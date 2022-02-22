UP polls: Hindus who don’t vote for me have 'Muslim blood', says BJP MLA
Raghuvendra Pratap Singh warned that he would 'destroy' those who insulted members of his community
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Domariyaganj constituency claimed that any Hindus not voting for him possess “Muslim blood in their veins”, according to several media reports.
The video, uploaded to social media on Monday, has gone viral and created an uproar.
According to Scroll, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, addressing a crowd in February at Domariyaganj, said, “In this village, if any Hindu votes for others, then he has the blood of Miya [a pejorative for Muslims] in his veins. He’s a traitor. He is a bastard son of Jai Chand. He is an illegitimate child of his father.”
“Even after so many atrocities, if a Hindu goes over to the other side, he should not be allowed to show his face in public,” Singh can be heard saying in the video. “I didn’t say much. I thought I’ll be a minister for five years and then see. But even after being warned once if you do not understand, then I will show you who Raghavendra Singh is.”
Asked about his claim of “atrocities”, he added, “That is correct. If a Hindu girl elopes with a Muslim boy and Hindus mediate on behalf of the boy…I spoke in that context. I feel that complete speech was not like that… people remove or add words [in videos].”
