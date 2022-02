UP polls: Shots fired at Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy in Meerut; AIMIM chief escapes unhurt

'There were three to four people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I got out in another car and left,' AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said

Meerut: Two people attacked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and fired bullets on his convoy when he was leaving Meerut’s Kithoudh area for Delhi today.

He also informed that his car got punctured which led him to leave the place in another vehicle.

Speaking to ANI over call, Owaisi said, “I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut (UP). Around three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza.”

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022



“They were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle got punctured, then I left the place in another vehicle,” he added.

