptable.”

Kritenbrink added that the United States and its allies understood how crucial it was to keep the Taiwan Strait peaceful.

In a trip that represents a significant change in their relationship, the Philippines and the US reaffirmed their long-standing security alliance on Monday. Both nations are looking for measures to counter China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea and close to Taiwan.

US President Joe Biden told Marcos on Monday said the U.S. commitment to defending its treaty ally was “ironclad”. Marcos said the region had “arguably the most complicated geopolitical situation in the world right now.”

Relations deteriorated under Marcos’ anti-American predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who openly criticised Washington while trying to attract China.

Kritenbrink expressed being “exceptionally confident” about the two countries’ relations.

(With agency inputs)

