At a poll rally in UP's Kanpur, the prime minister asked how the SP could serve people if they kept changing their friends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted opposition parties while addressing a public rally in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister’s rally comes at a time when phase 2 of elections is underway in 55 Assembly seats.

In his address for which thousands had collected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Muslim girls feel safe under the administration of the Yogi Adityanath led government.

"The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP led government in Uttar Pradesh. Many more Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now," said PM Modi.

Making reference to the law and order situation in the state, PM Modi said, "Our Muslim daughters used to face a lot of trouble while going for studies because of eve-teasers on streets. They now have a sense of security after criminals were taken to tasks by our government."

He also took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying they had distributed areas among family members for "loot" during their rule in the state.

Further slamming Samajwadi Party over changing alliance partners in every election, PM Modi said “When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh.”

घोर परिवारवादियों ने किसानों और खासकर छोटे किसानों को हमेशा धोखा दिया है। छोटे किसानों की चिंता पूरे देश में सिर्फ और सिर्फ भाजपा कर रही है। हमने छोटे किसानों के लिए पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि शुरू की, उसके बैंक खाते में सीधे पैसा भेजना शुरू किया: पीएम #Vote_For_BJP — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) February 14, 2022

Currently, the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party is contesting the 2022 Assembly elections in an alliance with the Jayant Chaudhary led Rashtriya Lok Dal and other small parties.

The SP had contested the 2017 Assembly elections in an alliance with Congress.

Meanwhile, the SP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the Mayawati led Bahujan Samajwadi Party.

Narendra Modi also derided the TMC for saying that it is fighting elections in Goa to 'divide' Hindu votes.

I am shocked by statements of TMC leaders who say that their intention is to divide Hindu votes. Such politics has no place in our country. pic.twitter.com/Qgt1b8chUx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2022

Modi asked the people whether they would like to vote for a party which would create "mafia ganj" in every district of the state.

The counting of the votes will take place on 10 March 10.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.